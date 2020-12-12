ILLST
BALLST

1st Half
ILLST
Redbirds
36
BALLST
Cardinals
50

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Dusan Mahorcic vs. Miryne Thomas (Ishmael El-Amin gains possession)  
19:47   Miryne Thomas turnover (bad pass)  
19:29   Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot  
19:27   Miryne Thomas defensive rebound  
19:23   Ishmael El-Amin turnover (bad pass)  
19:11 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists) 2-0
18:51   Harouna Sissoko blocks Ishmael El-Amin's three point jump shot  
18:49   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
17:57   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
17:55   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
17:55 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point layup 2-2
17:55 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Josiah Strong assists) 4-2
17:48 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot 4-4
17:48   Dusan Mahorcic offensive foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
17:48   Dusan Mahorcic turnover  
17:44 +3 Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Brachen Hazen assists) 4-7
17:44 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup 6-7
16:36   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
16:36   K.J. Walton offensive rebound  
16:36 +2 Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (K.J. Walton assists) 6-9
16:36   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
16:34   Miryne Thomas defensive rebound  
16:24   Josiah Strong personal foul  
16:24   Dedric Boyd personal foul  
16:16 +3 Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Blake Huggins assists) 6-12
15:52   Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Blake Huggins steals)  
15:40   Miryne Thomas misses two point jump shot  
15:38   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
15:38   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:21   Dedric Boyd personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
15:06 +3 Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot 6-15
14:50   Zach Gunn shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)  
14:50   Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:50 +1 Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-15
14:38 +3 Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Zach Gunn assists) 7-18
14:23   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball)  
14:08   Zach Gunn turnover (lost ball) (Howard Fleming Jr. steals)  
14:04   Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup  
14:02   Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound  
13:56   Jalen Windham turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)  
13:51 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point dunk 9-18
13:35 +2 K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 9-20
13:22   Jalen Windham personal foul  
13:21   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball)  
13:10   Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot  
13:08   Emon Washington defensive rebound  
12:59 +3 Abdou Ndiaye makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 12-20
12:44   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
12:42   Emon Washington defensive rebound  
12:36   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
12:34   Kani Acree defensive rebound  
12:12 +2 Kani Acree makes two point jump shot 12-22
11:51   Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot  
11:49   Blake Huggins defensive rebound  
11:32 +2 Blake Huggins makes two point layup (Kani Acree assists) 12-24
11:32   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
11:32   TV timeout  
11:20   Sy Chatman misses two point layup  
11:18   Teemu Suokas defensive rebound  
11:12 +3 Kani Acree makes three point jump shot (Teemu Suokas assists) 12-27
10:51 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Sy Chatman assists) 15-27
10:33 +2 Luke Bumbalough makes two point jump shot 15-29
10:14   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
10:12   Teemu Suokas defensive rebound  
9:57   Zach Gunn misses two point floating jump shot  
9:55   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
9:51   Teemu Suokas personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)  
9:41   DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Kani Acree steals)  
9:30   Miryne Thomas misses two point layup  
9:28   Brachen Hazen offensive rebound  
9:24 +2 Brachen Hazen makes two point putback layup 15-31
9:10   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
8:53   Teemu Suokas misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Brachen Hazen offensive rebound  
8:51   Miryne Thomas offensive rebound  
8:51   DJ Horne personal foul  
8:46   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
8:30   Brachen Hazen personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
8:24 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Harouna Sissoko assists) 17-31
7:57   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
7:55   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
7:49 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 20-31
7:26 +2 Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (K.J. Walton assists) 20-33
7:06   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound  
7:06 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point jump shot 22-33
7:06   Miryne Thomas shooting foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)  
7:06   Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:06   Alex Kotov offensive rebound  
6:58   K.J. Walton blocks Alex Kotov's two point layup  
6:56   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
6:52 +2 Jalen Windham makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 22-35
6:37   Harouna Sissoko misses two point layup  
6:35   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
6:33   Josiah Strong personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)  
6:28 +2 Jalen Windham makes two point finger roll layup 22-37
6:07 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot 25-37
5:35   Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot  
5:33   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
5:20 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Harouna Sissoko assists) 28-37
5:08   Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)  
5:08 +1 Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-38
5:08 +1 Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-39
4:54 +2 Dedric Boyd makes two point layup 30-39
4:27   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
4:25   Emon Washington defensive rebound  
3:58   Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot  
3:56   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
3:56 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point putback layup 32-39
3:56   Ben Hendriks shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:38   Sy Chatman turnover (lane violation)  
3:38 +2 Zach Gunn makes two point layup 32-41
3:38   DJ Horne shooting foul (Zach Gunn draws the foul)  
3:35 +1 Zach Gunn makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-42
3:21   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot  
3:19   Jalen Windham defensive rebound  
3:13 +3 Kani Acree makes three point jump shot (Jalen Windham assists) 32-45
2:58   Sy Chatman misses two point layup  
2:56   Redbirds offensive rebound  
2:49   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
2:47   Zach Gunn defensive rebound  
2:42   Jalen Windham misses three point jump shot  
2:40   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
2:33   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup  
2:31   Zach Gunn defensive rebound  
2:21 +2 Jalen Windham makes two point jump shot 32-47
1:56   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
1:56   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
1:56   Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)  
1:56 +1 Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-48
1:56   Brachen Hazen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:56   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
1:24   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
1:22   Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound  
1:12 +2 Abdou Ndiaye makes two point tip shot 34-48
0:58   Brachen Hazen misses two point layup  
0:53   Brachen Hazen offensive rebound  
0:45 +2 Brachen Hazen makes two point tip shot 34-50
0:41   DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Brachen Hazen steals)  
0:40   K.J. Walton offensive foul  
0:40   K.J. Walton turnover  
0:31 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 36-50
0:04   Brachen Hazen misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Dedric Boyd defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
ILLST
Redbirds
30
BALLST
Cardinals
32

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Brachen Hazen steals)  
19:21   Dusan Mahorcic blocks K.J. Walton's two point layup  
18:47   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
18:47   Josiah Strong turnover (out of bounds)  
18:47   Miryne Thomas misses two point jump shot  
18:45   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
18:45   Brachen Hazen personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
18:26   Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
18:18   Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass) (K.J. Walton steals)  
18:10 +2 Luke Bumbalough makes two point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists) 36-52
17:57 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 39-52
17:41   Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot  
17:39   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
17:24   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Miryne Thomas defensive rebound  
17:06   Brachen Hazen turnover (bad pass)  
16:55   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
16:48   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup  
16:46   K.J. Walton defensive rebound  
16:43   K.J. Walton offensive foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)  
16:43   K.J. Walton turnover  
16:29 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point layup 41-52
16:11   Miryne Thomas misses three point jump shot  
16:09   Blake Huggins offensive rebound  
16:04   Blake Huggins misses two point layup  
16:02   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
15:55   Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (K.J. Walton steals)  
15:51   K.J. Walton turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:41 +2 Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot 43-52
15:19   K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot  
15:17   Blake Huggins offensive rebound  
15:13 +2 Blake Huggins makes two point layup 43-54
14:56   Jalen Windham personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
14:46   DJ Horne turnover (traveling)  
14:33   Jalen Windham misses three point jump shot  
14:31   Miryne Thomas offensive rebound  
14:31   Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Blake Huggins draws the foul)  
14:26   Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Emon Washington defensive rebound  
14:16   Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot  
14:14   Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound  
14:06   Zach Gunn misses two point layup  
14:04   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
13:45   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
13:43   Blake Huggins defensive rebound  
13:19 +2 Blake Huggins makes two point hook shot 43-56
13:04 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 45-56
12:43   Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot  
12:41   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
12:37   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ishmael El-Amin steals)  
12:21   Luke Bumbalough turnover (lost ball) (Dedric Boyd steals)  
12:13 +2 Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot 47-56
12:06   Cardinals 60 second timeout  
11:59 +3 Zach Gunn makes three point jump shot (K.J. Walton assists) 47-59
11:35   Howard Fleming Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:33   Brachen Hazen defensive rebound  
11:27   K.J. Walton turnover (lost ball) (Howard Fleming Jr. steals)