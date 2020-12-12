ILLST
BALLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Dusan Mahorcic vs. Miryne Thomas (Ishmael El-Amin gains possession)
|19:47
|
|Miryne Thomas turnover (bad pass)
|19:29
|
|Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot
|19:27
|
|Miryne Thomas defensive rebound
|19:23
|
|Ishmael El-Amin turnover (bad pass)
|19:11
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists)
|2-0
|18:51
|
|Harouna Sissoko blocks Ishmael El-Amin's three point jump shot
|18:49
|
|Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|17:57
|
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|
|K.J. Walton defensive rebound
|17:55
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point layup
|2-2
|17:55
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Josiah Strong assists)
|4-2
|17:48
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|17:48
|
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
|17:48
|
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover
|17:44
|
|+3
|Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Brachen Hazen assists)
|4-7
|17:44
|
|+2
|Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup
|6-7
|16:36
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
|16:36
|
|K.J. Walton offensive rebound
|16:36
|
|+2
|Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (K.J. Walton assists)
|6-9
|16:36
|
|DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|
|Miryne Thomas defensive rebound
|16:24
|
|Josiah Strong personal foul
|16:24
|
|Dedric Boyd personal foul
|16:16
|
|+3
|Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Blake Huggins assists)
|6-12
|15:52
|
|Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Blake Huggins steals)
|15:40
|
|Miryne Thomas misses two point jump shot
|15:38
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|15:38
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:21
|
|Dedric Boyd personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
|15:06
|
|+3
|Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot
|6-15
|14:50
|
|Zach Gunn shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
|14:50
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:50
|
|+1
|Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-15
|14:38
|
|+3
|Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Zach Gunn assists)
|7-18
|14:23
|
|Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball)
|14:08
|
|Zach Gunn turnover (lost ball) (Howard Fleming Jr. steals)
|14:04
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup
|14:02
|
|Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound
|13:56
|
|Jalen Windham turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)
|13:51
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point dunk
|9-18
|13:35
|
|+2
|K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|9-20
|13:22
|
|Jalen Windham personal foul
|13:21
|
|Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball)
|13:10
|
|Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|
|Emon Washington defensive rebound
|12:59
|
|+3
|Abdou Ndiaye makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
|12-20
|12:44
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|
|Emon Washington defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|
|Kani Acree defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|+2
|Kani Acree makes two point jump shot
|12-22
|11:51
|
|Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot
|11:49
|
|Blake Huggins defensive rebound
|11:32
|
|+2
|Blake Huggins makes two point layup (Kani Acree assists)
|12-24
|11:32
|
|Redbirds 30 second timeout
|11:32
|
|TV timeout
|11:20
|
|Sy Chatman misses two point layup
|11:18
|
|Teemu Suokas defensive rebound
|11:12
|
|+3
|Kani Acree makes three point jump shot (Teemu Suokas assists)
|12-27
|10:51
|
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Sy Chatman assists)
|15-27
|10:33
|
|+2
|Luke Bumbalough makes two point jump shot
|15-29
|10:14
|
|DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Teemu Suokas defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Zach Gunn misses two point floating jump shot
|9:55
|
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Teemu Suokas personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
|9:41
|
|DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Kani Acree steals)
|9:30
|
|Miryne Thomas misses two point layup
|9:28
|
|Brachen Hazen offensive rebound
|9:24
|
|+2
|Brachen Hazen makes two point putback layup
|15-31
|9:10
|
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Teemu Suokas misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|
|Brachen Hazen offensive rebound
|8:51
|
|Miryne Thomas offensive rebound
|8:51
|
|DJ Horne personal foul
|8:46
|
|Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|8:30
|
|Brachen Hazen personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|8:24
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Harouna Sissoko assists)
|17-31
|7:57
|
|Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
|7:55
|
|Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|+3
|Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
|20-31
|7:26
|
|+2
|Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (K.J. Walton assists)
|20-33
|7:06
|
|Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|
|Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound
|7:06
|
|+2
|Harouna Sissoko makes two point jump shot
|22-33
|7:06
|
|Miryne Thomas shooting foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
|7:06
|
|Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:06
|
|Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:06
|
|Alex Kotov offensive rebound
|6:58
|
|K.J. Walton blocks Alex Kotov's two point layup
|6:56
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|6:52
|
|+2
|Jalen Windham makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|22-35
|6:37
|
|Harouna Sissoko misses two point layup
|6:35
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|6:33
|
|Josiah Strong personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
|6:28
|
|+2
|Jalen Windham makes two point finger roll layup
|22-37
|6:07
|
|+3
|Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot
|25-37
|5:35
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot
|5:33
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|+3
|Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Harouna Sissoko assists)
|28-37
|5:08
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)
|5:08
|
|+1
|Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-38
|5:08
|
|+1
|Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-39
|4:54
|
|+2
|Dedric Boyd makes two point layup
|30-39
|4:27
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
|4:25
|
|Emon Washington defensive rebound
|3:58
|
|Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|3:56
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point putback layup
|32-39
|3:56
|
|Ben Hendriks shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|3:56
|
|TV timeout
|3:38
|
|Sy Chatman turnover (lane violation)
|3:38
|
|+2
|Zach Gunn makes two point layup
|32-41
|3:38
|
|DJ Horne shooting foul (Zach Gunn draws the foul)
|3:35
|
|+1
|Zach Gunn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-42
|3:21
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot
|3:19
|
|Jalen Windham defensive rebound
|3:13
|
|+3
|Kani Acree makes three point jump shot (Jalen Windham assists)
|32-45
|2:58
|
|Sy Chatman misses two point layup
|2:56
|
|Redbirds offensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|
|Zach Gunn defensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Jalen Windham misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup
|2:31
|
|Zach Gunn defensive rebound
|2:21
|
|+2
|Jalen Windham makes two point jump shot
|32-47
|1:56
|
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|1:56
|
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|1:56
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
|1:56
|
|+1
|Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-48
|1:56
|
|Brachen Hazen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:56
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|1:24
|
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|
|Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound
|1:12
|
|+2
|Abdou Ndiaye makes two point tip shot
|34-48
|0:58
|
|Brachen Hazen misses two point layup
|0:53
|
|Brachen Hazen offensive rebound
|0:45
|
|+2
|Brachen Hazen makes two point tip shot
|34-50
|0:41
|
|DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Brachen Hazen steals)
|0:40
|
|K.J. Walton offensive foul
|0:40
|
|K.J. Walton turnover
|0:31
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|36-50
|0:04
|
|Brachen Hazen misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|
|Dedric Boyd defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Brachen Hazen steals)
|19:21
|
|Dusan Mahorcic blocks K.J. Walton's two point layup
|18:47
|
|Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Josiah Strong turnover (out of bounds)
|18:47
|
|Miryne Thomas misses two point jump shot
|18:45
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|18:45
|
|Brachen Hazen personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|18:26
|
|Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|18:18
|
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass) (K.J. Walton steals)
|18:10
|
|+2
|Luke Bumbalough makes two point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
|36-52
|17:57
|
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|39-52
|17:41
|
|Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|17:24
|
|DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|
|Miryne Thomas defensive rebound
|17:06
|
|Brachen Hazen turnover (bad pass)
|16:55
|
|Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|16:48
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup
|16:46
|
|K.J. Walton defensive rebound
|16:43
|
|K.J. Walton offensive foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)
|16:43
|
|K.J. Walton turnover
|16:29
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point layup
|41-52
|16:11
|
|Miryne Thomas misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|
|Blake Huggins offensive rebound
|16:04
|
|Blake Huggins misses two point layup
|16:02
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|15:55
|
|Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (K.J. Walton steals)
|15:51
|
|K.J. Walton turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:41
|
|+2
|Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot
|43-52
|15:19
|
|K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Blake Huggins offensive rebound
|15:13
|
|+2
|Blake Huggins makes two point layup
|43-54
|14:56
|
|Jalen Windham personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|14:46
|
|DJ Horne turnover (traveling)
|14:33
|
|Jalen Windham misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|
|Miryne Thomas offensive rebound
|14:31
|
|Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Blake Huggins draws the foul)
|14:26
|
|Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|
|Emon Washington defensive rebound
|14:16
|
|Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot
|14:14
|
|Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound
|14:06
|
|Zach Gunn misses two point layup
|14:04
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|13:45
|
|Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|
|Blake Huggins defensive rebound
|13:19
|
|+2
|Blake Huggins makes two point hook shot
|43-56
|13:04
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot
|45-56
|12:43
|
|Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ishmael El-Amin steals)
|12:21
|
|Luke Bumbalough turnover (lost ball) (Dedric Boyd steals)
|12:13
|
|+2
|Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot
|47-56
|12:06
|
|Cardinals 60 second timeout
|11:59
|
|+3
|Zach Gunn makes three point jump shot (K.J. Walton assists)
|47-59
|11:35
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|
|Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|K.J. Walton turnover (lost ball) (Howard Fleming Jr. steals)