|
20:00
|
|
|
Tyrel Phillips vs. Ian Martinez (Trey Woodbury gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Evan Cole makes two point layup (Fardaws Aimaq assists)
|
2-0
|
19:44
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen shooting foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)
|
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Evan Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-0
|
19:30
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point layup
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Le'Tre Darthard personal foul
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Le'Tre Darthard turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
3-2
|
18:53
|
|
+3
|
Le'Tre Darthard makes three point jump shot (Trey Woodbury assists)
|
6-2
|
18:41
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point layup (Alfonso Plummer assists)
|
6-4
|
17:36
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson misses two point layup
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Wolverines offensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Evan Cole offensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Evan Cole makes two point dunk
|
8-4
|
17:06
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson blocks Rylan Jones's three point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Rylan Jones offensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
8-6
|
16:36
|
|
|
Evan Cole offensive foul
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Evan Cole turnover
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (lost ball) (Trey Woodbury steals)
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Evan Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
8-7
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
8-8
|
15:31
|
|
|
Wolverines turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer personal foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Jones steals)
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Evan Cole defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Evan Cole makes two point layup (Fardaws Aimaq assists)
|
10-8
|
13:57
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Trey Woodbury makes two point driving layup
|
12-8
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson personal foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson turnover (bad pass) (Branden Carlson steals)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point driving layup
|
12-10
|
12:42
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-11
|
12:32
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury offensive foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury turnover
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point dunk (Riley Battin assists)
|
12-13
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Evan Cole makes two point hook shot (Trey Woodbury assists)
|
14-13
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Riley Battin makes two point driving layup
|
14-15
|
11:17
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Tim Fuller defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
+3
|
Colby Leifson makes three point jump shot (Tim Fuller assists)
|
17-15
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point pullup jump shot (Branden Carlson assists)
|
17-17
|
10:18
|
|
|
Colby Leifson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Evan Cole defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Evan Cole defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Evan Cole makes two point jump shot (Blaze Nield assists)
|
19-17
|
8:45
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Evan Cole defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
+3
|
Colby Leifson makes three point jump shot (Trey Woodbury assists)
|
22-17
|
8:33
|
|
|
Utes 30 second timeout
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point dunk (Riley Battin assists)
|
22-19
|
8:04
|
|
|
Asa McCord misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
22-21
|
7:32
|
|
|
Colby Leifson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Blaze Nield shooting foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Alfonso Plummer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-22
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Alfonso Plummer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-23
|
7:02
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:43
|
|
+2
|
Riley Battin makes two point turnaround jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
22-25
|
6:26
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq offensive foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq turnover
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Tim Fuller shooting foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
|
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Branden Carlson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-26
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Branden Carlson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-27
|
6:05
|
|
|
Rylan Jones personal foul (Jordan Brinson draws the foul)
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Tim Fuller misses two point layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Tim Fuller offensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Tim Fuller misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Tim Fuller offensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Tim Fuller makes two point putback layup
|
24-27
|
5:38
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Rylan Jones offensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Jones makes three point jump shot
|
24-30
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Trey Woodbury makes two point floating jump shot
|
26-30
|
5:06
|
|
|
Ian Martinez shooting foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Trey Woodbury makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-30
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point dunk (Timmy Allen assists)
|
27-32
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Tim Fuller makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists)
|
29-32
|
4:16
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Tim Fuller defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Evan Cole's two point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot
|
29-35
|
3:18
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Tim Fuller's two point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson offensive foul
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Utes defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Tim Fuller personal foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Rylan Jones personal foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)
|
|
2:51
|
|
+1
|
Trey Woodbury makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-35
|
2:51
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Tim Fuller defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Evan Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive foul (Asa McCord draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Le'Tre Darthard turnover (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Evan Cole blocks Alfonso Plummer's two point layup
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
30-37
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Evan Cole makes two point layup (Colby Leifson assists)
|
32-37
|
1:24
|
|
|
Le'Tre Darthard blocks Alfonso Plummer's two point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Le'Tre Darthard defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer personal foul (Le'Tre Darthard draws the foul)
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Le'Tre Darthard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Pelle Larsson makes two point layup
|
32-39
|
0:56
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson shooting foul (Jordan Brinson draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-39
|
0:56
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-39
|
0:46
|
|
|
Colby Leifson shooting foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
0:46
|
|
+1
|
Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-40
|
0:46
|
|
+1
|
Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-41
|
0:28
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson offensive foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson turnover
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Riley Battin personal foul (Tim Fuller draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Tim Fuller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-41
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tim Fuller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|