|
20:00
|
|
|
Samson George vs. Abdul Ado (Iverson Molinar gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Jared Chatham blocks Tolu Smith's two point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point layup
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:40
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
|
0-6
|
18:19
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point hook shot
|
2-6
|
17:17
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point layup
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point tip shot
|
2-8
|
17:00
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Samson George offensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. shooting foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
3-8
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
4-8
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
5-8
|
16:31
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Bergersen makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
8-8
|
16:01
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
8-11
|
15:42
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Rylan Bergersen's two point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point hook shot
|
8-13
|
14:51
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass) (Abdul Ado steals)
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar offensive foul (DeAndre Jones draws the foul)
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar turnover
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Eddy Kayouloud's two point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
8-16
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
11-16
|
13:42
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes two point layup (Samson George assists)
|
13-16
|
13:14
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
13-19
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point jump shot
|
15-19
|
12:45
|
|
|
Deivon Smith turnover (bad pass) (Samson George steals)
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Jones makes two point jump shot
|
17-19
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Deivon Smith turnover (lost ball) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes two point layup (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
19-19
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker blocks Javian Davis's two point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
SK Shittu shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:49
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-20
|
9:49
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
SK Shittu defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
SK Shittu misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
|
19-22
|
9:09
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Baker makes three point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
22-22
|
8:50
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett personal foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|
22-24
|
8:28
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar personal foul (Eddy Kayouloud draws the foul)
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes two point layup
|
24-24
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
|
24-26
|
7:41
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Matthews makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
24-29
|
6:55
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|
24-31
|
6:14
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Samson George makes two point dunk (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
26-31
|
4:44
|
|
|
Samson George blocks Quinten Post's two point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Quinten Post offensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Quinten Post makes two point layup
|
26-33
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jump ball. Khaleem Bennett vs. Deivon Smith (Bears gains possession)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett offensive foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett turnover
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
29-33
|
2:23
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point layup
|
31-33
|
2:20
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Samson George shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-34
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-35
|
1:12
|
|
|
Abdul Ado personal foul (Samson George draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Khaleem Bennett makes two point jump shot
|
33-35
|
0:48
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point hook shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud personal foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-36
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-37
|
0:28
|
|
|
Abdul Ado shooting foul (Samson George draws the foul)
|
|
0:28
|
|
+1
|
Samson George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-37
|
0:28
|
|
+1
|
Samson George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-37
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
35-39
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|