BELMONT
EVAN
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Bruins gains possession)
|19:34
|
|Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot
|19:32
|
|Caleb Hollander offensive rebound
|19:32
|
|+2
|Caleb Hollander makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:08
|
|Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Hollander steals)
|19:05
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point layup
|4-0
|18:38
|
|Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Murphy steals)
|18:17
|
|Nick Muszynski turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)
|18:02
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point driving layup
|4-2
|17:34
|
|Nick Muszynski offensive foul
|17:34
|
|Nick Muszynski turnover
|17:13
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|16:51
|
|Jax Levitch blocks Caleb Hollander's two point layup
|16:49
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|4-7
|16:24
|
|Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot
|16:22
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Luke Smith personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|15:59
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|15:38
|
|Caleb Hollander turnover (bad pass)
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:11
|
|Even Brauns shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|15:11
|
|+1
|Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-8
|15:11
|
|+1
|Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-9
|15:01
|
|Nick Muszynski misses two point layup
|14:59
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|Caleb Hollander personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|14:33
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|14:31
|
|Tate Pierson defensive rebound
|14:25
|
|Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|14:23
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot
|14:01
|
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|13:42
|
|Nick Muszynski misses two point jump shot
|13:40
|
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|
|Samari Curtis offensive rebound
|12:51
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|
|Derek Sabin defensive rebound
|12:40
|
|Tate Pierson misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|12:18
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup
|4-11
|12:05
|
|Luke Smith turnover (lost ball) (Evan Kuhlman steals)
|11:47
|
|+3
|Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot
|4-14
|11:29
|
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|6-14
|10:56
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|
|Luke Smith defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|+3
|Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Derek Sabin assists)
|9-14
|10:42
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|10:42
|
|TV timeout
|10:19
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|10:17
|
|Luke Smith defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|Derek Sabin misses two point jump shot
|10:06
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|9-16
|9:32
|
|Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Derek Sabin draws the foul)
|9:32
|
|+1
|Derek Sabin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-16
|9:32
|
|+1
|Derek Sabin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-16
|9:16
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball)
|8:41
|
|Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
|8:32
|
|Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Jacobi Wood steals)
|8:23
|
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|13-16
|8:04
|
|Jacobi Wood personal foul (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|7:43
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point hook shot
|7:41
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|7:38
|
|Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)
|7:38
|
|TV timeout
|7:38
|
|+1
|Even Brauns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-16
|7:38
|
|+1
|Even Brauns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-16
|7:13
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|7:11
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|6:56
|
|Mitch Listau misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|
|Bruins offensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)
|6:44
|
|Trey Hall personal foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|6:40
|
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|17-16
|6:07
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|6:05
|
|Mitch Listau defensive rebound
|6:01
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point driving layup
|19-16
|5:33
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Grayson Murphy misses two point layup
|5:15
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Jacobi Wood personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|4:54
|
|+3
|Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|19-19
|4:52
|
|Samari Curtis technical foul
|4:52
|
|+1
|Luke Smith makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|20-19
|4:52
|
|+1
|Luke Smith makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|21-19
|4:42
|
|+3
|Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hollander assists)
|24-19
|4:19
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|4:17
|
|Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Ben Sheppard assists)
|26-19
|4:05
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|4:05
|
|TV timeout
|3:39
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|
|EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|3:15
|
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point driving layup
|28-19
|2:50
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|
|Caleb Hollander defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|+2
|EJ Bellinger makes two point layup (Nick Muszynski assists)
|30-19
|2:03
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup
|30-21
|1:44
|
|+2
|EJ Bellinger makes two point driving layup
|32-21
|1:27
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|
|EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|1:18
|
|Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)
|1:18
|
|Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:18
|
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-21
|0:53
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Derek Sabin misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|0:13
|
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|33-24
|0:05
|
|+3
|EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists)
|36-24
|0:03
|
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|0:01
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot
|36-27
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|
|Caleb Hollander personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|19:33
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point reverse layup
|19:31
|
|Jax Levitch offensive rebound
|19:27
|
|Jax Levitch misses two point layup
|19:25
|
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|+3
|Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists)
|39-27
|18:52
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|18:50
|
|Luke Smith defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot
|18:21
|
|Grayson Murphy offensive rebound
|18:15
|
|Luke Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|
|Caleb Hollander offensive rebound
|18:13
|
|Caleb Hollander misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|Nick Muszynski personal foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)
|17:53
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists)
|39-30
|17:38
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point alley-oop layup (Caleb Hollander assists)
|41-30
|17:19
|
|Nick Muszynski blocks Shamar Givance's two point layup
|17:17
|
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Ben Sheppard offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|17:15
|
|Ben Sheppard turnover
|16:51
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|16:49
|
|Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|16:34
|
|Jax Levitch blocks Luke Smith's two point layup
|16:32
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|
|Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|16:11
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point driving layup
|43-30
|15:53
|
|Jawaun Newton turnover (traveling)
|15:53
|
|TV timeout
|15:37
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|15:37
|
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-30
|15:37
|
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-30
|15:23
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|45-33
|15:14
|
|Grayson Murphy turnover (bad pass)
|14:53
|
|+3
|Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|45-36
|14:39
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point turnaround hook shot (Grayson Murphy assists)
|47-36
|14:09
|
|Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball)
|13:55
|
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|49-36
|13:33
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|
|Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|13:21
|
|EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Mitch Listau personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|12:56
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball)
|12:44
|
|Jacobi Wood turnover (bad pass)
|12:24
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup
|12:22
|
|Bruins defensive rebound
|12:01
|
|Derek Sabin turnover (lost ball)
|11:44
|
|Tate Pierson personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:21
|
|+2
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup
|49-38
|11:06
|
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|51-38
|10:53
|
|Derek Sabin personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|10:42
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Derek Sabin offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)
|10:21
|
|Derek Sabin turnover
|10:07
|
|+3
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|51-41
|9:42
|
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|53-41
|9:42
|
|Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|9:42
|
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-41
|9:31
|
|Ben Sheppard blocks Shamar Givance's two point layup
|9:29
|
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Ben Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)
|9:08
|
|Luke Smith shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|9:08
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|54-42
|9:08
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|54-43
|9:08
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|54-44
|8:43
|
|+2
|Grayson Murphy makes two point driving layup
|56-44
|8:27
|
|Samari Curtis turnover (out of bounds)
|8:03
|
|Evan Kuhlman blocks Mitch Listau's two point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|7:43
|
|Mitch Listau personal foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)
|7:43
|
|TV timeout
|7:43
|
|+1
|Noah Frederking makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-45
|7:43
|
|+1
|Noah Frederking makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-46
|7:32
|
|Luke Smith misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|
|Ben Sheppard offensive rebound
|7:17
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot
|58-46
|6:59
|
|+2
|Samari Curtis makes two point driving layup
|58-48
|6:59
|
|Grayson Murphy shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|6:59
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-49
|6:47
|
|+2
|Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot
|60-49
|6:47
|
|Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Nick Muszynski draws the foul)
|6:47
|
|+1
|Nick Muszynski makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-49
|6:32
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|61-52
|6:21
|
|Luke Smith turnover (bad pass) (Samari Curtis steals)
|6:20
|
|Official timeout
|6:20
|
|Jacobi Wood personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|6:20
|
|Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:20
|
|Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:20
|
|Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|6:08
|
|Jacobi Wood misses two point layup
|6:06
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)
|5:38
|
|+2
|Luke Smith makes two point layup
|63-52
|5:19
|
|Nick Muszynski personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|5:19
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-53
|5:19
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-54
|4:59
|
|Luke Smith offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|4:59
|
|Luke Smith turnover
|4:37
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|4:27