BELMONT
EVAN

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BELMONT
Bruins
36
EVAN
Aces
27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Bruins gains possession)  
19:34   Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot  
19:32   Caleb Hollander offensive rebound  
19:32 +2 Caleb Hollander makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:08   Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Hollander steals)  
19:05 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point layup 4-0
18:38   Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Murphy steals)  
18:17   Nick Muszynski turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
18:02 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point driving layup 4-2
17:34   Nick Muszynski offensive foul  
17:34   Nick Muszynski turnover  
17:13 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot 4-4
16:51   Jax Levitch blocks Caleb Hollander's two point layup  
16:49   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
16:45 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 4-7
16:24   Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot  
16:22   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
16:13   Luke Smith personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
15:59   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
15:38   Caleb Hollander turnover (bad pass)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:11   Even Brauns shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
15:11 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-8
15:11 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-9
15:01   Nick Muszynski misses two point layup  
14:59   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
14:59   Caleb Hollander personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
14:33   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
14:31   Tate Pierson defensive rebound  
14:25   Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot  
14:23   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
14:03   Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot  
14:01   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
13:42   Nick Muszynski misses two point jump shot  
13:40   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
13:10   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
13:08   Samari Curtis offensive rebound  
12:51   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
12:49   Derek Sabin defensive rebound  
12:40   Tate Pierson misses three point jump shot  
12:38   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
12:18 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup 4-11
12:05   Luke Smith turnover (lost ball) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
11:47 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot 4-14
11:29 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 6-14
10:56   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
10:54   Luke Smith defensive rebound  
10:47 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Derek Sabin assists) 9-14
10:42   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
10:42   TV timeout  
10:19   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
10:17   Luke Smith defensive rebound  
10:08   Derek Sabin misses two point jump shot  
10:06   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:48 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 9-16
9:32   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Derek Sabin draws the foul)  
9:32 +1 Derek Sabin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-16
9:32 +1 Derek Sabin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-16
9:16   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
8:56   Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball)  
8:41   Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander steals)  
8:32   Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Jacobi Wood steals)  
8:23 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 13-16
8:04   Jacobi Wood personal foul (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
7:43   Iyen Enaruna misses two point hook shot  
7:41   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
7:38   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)  
7:38   TV timeout  
7:38 +1 Even Brauns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-16
7:38 +1 Even Brauns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-16
7:13   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
7:11   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
6:56   Mitch Listau misses three point jump shot  
6:54   Bruins offensive rebound  
6:54   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)  
6:44   Trey Hall personal foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
6:40 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 17-16
6:07   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
6:05   Mitch Listau defensive rebound  
6:01 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point driving layup 19-16
5:33   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
5:31   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
5:15   Grayson Murphy misses two point layup  
5:15   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
5:15   Jacobi Wood personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
4:54 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 19-19
4:52   Samari Curtis technical foul  
4:52 +1 Luke Smith makes technical free throw 1 of 2 20-19
4:52 +1 Luke Smith makes technical free throw 2 of 2 21-19
4:42 +3 Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hollander assists) 24-19
4:19   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
4:17   Nick Muszynski defensive rebound  
4:07 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Ben Sheppard assists) 26-19
4:05   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
4:05   TV timeout  
3:39   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
3:37   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
3:15 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point driving layup 28-19
2:50   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
2:48   Caleb Hollander defensive rebound  
2:31 +2 EJ Bellinger makes two point layup (Nick Muszynski assists) 30-19
2:03 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup 30-21
1:44 +2 EJ Bellinger makes two point driving layup 32-21
1:27   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
1:25   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
1:18   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)  
1:18   Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:18 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-21
0:53   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
0:51   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
0:39   Derek Sabin misses three point jump shot  
0:37   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
0:13 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 33-24
0:05 +3 EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists) 36-24
0:03   Bruins 30 second timeout  
0:01 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot 36-27
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BELMONT
Bruins
36
EVAN
Aces
36

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Caleb Hollander personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
19:33   Evan Kuhlman misses two point reverse layup  
19:31   Jax Levitch offensive rebound  
19:27   Jax Levitch misses two point layup  
19:25   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
19:14 +3 Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists) 39-27
18:52   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
18:50   Luke Smith defensive rebound  
18:23   Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot  
18:21   Grayson Murphy offensive rebound  
18:15   Luke Smith misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Caleb Hollander offensive rebound  
18:13   Caleb Hollander misses three point jump shot  
18:11   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
18:11   Nick Muszynski personal foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)  
17:53 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists) 39-30
17:38 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point alley-oop layup (Caleb Hollander assists) 41-30
17:19   Nick Muszynski blocks Shamar Givance's two point layup  
17:17   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
17:15   Ben Sheppard offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
17:15   Ben Sheppard turnover  
16:51   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
16:49   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
16:34   Jax Levitch blocks Luke Smith's two point layup  
16:32   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
16:25   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Nick Muszynski defensive rebound  
16:11 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point driving layup 43-30
15:53   Jawaun Newton turnover (traveling)  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:37   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
15:37 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-30
15:37 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-30
15:23 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 45-33
15:14   Grayson Murphy turnover (bad pass)  
14:53 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 45-36
14:39 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point turnaround hook shot (Grayson Murphy assists) 47-36
14:09   Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball)  
13:55 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 49-36
13:33   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Nick Muszynski defensive rebound  
13:21   EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot  
13:19   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
13:07   Mitch Listau personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
12:56   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball)  
12:44   Jacobi Wood turnover (bad pass)  
12:24   Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup  
12:22   Bruins defensive rebound  
12:01   Derek Sabin turnover (lost ball)  
11:44   Tate Pierson personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:21 +2 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup 49-38
11:06 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 51-38
10:53   Derek Sabin personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
10:42   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
10:21   Derek Sabin offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)  
10:21   Derek Sabin turnover  
10:07 +3 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 51-41
9:42 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 53-41
9:42   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
9:42 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-41
9:31   Ben Sheppard blocks Shamar Givance's two point layup  
9:29   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
9:25   Ben Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)  
9:08   Luke Smith shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
9:08 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 3 54-42
9:08 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 3 54-43
9:08 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 3 of 3 54-44
8:43 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point driving layup 56-44
8:27   Samari Curtis turnover (out of bounds)  
8:03   Evan Kuhlman blocks Mitch Listau's two point jump shot  
8:01   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
7:43   Mitch Listau personal foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)  
7:43   TV timeout  
7:43 +1 Noah Frederking makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-45
7:43 +1 Noah Frederking makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-46
7:32   Luke Smith misses three point jump shot  
7:30   Ben Sheppard offensive rebound  
7:17 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot 58-46
6:59 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point driving layup 58-48
6:59   Grayson Murphy shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
6:59 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-49
6:47 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot 60-49
6:47   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Nick Muszynski draws the foul)  
6:47 +1 Nick Muszynski makes regular free throw 1 of 1 61-49
6:32 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 61-52
6:21   Luke Smith turnover (bad pass) (Samari Curtis steals)  
6:20   Official timeout  
6:20   Jacobi Wood personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
6:20   Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:20   Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:20   Nick Muszynski defensive rebound  
6:08   Jacobi Wood misses two point layup  
6:06   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
5:44   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)  
5:38 +2 Luke Smith makes two point layup 63-52
5:19   Nick Muszynski personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
5:19 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-53
5:19 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-54
4:59   Luke Smith offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
4:59   Luke Smith turnover  
4:37   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
4:35   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
4:27   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
4:27