GWASH
FORD

1st Half
GWASH
Colonials
38
FORD
Rams
20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Matt Moyer vs. Joel Soriano (Josh Navarro gains possession)  
19:37   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
19:15   James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cobb steals)  
19:04   Ty Perry misses two point jump shot  
19:02   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
18:46   Jamison Battle turnover (traveling)  
18:26   Jalen Cobb misses two point layup  
18:24   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
18:15 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup 2-0
18:15   Chris Austin shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
18:15   Jamison Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:15   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
17:48   Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Matt Moyer steals)  
17:37   Joel Soriano blocks James Bishop's two point layup  
17:35   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
17:21 +3 Lincoln Ball makes three point jump shot (Jamison Battle assists) 5-0
17:14   Kyle Rose misses three point pullup jump shot  
17:12   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
16:56   Chase Paar personal foul (Rams draws the foul)  
16:33   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
16:31   Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound  
16:30   Hunter Dean shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)  
16:30 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-3
16:12   Onyi Eyisi personal foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
16:02   Yame Butler personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
15:54   Jamison Battle offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
15:54   Jamison Battle turnover  
15:35   Yame Butler turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Dean steals)  
15:23   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
15:21   Rams defensive rebound  
14:58   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
14:51   Joel Soriano misses two point layup  
14:49   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
14:42 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 7-3
14:15   Joel Soriano misses two point layup  
14:13   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
14:11   Joel Soriano misses two point layup  
14:10   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
14:09 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point tip shot 7-5
13:56   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
13:54   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
13:43   Hunter Dean personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
13:35   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
13:33   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
13:17 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists) 10-5
12:58   Julian Dozier turnover (traveling)  
12:39   Chase Paar turnover (traveling)  
12:24   Onyi Eyisi misses two point layup  
12:22   Chris Austin offensive rebound  
12:12   Julian Dozier misses two point layup  
12:10   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
12:02 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists) 13-5
11:48 +2 Chris Austin makes two point layup 13-7
11:28 +2 Sloan Seymour makes two point jump shot 15-7
11:06   Chris Austin misses two point jump shot  
11:04   Sloan Seymour defensive rebound  
10:44 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot 17-7
10:23   Yame Butler misses two point layup  
10:21   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
10:06 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists) 20-7
9:53   TV timeout  
9:37   Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot  
9:35   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
9:16   Lincoln Ball misses two point jump shot  
9:14   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
9:05   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
8:41   Matt Moyer offensive foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)  
8:41   Matt Moyer turnover  
8:34 +3 Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot 20-10
8:09 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 23-10
7:53   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
7:52   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
7:52   Sloan Seymour personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:41   Ty Perry misses two point layup  
7:39   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
7:35   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)  
7:34   Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot  
7:32   Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot  
7:09   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
7:07   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
6:59   James Bishop turnover (Joel Soriano steals)  
6:43   Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot  
6:41   Rams offensive rebound  
6:41   Chase Paar personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
6:41   Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:41   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
6:28   Kyle Rose personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
6:25   Jalen Cobb blocks Jamison Battle's two point jump shot  
6:23   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
6:10   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
6:10 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-10
6:10 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-10
6:00   Ty Perry misses two point layup  
5:58   James Bishop defensive rebound  
5:53   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Ty Perry steals)  
5:50   James Bishop shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)  
5:50 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-11
5:50 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-12
5:36   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
5:36 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-12
5:36 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-12
5:17   Ty Perry turnover (traveling)  
4:58   Josh Navarro shooting foul (Tyler Brelsford draws the foul)  
4:57   Tyler Brelsford misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:57 +1 Tyler Brelsford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-12
4:44   Jalen Cobb misses two point layup  
4:42   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
4:23 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup 30-12
3:58   Joel Soriano turnover (3-second violation)  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:48   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
3:46   Rams defensive rebound  
3:46   Matt Moyer personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
3:46 +1 Josh Navarro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-13
3:46 +1 Josh Navarro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-14
3:27 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Hunter Dean assists) 32-14
3:12 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Jalen Cobb assists) 32-16
2:53 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot 34-16
2:35   Ty Perry misses two point jump shot  
2:33   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
2:05   Hunter Dean misses two point jump shot  
2:03   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
1:56 +2 Josh Navarro makes two point layup 34-18
1:28 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 36-18
1:01   Hunter Dean blocks Chris Austin's two point jump shot  
0:59   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
0:59 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point dunk (Lincoln Ball assists) 38-18
0:39 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 38-20
0:08   James Bishop misses two point layup  
0:06   Rams defensive rebound  
0:01   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Yame Butler offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
GWASH
Colonials
33
FORD
Rams
27

Time Team Play Score
19:54   James Bishop offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
19:54   James Bishop turnover  
19:43 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Josh Navarro assists) 38-22
19:43   Chase Paar shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
19:43 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-23
19:31   James Bishop misses two point layup  
19:29   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
19:22   Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
19:13 +2 Ty Perry makes two point jump shot 38-25
19:13   Colonials 30 second timeout  
19:13   TV timeout  
18:55 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point dunk (James Bishop assists) 40-25
18:38   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
18:36   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
18:13   Joel Soriano blocks Hunter Dean's two point layup  
18:11   Josh Navarro defensive rebound  
17:59   Josh Navarro turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Dean steals)  
17:49   Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
17:49   Jamison Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:49 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-25
17:42   Hunter Dean shooting foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
17:42   Josh Navarro misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:42 +1 Josh Navarro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-26
17:22   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
17:18   Jalen Cobb flagrant 1 (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
17:18   Jamison Battle misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2  
17:18 +1 Jamison Battle makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 42-26
17:14 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Hunter Dean assists) 45-26
16:47 +2 Josh Navarro makes two point layup 45-28
16:31   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)  
16:28   Jamison Battle personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
16:08 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists) 45-30
15:52   Jalen Cobb shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:52 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-30
15:42   Noel Brown blocks Onyi Eyisi's two point layup  
15:40   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
15:15   Tyler Brelsford offensive foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
15:15   Tyler Brelsford turnover  
15:02   Onyi Eyisi misses two point layup  
15:00   James Bishop defensive rebound  
14:44 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists) 49-30
14:30   Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
14:20   Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot  
14:18   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
14:08   Jalen Cobb personal foul (Tyler Brelsford draws the foul)  
14:05   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
13:46   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
13:44   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
13:38   Tyler Brelsford turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cobb steals)  
13:29 +2 Jalen Cobb makes two point layup 49-32
13:22 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup (Tyler Brelsford assists) 51-32
12:59   Ty Perry misses two point jump shot  
12:57   James Bishop defensive rebound  
12:44   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
12:42   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
12:28   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
12:19   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
12:17   Tyler Brelsford offensive rebound  
11:57   Joel Soriano blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup  
11:55   Noel Brown offensive rebound  
11:56   Josh Navarro shooting foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:56   Noel Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:56 +1 Noel Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-32
11:44   Matt Moyer shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
11:44   Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:44 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-33
11:26 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 54-33
11:12   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
11:10   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
