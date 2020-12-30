GWASH
FORD
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Matt Moyer vs. Joel Soriano (Josh Navarro gains possession)
|19:37
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cobb steals)
|19:04
|
|Ty Perry misses two point jump shot
|19:02
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|18:46
|
|Jamison Battle turnover (traveling)
|18:26
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point layup
|18:24
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|18:15
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:15
|
|Chris Austin shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|18:15
|
|Jamison Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:15
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|17:48
|
|Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Matt Moyer steals)
|17:37
|
|Joel Soriano blocks James Bishop's two point layup
|17:35
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|17:21
|
|+3
|Lincoln Ball makes three point jump shot (Jamison Battle assists)
|5-0
|17:14
|
|Kyle Rose misses three point pullup jump shot
|17:12
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|16:56
|
|Chase Paar personal foul (Rams draws the foul)
|16:33
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|
|Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Hunter Dean shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)
|16:30
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-3
|16:12
|
|Onyi Eyisi personal foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|16:02
|
|Yame Butler personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|15:54
|
|Jamison Battle offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
|15:54
|
|Jamison Battle turnover
|15:35
|
|Yame Butler turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Dean steals)
|15:35
|
|Yame Butler turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Dean steals)
|15:23
|
|Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|14:58
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|14:51
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point layup
|14:49
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|14:42
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|7-3
|14:15
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point layup
|14:13
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|14:11
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point layup
|14:10
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|14:09
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point tip shot
|7-5
|13:56
|
|Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|13:43
|
|Hunter Dean personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
|13:35
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|+3
|Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|10-5
|12:58
|
|Julian Dozier turnover (traveling)
|12:39
|
|Chase Paar turnover (traveling)
|12:24
|
|Onyi Eyisi misses two point layup
|12:22
|
|Chris Austin offensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Julian Dozier misses two point layup
|12:10
|
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|+3
|Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|13-5
|11:48
|
|+2
|Chris Austin makes two point layup
|13-7
|11:28
|
|+2
|Sloan Seymour makes two point jump shot
|15-7
|11:06
|
|Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Sloan Seymour defensive rebound
|10:44
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot
|17-7
|10:23
|
|Yame Butler misses two point layup
|10:21
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|+3
|Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|20-7
|9:35
|
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|TV timeout
|9:37
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot
|9:35
|
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|Lincoln Ball misses two point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|9:05
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Matt Moyer offensive foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)
|8:41
|
|Matt Moyer turnover
|8:34
|
|+3
|Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot
|20-10
|8:09
|
|+3
|Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
|23-10
|7:53
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|7:52
|
|Sloan Seymour personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|7:52
|
|TV timeout
|7:41
|
|Ty Perry misses two point layup
|7:39
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)
|7:34
|
|Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot
|7:09
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|7:07
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|James Bishop turnover (Joel Soriano steals)
|6:43
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot
|6:41
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Chase Paar personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|6:41
|
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:41
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|6:25
|
|Jalen Cobb blocks Jamison Battle's two point jump shot
|6:23
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|6:10
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-10
|6:10
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-10
|6:00
|
|Ty Perry misses two point layup
|5:58
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Ty Perry steals)
|5:50
|
|James Bishop shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)
|5:50
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-11
|5:50
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-12
|5:36
|
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|5:36
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-12
|5:36
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-12
|5:17
|
|Ty Perry turnover (traveling)
|4:58
|
|Josh Navarro shooting foul (Tyler Brelsford draws the foul)
|4:57
|
|Tyler Brelsford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:23
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup
|30-12
|4:57
|
|+1
|Tyler Brelsford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-12
|4:44
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point layup
|4:42
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|4:23
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup
|30-12
|3:58
|
|Joel Soriano turnover (3-second violation)
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:48
|
|Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|3:46
|
|Matt Moyer personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
|3:46
|
|+1
|Josh Navarro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-13
|3:46
|
|+1
|Josh Navarro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-14
|3:27
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Hunter Dean assists)
|32-14
|3:12
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Jalen Cobb assists)
|32-16
|2:53
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot
|34-16
|2:35
|
|Ty Perry misses two point jump shot
|2:33
|
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|2:05
|
|Hunter Dean misses two point jump shot
|2:03
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|+2
|Josh Navarro makes two point layup
|34-18
|0:08
|
|James Bishop misses two point layup
|1:28
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|36-18
|1:01
|
|Hunter Dean blocks Chris Austin's two point jump shot
|0:59
|
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|0:59
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point dunk (Lincoln Ball assists)
|38-18
|0:39
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|38-20
|0:08
|
|James Bishop misses two point layup
|0:06
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Yame Butler offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:54
|
|James Bishop offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
|19:54
|
|James Bishop turnover
|19:43
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup (Josh Navarro assists)
|38-22
|19:43
|
|Chase Paar shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|19:43
|
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-23
|19:31
|
|James Bishop misses two point layup
|19:29
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|19:22
|
|Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|19:13
|
|+2
|Ty Perry makes two point jump shot
|38-25
|19:13
|
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|19:13
|
|TV timeout
|18:55
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point dunk (James Bishop assists)
|40-25
|18:38
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|18:13
|
|Joel Soriano blocks Hunter Dean's two point layup
|18:11
|
|Josh Navarro defensive rebound
|17:59
|
|Josh Navarro turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Dean steals)
|17:49
|
|Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|17:49
|
|Jamison Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:49
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-25
|17:42
|
|Hunter Dean shooting foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
|17:42
|
|Josh Navarro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:42
|
|+1
|Josh Navarro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-26
|17:22
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|
|Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|17:18
|
|Jalen Cobb flagrant 1 (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|17:18
|
|Jamison Battle misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|17:18
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|42-26
|17:14
|
|+3
|James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Hunter Dean assists)
|45-26
|16:47
|
|+2
|Josh Navarro makes two point layup
|45-28
|16:31
|
|Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)
|16:28
|
|Jamison Battle personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
|16:08
|
|+2
|Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists)
|45-30
|15:52
|
|Jalen Cobb shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:52
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-30
|15:42
|
|Noel Brown blocks Onyi Eyisi's two point layup
|15:40
|
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Tyler Brelsford offensive foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
|15:15
|
|Tyler Brelsford turnover
|15:02
|
|Onyi Eyisi misses two point layup
|15:00
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|+3
|James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|49-30
|14:30
|
|Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
|14:20
|
|Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot
|14:18
|
|Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|14:08
|
|Jalen Cobb personal foul (Tyler Brelsford draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|
|Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Tyler Brelsford turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cobb steals)
|13:29
|
|+2
|Jalen Cobb makes two point layup
|49-32
|13:22
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|51-32
|12:59
|
|Ty Perry misses two point jump shot
|12:57
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|12:44
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|
|Tyler Brelsford offensive rebound
|11:57
|
|Joel Soriano blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup
|11:55
|
|Noel Brown offensive rebound
|11:56
|
|Josh Navarro shooting foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)
|11:56
|
|TV timeout
|11:56
|
|Noel Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:56
|
|+1
|Noel Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-32
|11:44
|
|Matt Moyer shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|11:44
|
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:44
|
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-33
|11:26
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|54-33
|11:12
|
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|11:10
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|11:06