20:00
Olivier Sarr vs. Tolu Smith (Bulldogs gains possession)
19:39
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:37
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
19:17
Olivier Sarr misses two point turnaround jump shot
19:15
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
19:03
+2
Abdul Ado makes two point turnaround hook shot
0-2
18:34
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
18:32
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
18:32
Olivier Sarr personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
18:07
Abdul Ado offensive foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
18:07
Abdul Ado turnover
17:54
Olivier Sarr turnover (out of bounds)
17:36
Isaiah Jackson shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
17:36
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-3
17:36
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-4
17:18
+3
Olivier Sarr makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
3-4
16:57
Iverson Molinar turnover (carrying)
16:35
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
16:33
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
16:11
Tolu Smith turnover (Isaiah Jackson steals)
16:06
Isaiah Jackson turnover (bad pass)
15:54
+3
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tolu Smith assists)
3-7
15:35
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:33
Wildcats offensive rebound
15:31
TV timeout
15:17
+3
Devin Askew makes three point jump shot (Lance Ware assists)
6-7
14:56
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
14:54
Devin Askew defensive rebound
14:47
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
14:45
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
14:34
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point dunk (Iverson Molinar assists)
6-9
14:14
+3
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Jackson assists)
9-9
13:52
Javian Davis misses three point jump shot
13:50
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
13:39
+2
Devin Askew makes two point jump shot
11-9
13:17
Iverson Molinar misses two point layup
13:15
Javian Davis offensive rebound
13:15
Lance Ware shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
13:15
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:15
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-10
12:49
+2
Jacob Toppin makes two point pullup jump shot
13-10
12:27
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot (Javian Davis assists)
13-12
12:20
Abdul Ado personal foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
12:08
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
12:06
Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
11:59
Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
11:57
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
11:48
Iverson Molinar misses two point layup
11:46
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
11:37
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
13-14
11:31
+2
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot
15-14
11:17
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
11:15
Lance Ware defensive rebound
11:05
Lance Ware turnover (Cameron Matthews steals)
10:58
+2
Javian Davis makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists)
15-16
10:57
Cameron Matthews personal foul
10:57
TV timeout
10:38
+2
Devin Askew makes two point jump shot
17-16
10:20
Javian Davis turnover (Isaiah Jackson steals)
10:08
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:06
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
9:53
Olivier Sarr blocks Tolu Smith's two point layup
9:51
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
9:48
Wildcats 30 second timeout
9:20
Devin Askew misses two point jump shot
9:18
Isaiah Jackson offensive rebound
9:18
+2
Isaiah Jackson makes two point putback layup
19-16
9:18
Tolu Smith shooting foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
9:18
Isaiah Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:18
Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
9:18
+2
Jacob Toppin makes two point tip shot
21-16
9:04
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
9:02
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
8:43
Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
8:41
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
8:34
Isaiah Jackson blocks Deivon Smith's two point jump shot
8:34
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
8:34
Davion Mintz turnover (Abdul Ado steals)
8:34
Olivier Sarr blocks Tolu Smith's two point layup
8:32
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
8:07
Isaiah Jackson blocks Cameron Matthews's two point jump shot
8:07
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
8:07
D.J. Stewart Jr. shooting foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
8:07
TV timeout
8:07
TV timeout
8:07
Davion Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:07
Davion Mintz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:07
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
7:51
Tolu Smith offensive foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
7:51
Tolu Smith turnover
7:27
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
7:25
Javian Davis defensive rebound
7:15
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point floating jump shot
21-18
6:44
Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
6:42
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
6:40
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
6:40
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover
6:22
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot (Abdul Ado assists)
21-20
5:56
Davion Mintz turnover (Jalen Johnson steals)
5:48
+2
Jalen Johnson makes two point layup
21-22
5:32
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:30
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
5:20
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
5:18
Javian Davis offensive rebound
5:12
Isaiah Jackson blocks Javian Davis's two point layup
5:06
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
5:06
Abdul Ado personal foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
5:06
Brandon Boston Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1 (Jalen Johnson lane violation)
5:06
Brandon Boston Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:06
Javian Davis defensive rebound
4:49
+2
Javian Davis makes two point dunk (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
21-24
4:29
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:27
Lance Ware offensive rebound
4:22
+2
Lance Ware makes two point putback layup
23-24
3:58
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
3:56
Quinten Post offensive rebound
3:54
Brandon Boston Jr. blocks Quinten Post's two point layup
3:52
Bulldogs offensive rebound
3:52
TV timeout
3:42
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:40
Quinten Post offensive rebound
3:30
+2
Quinten Post makes two point putback layup
23-26
3:15
Javian Davis personal foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
3:15
+1
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-26
3:15
+1
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-26
2:53
+3
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
25-29
2:30
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
2:28
|
|
|
Devin Askew offensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Devin Askew shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-30
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-31
|
2:01
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point putback layup
|
27-31
|
1:44
|
|
|
Quinten Post offensive foul
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Quinten Post turnover
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Dontaie Allen makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
|
30-31
|
1:12
|
|
|
Davion Mintz blocks Iverson Molinar's two point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar offensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
30-33
|
0:54
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr turnover
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Lance Ware blocks Javian Davis's two point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Lance Ware defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Lance Ware turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:07
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
|
30-35
|
0:02
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|