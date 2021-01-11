|
20:00
Elijah Childs vs. Austin Phyfe (Braves gains possession)
19:46
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:44
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
19:20
James Betz misses two point layup
19:20
James Betz offensive rebound
19:20
James Betz misses two point layup
19:18
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
19:01
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
2-0
18:44
+2
Goanar Mar makes two point layup (James Betz assists)
2-2
18:25
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point dunk (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
4-2
18:07
+3
Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
4-5
17:48
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
6-5
17:12
Goanar Mar turnover (traveling)
17:03
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists)
8-5
16:38
+2
James Betz makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
8-7
16:23
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
16:21
James Betz defensive rebound
16:14
Bowen Born turnover (lost ball) (Danya Kingsby steals)
16:06
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
16:04
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
15:41
+3
Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot
8-10
15:05
Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot
15:03
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
14:49
Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Danya Kingsby steals)
14:49
Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Danya Kingsby draws the foul)
14:45
TV timeout
14:32
+2
Sean East II makes two point layup
10-10
14:24
Danya Kingsby personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
14:07
Bowen Born turnover (lost ball) (Sean East II steals)
13:56
+2
Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Elijah Childs assists)
12-10
13:41
Danya Kingsby personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
13:34
+2
Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists)
12-12
13:22
Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot
13:20
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
13:10
+2
Evan Gauger makes two point jump shot
12-14
13:00
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
12:58
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
12:32
Evan Gauger misses three point jump shot
12:30
Evan Gauger offensive rebound
12:22
Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
12:20
Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
12:14
+3
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists)
15-14
11:52
+3
Tywhon Pickford makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists)
15-17
11:27
Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot
11:25
Evan Gauger defensive rebound
11:04
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
11:02
Noah Carter offensive rebound
10:58
Noah Carter misses two point layup
10:56
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
10:50
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
10:48
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
10:35
Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
10:33
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
10:18
Ja'Shon Henry misses two point jump shot
10:16
Noah Carter defensive rebound
10:02
Antonio Thomas shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)
10:02
TV timeout
10:02
Cole Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:02
+1
Cole Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-18
9:50
Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
9:48
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
9:34
James Betz misses three point jump shot
9:32
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
9:26
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
9:24
James Betz offensive rebound
9:20
Evan Gauger misses three point jump shot
9:18
James Betz offensive rebound
9:20
Darius Hannah personal foul (James Betz draws the foul)
9:11
Jayson Kent personal foul (James Betz draws the foul)
9:01
Evan Gauger misses two point jump shot
8:59
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
8:45
Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
8:43
Goanar Mar defensive rebound
8:27
Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot
8:25
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
8:24
James Betz personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
8:11
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
17-18
7:44
Darius Hannah shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
7:44
TV timeout
7:44
+1
Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-19
7:44
+1
Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-20
7:24
+3
Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
20-20
7:04
Goanar Mar turnover (bad pass) (Antonio Thomas steals)
7:00
Trae Berhow shooting foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)
7:00
+1
Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-20
7:00
Antonio Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:00
Nate Heise defensive rebound
6:44
Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
6:42
Braves defensive rebound
6:27
Austin Phyfe blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point layup
6:25
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
6:16
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point layup
23-20
6:06
Goanar Mar turnover (traveling)
5:46
Austin Phyfe blocks Elijah Childs's two point layup
5:44
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
5:28
Austin Phyfe turnover (bad pass)
5:15
Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot
5:13
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
5:14
Elijah Childs personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
5:14
Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:14
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
4:52
Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball) (Austin Phyfe steals)
4:43
+3
Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists)
23-23
4:32
Nate Heise personal foul (Danya Kingsby draws the foul)
4:27
Sean East II misses two point jump shot
4:25
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
4:21
+2
Rienk Mast makes two point layup
25-23
4:07
Sean East II shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
4:07
+1
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 3
25-24
4:07
+1
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 3
25-25
4:07
+1
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 3 of 3
25-26
3:56
TV timeout
3:41
Ja'Shon Henry misses two point jump shot
3:39
Noah Carter defensive rebound
3:26
Trae Berhow turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
3:17
+2
Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
27-26
3:05
+2
Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot
27-28
2:48
Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot
2:46
Nate Heise defensive rebound
2:35
+2
Noah Carter makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists)
27-30
2:35
Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
2:35
Noah Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:35
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
2:20
+3
Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
30-30
2:03
Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
2:01
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
1:56
+3
Sean East II makes three point jump shot
33-30
1:54
Panthers 30 second timeout
1:39
Noah Carter misses two point jump shot
1:37
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
1:33
+2
Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
33-32
1:27
Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
1:25
Noah Carter defensive rebound
1:10
Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
1:08
Sean East II defensive rebound
0:53
Trae Berhow personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
0:49
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (double dribble)
0:21
Darius Hannah personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
0:21
+1
Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-33
0:21
Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:21
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
0:04
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:02
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
