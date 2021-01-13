|
20:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell vs. Tre Mitchell (Antwan Walker gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Noah Fernandes makes two point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists)
|
2-2
|
19:09
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|
|
19:09
|
|
+1
|
Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-3
|
18:52
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes blocks Fatts Russell's two point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists)
|
2-5
|
18:26
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker blocks Jeremy Sheppard's two point layup
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
17:30
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
17:11
|
|
+3
|
Antwan Walker makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|
5-7
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists)
|
5-9
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup
|
7-9
|
16:09
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Allen Betrand defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Allen Betrand misses two point layup
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Allen Betrand misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|
7-12
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup
|
9-12
|
13:51
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
11-12
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|
11-14
|
12:59
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:59
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-14
|
12:33
|
|
|
Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Carl Pierre shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
12:27
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-14
|
12:27
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-14
|
12:13
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard offensive foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Ronnie DeGray III steals)
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|
14-16
|
11:02
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Noah Fernandes makes two point dunk
|
14-18
|
10:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point putback dunk
|
16-18
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris personal foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|
16-20
|
9:07
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia blocks Jermaine Harris's two point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (D.J. Johnson assists)
|
18-20
|
7:57
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-21
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists)
|
18-23
|
7:23
|
|
|
Allen Betrand turnover (lost ball) (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Allen Betrand shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-24
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-25
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Allen Betrand assists)
|
20-25
|
6:57
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-25
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker makes two point layup
|
21-27
|
6:15
|
|
|
Allen Betrand turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
+3
|
Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|
21-30
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point layup (Antwan Walker assists)
|
23-30
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|
23-32
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Johnson makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
|
25-32
|
3:59
|
|
|
Malik Martin blocks Jovohn Garcia's two point layup
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Carl Pierre offensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre makes two point layup
|
25-34
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:12
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|
28-34
|
2:57
|
|
|
Jovohn Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Ishmael Leggett steals)
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Carl Pierre shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-34
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-34
|
2:08
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini offensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini misses two point layup
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
Malik Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-34
|
1:26
|
|
|
T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Malik Martin offensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses two point layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (T.J. Weeks steals)
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini offensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mark Gasperini vs. Makhel Mitchell (Mark Gasperini gains possession)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Minutemen 30 second timeout
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Malik Martin shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-35
|
0:24
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Malik Martin offensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Weeks makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|
31-37
|
0:02
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Weeks steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Minutemen offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|