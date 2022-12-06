It was closer than it should've been, especially late. But Gonzaga eventually closed things Monday night on an 11-0 run and beat Kent State 73-66 to avoid taking a fourth loss way earlier than normal.

Drew Timme was the difference.

The CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year took 16 shots, made 11 of them and finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds. He's now averaging a career-high 19.8 points and a career-high 8.2 rebounds for a Gonzaga team that remains No. 12 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

"[Timme] was heroic," said Gonzaga coach Mark Few. "He wasn't really looking for the ball much early and wasn't demanding it. … He was splitting the defense and scoring in a variety of ways like he does. To end up with 17 boards is monster — and we needed every one of them."

The come-from-behind win improved Gonzaga to 6-3, which is obviously an unusual record for a program that's been a No. 1 seed in each of the past three NCAA Tournaments. But it's not as bad as some have made it out to be.

Are the Zags as good they typically are?

Perhaps not.

But it should be noted that Gonzaga's three losses are to the teams ranked No. 1 (Texas), No. 3 (Purdue) and No. 11 (Baylor) in the Top 25 And 1. Nothing embarrassing there. And the Zags already own wins over the teams ranked No. 5 (Kentucky), No. 31 (Xavier) and No. 46 (Michigan State) at KenPom.com. That's three top-50 KenPom wins in early December, which is nothing to scoff at.

Bottom line, Gonzaga does seem unlikely to get a No. 1 seed for a fourth straight NCAA Tournament. I can acknowledge that much. But the Zags are still probably one of the best 15 teams in the country, and it would be nice if everybody could remember that when discussing them one month into this season.

