College basketball rankings: Duke takes top spot, Kentucky falls to No. 9 in updated Top 25 And 1

INDIANAPOLIS — I've had Kentucky No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And One since the Wildcats added Reid Travis and Ashton Hagans back in June. I almost switched to Kansas, at one point, like most others. But I ultimately decided to stick with UK. And, either way, I never seriously considered Duke for the top spot because I just didn't trust a team that returned so little and would start four freshmen.

What in the world was I thinking?

"I'm really proud of my freshmen," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said late Tuesday after his freshmen looked like anything but during a 118-84 destruction of Kentucky here at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

RJ Barrett finished with 33 points, six assists and four rebounds. Zion Williamson got 22 points and seven rebounds. Cam Reddish added 22 points and four steals. And Tre Jones pitched in with six points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Absolutely incredible.

I feel dumb for ever doubting Duke. But I'm not doubting them now. The Blue Devils are No. 1 Wednesday morning's Top 25 And One. Kentucky dropped to No. 9.