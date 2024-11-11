Top-10 teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll had a combined 16-3 record to tip off the first week of college basketball, with all three losses – Houston to Auburn, Baylor to Gonzaga and North Carolina to Gonzaga – coming at the hands of teams ranked 11th or higher in the preseason poll. The resulting fallout was a major reshuffling in the first in-season AP Top 25 on Monday, with Auburn's leap to No. 5 qualifying as the biggest riser of the week.

Auburn began the season ranked No. 11 but made a statement Saturday in downing No. 4 Houston, 74-69, despite a noisy 24 hours leading into the game that included an in-flight fight. The Tigers dominated Vermont 94-43 in their season-opener then impressively fought from a deficit late vs. Houston on Saturday to topple the Cougars and their top-ranked defense. Houston as a result dropped four spots to No. 8.

The top three of the AP poll remained the same with No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 UConn standing pat after perfect weeks. But Houston's loss was Gonzaga's gain, as the Bulldogs leapt two spots to No. 4. Gonzaga dismantled then-No. 8 Baylor in its opener, 101-63, and won by a comfortable margin over Arizona State to wrap up the week Sunday.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Duke and Arizona each moved up one spot to No. 6 and No. 9, respectively, while North Carolina coming off a road loss to No. 1 Kansas fell one spot to No. 10.

AP Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Alabama

3. UConn

4. Gonzaga

5. Auburn

6. Duke

7. Iowa State

8. Houston

9. Arizona

10. North Carolina

11. Tennessee

12. Baylor

13. Purdue

14. Creighton

15. Marquette

16. Indiana

17. Cincinnati

18. Arkansas

19. Kentucky

20. Florida

21. Ohio State

22. St John's

23. Texas A&M

24. Rutgers

25. Ole Miss

Also receiving votes: Illinois 144, Texas Tech 102, Wake Forest 84, Xavier 78, Texas 51, Michigan St. 41, BYU 26, Kansas St 24, UCF 20, Mississippi St. 15, New Mexico 15, Oregon 14, North Florida 14, Miami 14, Clemson 13, VCU 12, Memphis 8, Wisconsin 6, Grand Canyon 6, Providence 4, Maryland 3, Austin Peay 2, Arizona St 2, South Dakota St. 1, Michigan 1, Columbia 1, Dayton 1.



