College basketball rankings: Kentucky may need to beat Virginia Tech to stay in top 10

Kentucky has played nine games this season but only once against a power-conference opponent. And the Wildcats lost that game — 65-61 to Kansas in Chicago. So it's still hard to gauge exactly what John Calipari has in Lexington.

Is UK a legitimate top-10 team right now?

Or is this still very much a work-in-progress?

It's possible that the answer to both of those questions is … yes. Either way, we'll get a chance to see UK test itself against a top-125 KenPom opponent for the first since in more than a month when the Wildcats meet Virginia Tech on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. Buzz Williams' Hokies are 9-1, on a seven-game winning streak and ranked 29th at KenPom.

If UK wins, it will remain in the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). If not, the Wildcats will be 0-2 against top-50 KenPom teams and deserving of a big drop in the rankings.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)