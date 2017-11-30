College basketball rankings: Michigan State and Notre Dame meet in top 5 battle

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge hasn't been challenging at all this week for the ACC, which has already secured the event for the 13th time in 20 years. When Duke beat Indiana late Wednesday, the ACC took an 11-2 lead with just one game -- Notre Dame at Michigan State -- left to play. So the trophy, assuming there is a trophy, will reside in Greensboro, North Carolina once again.

But that doesn't take anything away Notre Dame-Michigan State.

It's a Thursday night showdown between two teams with realistic aspirations for the Final Four, between two of the nation's best coaches, between a pair of schools both ranked in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Michigan State is 5-1 and ranked third. Notre Dame is 6-0 and ranked fourth.

