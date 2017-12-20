College basketball rankings: OU's Trae Young has stats better than Steph Curry's

People keep comparing Trae Young to Stephen Curry. And I understand why. But the remarkable truth is that the Oklahoma freshman is statistically better right now than Curry was in his first season at Davidson.

Tuesday night was a reminder.

Young finished with 26 points and 22 assists in a 105-68 win over Northwestern State. So he's now averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 assists on the season. Both numbers rank No. 1 nationally, case you didn't know. And even if the 6-foot-2 point guard's averages fall once the competition increases courtesy of a Big 12 schedule, they'll still likely end up topping Curry's freshman-year averages of 21.5 points and 2.8 assists. (For what it's worth, Young is also shooting higher percentages from the field and free throw line through 10 games than Curry did in 34 games as a freshman -- meaning it's not like his numbers are inflated in an inefficient way.)

Simply put, Trae Young is the story of college basketball. Literally nobody expected this. He's the main reason Oklahoma is 9-1 with a win at Wichita State and ranked 13th in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

