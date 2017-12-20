College basketball rankings: OU's Trae Young has stats better than Steph Curry's
The Sooners look strong and are No. 13 in Wednesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and 1)
People keep comparing Trae Young to Stephen Curry. And I understand why. But the remarkable truth is that the Oklahoma freshman is statistically better right now than Curry was in his first season at Davidson.
Tuesday night was a reminder.
Young finished with 26 points and 22 assists in a 105-68 win over Northwestern State. So he's now averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 assists on the season. Both numbers rank No. 1 nationally, case you didn't know. And even if the 6-foot-2 point guard's averages fall once the competition increases courtesy of a Big 12 schedule, they'll still likely end up topping Curry's freshman-year averages of 21.5 points and 2.8 assists. (For what it's worth, Young is also shooting higher percentages from the field and free throw line through 10 games than Curry did in 34 games as a freshman -- meaning it's not like his numbers are inflated in an inefficient way.)
Simply put, Trae Young is the story of college basketball. Literally nobody expected this. He's the main reason Oklahoma is 9-1 with a win at Wichita State and ranked 13th in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
Wednesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats own wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Temple. Eight of their 11 wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|11-0
|2
|Arizona State
|All but one of ASU's 11 wins have come by double-digits - among the victories over Xavier and at Kansas. The Sun Devils close their non-league schedule Friday against Pacific.
|--
|11-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won nine straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Their resume features wins over North Carolina, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Rutgers.
|--
|11-1
|4
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels have won five straight since losing to Michigan State. They own wins over Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan.
|--
|10-1
|5
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won seven straight since losing to Kansas. UK's remaining non-league games are against UCLA, Louisville and West Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' perfect record features just one top-50 KenPom win. They won't play another top-50 team until they host Florida State on Jan. 7.
|--
|9-0
|7
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies have beaten five top-100 KenPom opponents. Their best win is a season-opening win over West Virginia.
|--
|10-1
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 10 straight games since their season-opening loss to Texas A&M. They own victories over Virginia, Missouri and UCF.
|--
|9-1
|9
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating. Their lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia.
|--
|10-1
|10
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are the only school in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one) with a loss to a sub-75 KenPom team. On the flip side, Duke has three top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-1
|11
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have won 16 consecutive games dating to last season. They own wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure.
|--
|11-0
|12
|Xavier
|The Musketeers own wins over Baylor and Cincinnati. Their lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State.
|--
|11-1
|13
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won seven straight games since losing to Arkansas. Trae Young is averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.
|--
|9-1
|14
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have beaten Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette. Their losses are single-digit losses to Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
|--
|9-2
|15
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won three straight games since losing to Villanova. They own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Tennessee
|The Vols' two losses are single-digit losses to Villanova and North Carolina. Their best win is an OT victory over Purdue.
|--
|7-2
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won seven straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. The have six top-60 KenPom victories.
|--
|11-2
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are one of only four teams in the top 20 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss. The others are Duke, Purdue and Arizona.
|--
|9-2
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won six straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their best win is a semi-home victory over Texas A&M.
|--
|9-3
|20
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' lone loss is a single-point loss to Oklahoma State. They own wins over Florida and Rutgers.
|--
|10-1
|21
|Baylor
|The Bears have beaten Creighton and Wisconsin. Their two losses are to teams (Xavier, Wichita State) ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|9-2
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with USC Upstate.
|--
|9-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have victories over Nevada and Northwestern. Their lone loss is a loss to Seton Hall in New York.
|--
|10-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won three straight games since losing to Xavier and Florida. They have the nation's fifth-best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|10-2
|25
|Arkansas
|The Hogs' resume features wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. The one bad loss is a 26-point loss at Houston.
|--
|9-2
|26
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Rutgers. Their resume features wins over Texas Tech and at Louisville.
|--
|9-2
-
Naismith Hall of Fame commits turnover
NCAA violations be damned, coaches will remain eligible for inclusion while they're still...
-
Auriemma, Hatchell notch 1,000th wins
The 1,000-win club in women's college basketball doubles its membership in a matter of hou...
-
Frank Martin featured on 'Men of March'
The Gamecocks coach led South Carolina to its first Final Four trip in program history last...
-
OU's Young ties NCAA assists record
Young, who leads the country in scoring, makes some history with his passing
-
Auriemma seeking win No. 1,000 vs. OU
Auriemma looks to capture his 1,000th win at the helm of UConn's program
-
Podcast: What's wrong with Indiana?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss IU, Arizona and why Duke is 10th in the Top 25 (and...
Add a Comment