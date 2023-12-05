Purdue took its first loss of the season last Friday at Northwestern and cost itself the No. 1 ranking. On Monday night, the Boilermakers bounced back impressively and overwhelmed Iowa in an 87-68 victory inside Mackey Arena that pushed Matt Painter's program to 8-1.
Zach Edey finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
"He's difficult — but I think you have to give credit to the rest of the guys that are out there for them," said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. "They really executed tonight in terms of screening and cutting and ball movement, which makes it really hard if you're trying to focus on him. Obviously, they're not a one-man show at all. They have shooters. They have drivers. They have size. They stretch your defense in ways that make it very difficult."
The 19-point victory over Iowa represented Purdue's fourth win over a school currently ranked in the top 40 at KenPom.com. Nobody else has more than three such wins, which is among the reasons the Boilermakers are No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where undefeated Arizona remains No.1 for the fourth consecutive day.
Purdue shot 52.3% from the field against Iowa with Edey making nine of the 10 shots he attempted. The reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year actually blocked more shots (3) than he missed (1). He remains on track to be the first back-to-back winner of the John R. Wooden Award since Virginia's Ralph Sampson took the honor in both 1982 and 1983.
"I just thought we were aggressive against their press," said Painter. "When we got the ball out of our hands and had space, our guys really advanced it with the pass and dribbles. Our guys did a good job of being receivers and flashing."
Up next for Purdue is Saturday's meeting with Alabama in Toronto that will double as a homecoming game for Edey, the 7-foot-4 center who was born and raised in Canada's largest city. After that, it's a showdown with top-ranked Arizona in Indianapolis on Dec. 16.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-55 win over Colgate. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|--
|7-0
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 87-68 win over Iowa. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|8-1
|3
Kansas
|K.J. Adams finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Friday's 69-65 win over UConn. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMKC.
|--
|7-1
|4
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Friday's 66-60 win at Xavier. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Rice.
|--
|8-0
|5
UConn
|Cam Spencer was just 2-of-12 from the field in Fridays' 69-65 loss at Kansas. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina.
|--
|7-1
|6
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 91-40 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Seton Hall.
|--
|8-0
|7
Marquette
|David Joplin was 3-of-13 from the field in Saturday's 75-64 loss at Wisconsin. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Texas.
|--
|6-2
|8
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 89-76 win over USC. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
|--
|6-1
|9
Colo. St.
|Joel Scott finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 86-81 win over Washington. The Rams' next game is Wednesday against Denver.
|--
|8-0
|10
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-74 win over Charleston. The Owls' next game is Tuesday against Illinois.
|--
|7-1
|11
Texas
|Max Abmas finished with 26 points and six assists in Thursday's 77-58 win over Texas State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|--
|6-1
|12
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 27 points and five assists in Saturday's 78-70 win over Florida State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against UConn.
|--
|7-1
|13
Tennessee
|Jordan Gainey was 1-of-9 from 3-point range in Wednesday's 100-92 loss at North Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against George Mason.
|--
|4-3
|14
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV was 2-of-10 from the field in Wednesday's 59-47 loss at Virginia. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against DePaul.
|--
|6-2
|15
Kentucky
|Rob Dillingham was 1-of-9 from the field in Saturday's 80-73 loss to UNC Wilmington. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Penn.
|--
|6-2
|16
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 62-49 win over Notre Dame. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against LIU.
|--
|6-1
|17
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 89-60 win at Nebraska. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against Central Michigan.
|--
|7-1
|18
Duke
|Duke was 4-of-16 from 3-point range in Saturday's 72-68 loss at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Charlotte.
|--
|5-3
|19
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-55 win over Georgia Southern. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska.
|--
|4-3
|20
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-58 win at Rutgers. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against FAU.
|--
|6-1
|21
Oklahoma
|Otega Oweh finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 107-86 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday against Providence.
|--
|7-0
|22
BYU
|Spencer Johnson finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 85-56 win over Fresno State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Evansville.
|--
|7-0
|23
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit finished with 21 points and two steals in Saturday's 75-64 win over Marquette. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Michigan State.
|--
|6-2
|24
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 84-62 win over Syracuse. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina Central.
|--
|7-1
|25
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews finished with 17 points and five assists in Thursday's 66-65 win over UC Riverside. The Bruins' next game is Dec. 9 at Villanova.
|--
|5-2
|26
Clemson
|Joseph Girard III finished with 25 points and two assists in Sunday's 79-70 win at Pitt. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|--
|7-0