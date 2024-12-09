NCAA Basketball: Tenn-Martin at Tennessee
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday. Tennessee jumped Auburn and Kansas in the rankings to become the new No. 1 team in the country.

The Volunteers improved to 8-0 with a 96-70 win over Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Men's Challenge last week. Tennessee's early résumé includes wins over Louisville, Virginia, Baylor and Syracuse.

Kansas opened the season as the top-ranked team in both polls but dropped nine spots following losses to Creighton and Missouri last week. The Jayhawks started the season 7-0 with wins over North Carolina, Michigan State and Duke before taking their first two losses.

Auburn entered last week without a loss and was a serious contender to jump to No. 1. The Tigers remained No. 2 after suffering their first loss to Duke.

Coaches Poll

  1. Tennessee (25)
  2. Auburn (5)
  3. Iowa State
  4. Marquette
  5. Kentucky
  6. Duke
  7. Florida
  8. Alabama
  9. Gonzaga
  10. Kansas
  11. Purdue
  12. Oregon
  13. Houston
  14. Michigan
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Clemson
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Michigan State
  20. UConn
  21. UCLA
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Cincinnati
  24. San Diego State
  25. Baylor

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 93; Illinois 67; St. John's 51; Pittsburgh 50; Arizona State 44; Memphis 37; Maryland 36; Drake 35; Utah State 32; Saint Mary's 28; Penn State 26; Creighton 20; Georgia 18; Missouri 14; West Virginia 11; Arkansas 10; UC Irvine 5; Texas 5; Dayton 4; Texas Tech 2; North Carolina 2; Loyola Chicago 2; LSU 1;

Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Memphis; No. 17 Illinois; No. 19 Pittsburgh; No. 22 North Carolina;