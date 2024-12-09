For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday. Tennessee jumped Auburn and Kansas in the rankings to become the new No. 1 team in the country.

The Volunteers improved to 8-0 with a 96-70 win over Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Men's Challenge last week. Tennessee's early résumé includes wins over Louisville, Virginia, Baylor and Syracuse.

Kansas opened the season as the top-ranked team in both polls but dropped nine spots following losses to Creighton and Missouri last week. The Jayhawks started the season 7-0 with wins over North Carolina, Michigan State and Duke before taking their first two losses.

Auburn entered last week without a loss and was a serious contender to jump to No. 1. The Tigers remained No. 2 after suffering their first loss to Duke.

Coaches Poll

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 93; Illinois 67; St. John's 51; Pittsburgh 50; Arizona State 44; Memphis 37; Maryland 36; Drake 35; Utah State 32; Saint Mary's 28; Penn State 26; Creighton 20; Georgia 18; Missouri 14; West Virginia 11; Arkansas 10; UC Irvine 5; Texas 5; Dayton 4; Texas Tech 2; North Carolina 2; Loyola Chicago 2; LSU 1;

Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Memphis; No. 17 Illinois; No. 19 Pittsburgh; No. 22 North Carolina;