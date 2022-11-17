Mark Few has built Gonzaga into one of college basketball's biggest brands in part by being unafraid to challenge his team in November and December. That's why he agreed to play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans last Friday, agreed to play John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats this Sunday, and how he ended up playing Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns on the road late Wednesday.

The Michigan State game went well; the Kentucky game might.

The trip to Texas was an absolute disaster, however. The Longhorns shot 51.5% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range in an eventual 93-74 blowout that was 40 minutes of largely uncompetitive basketball. Turns out, the Zags might miss Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren more than most expected. The Longhorns might also be bigger threats to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament than the preseason polls indicated.

"[Texas is] a really, really, really good team," Few said. "They're old. Their guards (Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter] are terrific. They can both handle it. It's always great when you have two point guards like that who can shoot. They're athletic enough to switch ball screens. And so, yeah, they're the real deal."

Texas' 19-point victory over a Gonzaga team that five days earlier beat a Michigan State team that subsequently beat a Kentucky team predicted to win the SEC is easily the most impressive win this early season. When you combine that with the fact that the Longhorns won their first two games by an average of 33 points and are clearly operating at an advanced level, it's totally reasonable to move them to No. 1 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

So that's what I did.

Texas is the new No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 — followed by No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Gonzaga. The Longhorns' next two games are contests against sub-250 KenPom opponents, meaning they'll almost certainly enter December with a 5-0 record. After that, their sixth and seventh games -- against Creighton and Illinois, respectively -- will be interesting. Creighton is 12th in the Top 25 And 1. Illinois is 25th.

Top 25 And 1 rankings