1 UCLA Every meaningful player who helped the Bruins make the Final Four is currently projected back on campus - among them NCAA Tournament star Johnny Juzang. They'll be joined by five-star prospect Peyton Watson and have all of the pieces necessary to win a national title. NR 22-10

2 Gonzaga Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi are probably both entering the NBA Draft, but Gonzaga is expected to add two five-star prospects in Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis, the former of whom is the consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2021. Combine them with a possible core of Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard and Anton Watson, and the Zags should be a Final Four contender again. 1 31-1

3 Alabama The Crimson Tide should return four of the top seven scorers from a team that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament - most notably Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. The expected additions of five-star point guard JD Davison and four-star big Charles Bediako would give Nate Oats a chance at back-to-back conference championships. 2 26-7

4 Duke The Blue Devils are the only team expected to add three five-star prospects from the Class of 2021 - among them Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, both of whom project as one-and-done top 10 picks . So even if Matthew Hurt joins DJ Steward in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mike Krzyzewski will have enough talent to take Duke back to the top of the sport. NR 13-11

5 Baylor The Bears are expected to lose Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler to the NBA Draft. But if Baylor keeps a core of Macio Teague, Adam Flagler, Matthew Mayer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, and enrolls a top-five recruiting class highlighted by five-star wing Kendall Brown, Scott Drew will have enough to make a run at another Final Four. 2 28-2

6 Ohio St. The projection here is that Ohio State will return the top three scorers - Duane Washington Jr., E.J. Liddell and Justice Sueing - from a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Malaki Branham, a consensus top-30 prospect, is the best incoming recruit. -- 21-10

7 Florida St. The Seminoles should be really good again despite the likely losses of MJ Walker, RaiQuan Gray and Scottie Barnes thanks to the expected return of proven pieces like Anthony Polite, Balsa Koprivica and Malik Osborne. Florida State will add the nation's second-ranked recruiting class to that core, as well as former Houston standout Caleb Mills. 7 18-7

8 Michigan This ranking is tied to the idea that Franz Wagner will enter the NBA Draft while Hunter Dickinson returns for his sophomore season at Michigan, where he'll likely be the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. The 7-foot-1 center would be the perfect experienced piece to pair with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class. 4 23-5

9 Purdue The Boilermakers have no senior and zero obvious NBA prospects, meaning everybody who matters should return from a team that received a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The star is Trevion Williams, who averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior. 8 18-10

10 Kansas Even if Ochai Agbaji moves on, Kansas should still return four starters from a team that went 9-2 in its final 11 games and advanced in the NCAA Tournament. A top-10 recruiting class will help the Jayhawks compete for the Big 12 title. 2 21-9

11 Villanova There is a real belief in basketball circles that Collin Gillispie is seriously considering returning for one more season at Villanova. Assuming he does, the Wildcats will again be the favorite in the Big East even with the expected departure of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. 7 18-7

12 Houston As long as Kelvin Sampson remains the coach, Houston will likely be a mainstay in the Top 25 And 1. The expected loss of Quentin Grimes will hurt, but probably not too much. 4 28-4

13 Maryland Mark Turgeon has used the transfer market to add a quality guard (Fatts Russell) and big (Qudus Wahab). That should be enough to offset the loss of Darryl Morsell and get the Terrapins to the Big Dance for the sixth time in a span of seven NCAA Tournaments. NR 17-14

14 Kentucky The expected return of Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen and Jacob Toppin gives John Calipari a core of three players who averaged at least 14 minutes per game this season. He'll fill out the roster with a top-five recruiting class and at least two impactful transfers - namely Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia). NR 9-16

15 N. Carolina North Carolina's decision to promote Hubert Davis suggests the school should be able to keep Armando Bacot, Caleb Love and much of the rotation on campus. That's why Year 1 of the post-Roy Williams era should be successful. NR 18-11

16 Arkansas The Razorbacks are likely losing a lot - including projected first-round pick Moses Moody. But JD Notae should return as a double-digit scorer, and Eric Musselman is already reloading, most recently with Au'Diese Toney, a transfer from Pitt who averaged 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds this season. 7 25-7

17 Connecticut Dan Hurley has rebuilt UConn to the point where it can be a consistent challenger to Villanova in the Big East. Even the expected loss of James Bouknight shouldn't change that. 4 15-8

18 Michigan St. Aaron Henry is expected to follow Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts out the door. But the arrival of five-star guard Max Christie and Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker should have Tom Izzo in his 24th straight NCAA Tournament. NR 15-13

19 St. Bona. All five starters from a team that won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and Atlantic 10 Tournament are expected back - most notably Kyle Lofton, who averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 assists as a junior. Wake Forest transfer Quadry Adams will provide depth. 5 16-5

20 Tennessee The Vols will likely lose five-star freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson. But if the other non-seniors return, Tennessee will have five of its top eight back to pair with the best point guard in the Class of 2021 (Kennedy Chandler) and another newcomer who just averaged 11.7 points while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range at Auburn (Justin Powell). NR 18-9

21 Arizona Most of the pieces that helped Arizona finish in the top 30 at KenPom are expected back. As long as James Akinjo withdraws from the NBA Draft, the Wildcats should return to the NCAA Tournament (provided they're eligible for the NCAA Tournament). NR 17-9

22 USC Andy Enfield should have the Trojans back in the NCAA Tournament - as long as Isaiah Mobley doesn't join his brother, Evan Mobley, in the NBA Draft. A top-15 recruiting class highlighted by Reese Dixon-Waters will help offset the departures. 1 25-8

23 Virginia Trey Murphy is expected to enter the NBA Draft, which means Virginia will likely lose its top three scorers. But Kihei Clark provides Tony Bennett with an experienced point guard to keep the Cavaliers near the top of the ACC. 7 18-7

24 Oregon Dana Altman is among the best at reloading his roster each offseason via the transfer market. So it's safe to assume he'll find enough good pieces to supplement a core of Will Richardson and Eric Williams, both of whom averaged double-figures this season. NR 21-7

25 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Coburn are projected departures, which means the Illini are expected to lose their top three scorers. But Brad Underwood still has enough in the program to keep Illinois relevant. 23 24-7