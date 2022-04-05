The main thing you need to know about the first CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 for the 2022-23 season is that it's literally never been more difficult to project rosters than it is right now considering A) everybody except the so-called super seniors still has a year of eligibility remaining, B) the one-time transfer waiver has created interesting options for nearly anybody interested in exploring them, C) name, image and likeness rights are serving as a recruiting tool to keep NBA prospects in school, and D) there's a land war happening in Europe.

All of those things combine to create confusion.

Role players at big schools are looking for more significant roles at smaller schools. Star players at small schools are looking for larger stages on which to perform. Pro prospects who would've definitely left school five years ago are now considering NLI deals that could be more lucrative than pro contracts. And players who might otherwise be willing to leave school for an overseas opportunity might now be hesitant to do so because of the war in Ukraine.

There's A LOT going on.

So please take this for what it is — which is merely an educated guess, based on conversations with countless people throughout the sport, on how things could look heading into next season. Needless to say, some of the players I'm currently projecting to return will actually leave, and some of the players I'm currently projecting to leave will actually return. And some schools that aren't ranked in Version 1.0 of the Top 25 And 1 will eventually be ranked because of players added via the transfer portal in the coming weeks and months. As I do every offseason, I'll update these rankings whenever developments require it. But, for now, UCLA will start at No 1 in the Top 25 And 1 based on the idea that the Bruins should return three starters from a Sweet 16 team and add a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by 5-star prospects Amari Bailey and Adem Bona. This will obviously require Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez and Peyton Watson to pass on entering the 2022 NBA Draft. But if they do, there's a good chance UCLA will begin next season ranked No. 1 thanks to a great blend of proven college players and legitimate NBA talent.

Never-too-early 2022-23 Top 25 And 1 rankings