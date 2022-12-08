UConn played its first true road game of the season late Wednesday at Florida. Heading in, some assumed it would be the Huskies' first real test. It wasn't; rather, it was just another easy win for the Huskies. Dan Hurley's team shot 51.7% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range, and 88.9% from the free throw while cruising to a 75-54 victory that pushed the Huskies to 10-0. All 10 wins have come by double-digits, including an 82-67 victory over Alabama and a 71-53 victory over Iowa State, both of which are ranked.
"They came out on the road and laid it down on us," said Florida big Colin Castleton, who missed 10 of the 14 shots he took in the 21-point loss. Meanwhile, UConn bigs Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan combined to go 16 of 22 from the field for 33 points and 15 rebounds.
"Depth is the key to who we are," Hurley said. "Obviously, the identity is defense and to dominate the backboard. ... But we can play a slow-down game, an up-tempo game. We can play big. We can play small. And the depth is what makes this whole thing work."
UConn remains No. 4 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — and if you want to argue the Huskies should be higher, hey, I hear you. They've more or less blown out five straight top-50 KenPom teams, moved to second in the NET rankings and tied Purdue for the most Quadrant 1 wins with three. They're great, inarguably — but so is Houston, Purdue and Virginia, each of which is also undefeated with strong computer numbers. So I've just decided to leave alone the Houston-Purdue-Virginia-UConn order in the Top 25 And 1 until one of those teams lose.
Which is guaranteed to happen soon!
That's because Houston plays at Virginia next weekend, so one of them will suffer a loss then. As for Purdue and UConn, honestly, it could be a while. KenPom currently projects Purdue to be a favorite in each of its next 14 games while UConn currently projects as a favorite in literally every game between now and Selection Sunday.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Javier Francis finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 76-42 win over North Florida. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|9-0
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds in Wednesday's 85-66 win over Hofstra. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday at Nebraska.
|--
|9-0
|3
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 55-50 win over James Madison. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 17 against Houston.
|--
|8-0
|4
UConn
|Adama Sanogo finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 75-54 win over Florida. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against LIU.
|--
|10-0
|5
Illinois
|Matthew Mayer finished with 21 points and three blocks in Tuesday's 85-78 overtime win over Texas. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|--
|7-2
|6
Texas
|Texas missed 15 of the 22 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 85-78 loss to Illinois. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
|--
|6-1
|7
Arkansas
|Nick Smith Jr. finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 65-58 win over UNC Greensboro. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|--
|8-1
|8
Alabama
|Noah Clowney finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-65 win over South Dakota State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Houston.
|--
|7-1
|9
Miss. St.
|Tolu Smith finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 82-52 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Bulldogs' next game is Sunday at Minnesota.
|--
|8-0
|10
Indiana
|Trey Galloway finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 81-65 win over Nebraska. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|8-1
|11
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 22 points and six assists in Tuesday's 80-57 win over Tarleton State. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Washington State.
|--
|7-2
|12
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds in Monday's 73-66 win over Kent State. The Zags' next game is Friday against Washington.
|--
|6-3
|13
Maryland
|Maryland finished with 14 turnovers and nine assists in Tuesday's 64-59 loss at Wisconsin. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday against Tennessee.
|--
|8-1
|14
Kentucky
|Cason Wallace finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 73-69 win over Michigan. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Yale.
|--
|6-2
|15
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 81-68 win over California. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|7-1
|16
Tennessee
|Tyreke Key finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 84-49 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Maryland.
|--
|8-1
|17
Kansas
|Kevin McCullar finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 91-65 win over Seton Hall. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|8-1
|18
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Iowa. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Maryland Eastern Shore.
|--
|9-2
|19
Iowa St.
|Jaren Holmes finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 71-60 win over St. John's. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday at Iowa.
|--
|7-1
|20
UCLA
|Amari Bailey finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 65-56 win over Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Denver.
|--
|7-2
|21
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 93-66 win over Colgate. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|8-0
|22
San Diego St
|Darrion Trammell finished with 14 points and four assists in Monday's 60-55 win over Troy. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|7-2
|23
Creighton
|Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard combined to go 0-of-12 from 3-point range in Sunday's 63-53 loss to Nebraska. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|6-3
|24
Marquette
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 90-78 win over North Carolina Central. The Golden Eagles' next game is Sunday at Notre Dame.
|--
|7-3
|25
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 96-59 win over St. Franis. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|--
|6-2
|26
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-71 win over Nicholls. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Washington.
|--
|6-2