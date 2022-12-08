UConn played its first true road game of the season late Wednesday at Florida. Heading in, some assumed it would be the Huskies' first real test. It wasn't; rather, it was just another easy win for the Huskies. Dan Hurley's team shot 51.7% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range, and 88.9% from the free throw while cruising to a 75-54 victory that pushed the Huskies to 10-0. All 10 wins have come by double-digits, including an 82-67 victory over Alabama and a 71-53 victory over Iowa State, both of which are ranked.

"They came out on the road and laid it down on us," said Florida big Colin Castleton, who missed 10 of the 14 shots he took in the 21-point loss. Meanwhile, UConn bigs Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan combined to go 16 of 22 from the field for 33 points and 15 rebounds.

"Depth is the key to who we are," Hurley said. "Obviously, the identity is defense and to dominate the backboard. ... But we can play a slow-down game, an up-tempo game. We can play big. We can play small. And the depth is what makes this whole thing work."

UConn remains No. 4 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — and if you want to argue the Huskies should be higher, hey, I hear you. They've more or less blown out five straight top-50 KenPom teams, moved to second in the NET rankings and tied Purdue for the most Quadrant 1 wins with three. They're great, inarguably — but so is Houston, Purdue and Virginia, each of which is also undefeated with strong computer numbers. So I've just decided to leave alone the Houston-Purdue-Virginia-UConn order in the Top 25 And 1 until one of those teams lose.

Which is guaranteed to happen soon!

That's because Houston plays at Virginia next weekend, so one of them will suffer a loss then. As for Purdue and UConn, honestly, it could be a while. KenPom currently projects Purdue to be a favorite in each of its next 14 games while UConn currently projects as a favorite in literally every game between now and Selection Sunday.

