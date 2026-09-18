It's been just over five years since Duke announced its succession plan that saw Jon Scheyer replace Mike Krzyzewski following the 2021-22 season. Since taking over his alma mater, Scheyer has guided Duke to three Elite Eight appearances and a trip to the Final Four in 2025.

In an exclusive interview with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Inside College Basketball Now, Scheyer opened up about what that final season was like under Coach K and how the transition year set Duke up for long-term success.

"For me, that was the best year I was ever an assistant coach, that's because I felt real empathy for what Coach K was going through and the decisions he had to make," Scheyer said. "I was really putting myself in his shoes every second I could, especially practices and games. I think that preparation helped me. ... We were able to get a really talented group for the following year. I think that helped set the tone to say we are not going anywhere."

Before becoming Duke's head coach in 2022, Scheyer learned as an assistant on Coach K's staff. He was hired on Krzyzewski's staff back in 2014 before being promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Before that, Scheyer was a four-year player for Krzyzewski (2006-10) and helped Duke win a national title in his final season.

After Scheyer played four years on Duke's roster and spent seven more on Krzyzewski's coaching staff, the two have developed a close relationship.

"Being on staff with him, I think we became really close friends," Scheyer said. "He is a guy I go to with things in my life beyond the basketball court. Really close friends. I go to him for everything. We share all the ups and all the downs together still to this day."

Scheyer opens up on turning down Mavericks job

One of the biggest coaching vacancies in the NBA this offseason was in Dallas after the franchise fired Jason Kidd. The Mavericks cast a wide net to find their next coach, which included going after Scheyer and Michigan coach Dusty May, who ended up taking the job less than three months after winning a national title with the Wolverines.

Despite being pursued by the Mavericks, Scheyer affirmed his commitment to the Blue Devils by staying and said he is at Duke for the "long haul."

"I'm committed to Duke for the long haul," Scheyer said. "This is where I want to be. I want to continue to build something special. We have a lot more to do here. For me, it was a great thing to think about, but at the end of the day, there's no question that I'm in the right spot."

Jon Scheyer reveals why he turned down Mavericks interest, stayed at Duke despite NBA buzz Cameron Salerno

When asked if he would be open to coaching in the NBA one day, Scheyer said it's not something he thinks about, and his goal is to help Duke take the "final step" of winning a national title after back-to-back souring endings in the NCAA Tournament.

"Maybe, maybe not," Scheyer said. " I don't think about it. I think about one thing. I'm obsessed with how we can get better as a team and how we can take the final next step that I want us to take. For me, if you told me I could be (at Duke) for my whole career and have great success, sign me up right now."

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