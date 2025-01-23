The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (6-13) will play their first home game in 12 days when they host the Texas State Bobcats (11-8) on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana has won two of its last three games, with both wins coming against Louisiana Monroe. Texas State is riding a two-game winning streak after notching home victories over Georgia State and Southern Miss. The Bobcats were 9-point favorites in their overtime win against the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Cajundome. Texas State is favored by 6 points in the latest Louisiana vs. Texas State odds, while the over/under is 144.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Louisiana vs. Texas State spread: Texas State -6

Louisiana vs. Texas State over/under: 144.5 points

Louisiana vs. Texas State money line: Texas State: -249, Louisiana: +202

Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana had a rough non-conference schedule, but it has responded by winning four of its first seven Sun Belt games to move into fourth place in the standings. The Ragin Cajuns already swept their season series with Louisiana Monroe, beating them each of the previous two Saturdays. They were 1-point road favorites in their 65-60 win last weekend, as Kentrell Garnett scored 18 points.

Garnett is one of two players on the team scoring in double figures, as junior guard Mostapha El Moutaouakkil leads the way with 12.6 points per game. Senior guard Christian Wright has been a key contributor as well, averaging 8.8 points per game. Louisiana has won eight of its last 11 home games against Texas State and six straight meetings overall.

Why Texas State can cover

Texas State is also tied for fourth place in the Sun Belt, and it enters this contest with momentum after winning three of its last four games. The Bobcats' lone loss during that stretch came in overtime on the road at Southern Miss on Jan. 11. They were able to get revenge in a rematch with the Golden Eagles on Saturday, winning an overtime game of their own.

Senior forward Tylan Pope scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a double-double effort across 38 minutes of action. He is averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while senior forward Tyrel Morgan is adding 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (12.1) and junior guard Coleton Benson (10.3) are both double-digit scorers as well.

