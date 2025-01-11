The New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 5-0) will try to keep their winning streak alive when they host Mountain West rival the San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 3-1) in men's college basketball action Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Lobos are currently second in the Mountain West standings thanks to a six-game winning streak, and four of those wins have been against conference opponents. Meanwhile, the Aztecs have won back-to-back games and are undefeated on the road, including an upset win at Boise State last weekend.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at The Pit in Albuquerque. The latest New Mexico vs. San Diego State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Lobos as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.

New Mexico vs. SDSU date: Saturday, Jan. 11

New Mexico vs. SDSU time: 1 p.m. ET

Before tuning into the New Mexico vs. San Diego State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 season on a 189-130 betting roll (+2985) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For New Mexico vs. San Diego State, the model is backing the Aztecs (+3.5) to cover the spread. San Diego State should have plenty of confidence after beating the Broncos on the road and then routing Air Force 67-38 its last time out. The Aztecs have also covered the spread in four of their last five meetings against New Mexico, and have covered in three of their last four leading up to Saturday's game.



The Lobos have only covered once in their last three games due to some very close scores, including an 82-81 overtime victory against Nevada. Junior guard Donovan Dent leads a potent New Mexico offense with 19.3 points and 6.9 assists, and the Lobos will need him on his A-game against an Aztecs defense that ranks 13th in the country in opponent points per game (61.9).

The opposing styles of these conference rivals could make Saturday's game a close one, and the SportsLine model has the visitors covering in nearly 60% of simulations. Stream the game here.

