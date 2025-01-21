The preseason conference-favorite Ohio Bobcats will look to remain in shouting range of the top of the MAC standings when they battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday. Toledo is coming off a 92-80 loss at Akron on Friday, while Eastern Michigan downed Bowling Green 68-62 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC), tied for third in the conference with Toledo, is 2-5 on the road this season. The Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC), tied for fifth in the league with four other teams, are 3-3 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the George Gervin Gameabove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Ohio leads the all-time series 55-27, winning six of the last seven meetings. Ohio is an 8-point favorite in the latest Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Ohio -8



Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 152 points

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Ohio -356, Eastern Michigan +278

OHIO: The Bobcats have hit the money line in 21 of their last 32 games (+9.00 units)

EMU: The Eagles have hit the team total over in seven of their last 12 home games (+1.30 units)



Why you should back Ohio

Senior forward A.J. Clayton helps power the Bobcats offense. In 17 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 assists in 30.2 minutes. He is connecting on 49% of his field goals, including 39.3% from 3-point range, and 79.2% from the free throw line. He has scored in double digits in 12 games this season, including two double-doubles. He scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in an 85-73 win over Portland on Nov. 22.

Junior guard Jackson Paveletzke is one of five Bobcats scoring in double figures. In 17 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 29.5 minutes of action. He has scored in double digits 12 times, and has registered four double-doubles on the season. In a 78-58 win over Austin Peay, he scored 18 points, while dishing off 11 assists. He had 15 points and 11 assists in an 83-81 overtime loss to Middle Tennessee on Nov. 21.

Why you should back Eastern Michigan

Senior Da'Sean Nelson helps power the Eagles' offense. The DePaul transfer has started 15 of 16 games, and is averaging a team-high 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals in 29 minutes. One of his best performances came in an 86-82 win over Wright State on Dec. 21, when he poured in 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He scored 32 points, added nine rebounds and two assists in a 75-71 win over Northern Illinois on Jan. 4.

Another DePaul transfer helping power the Eagles offense is senior guard Jalen Terry. In 16 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.2 points, five rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.9 minutes. In a 90-87 loss to Toledo on Jan. 7, he poured in 23 points, while grabbing four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. He had 28 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 99-76 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 15.

