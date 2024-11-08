The first week of the 2024-25 college basketball season has the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) and the Cal State Fullerton Titans (0-1) battling on Friday. The Cardinal opened up the season with a commanding win. On Monday, Stanford beat Denver 85-62. Meanwhile, Cal State State Fullerton lost to Grand Canyon 89-79. These schools have linked up twice in their histories. In 2019, Stanford beat the Titans 70-54.

Tipoff from Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif., is at 4 p.m. ET. The Cardinal are now 13.5-point favorites in the latest CS Fullerton vs. Stanford odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Stanford vs. Cal State Fullerton picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024-25 season on a 153-110 betting roll (+1891) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cal State Fullerton vs. Stanford and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Stanford vs. CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton vs. Stanford spread: Cardinal -13.5

Cal State Fullerton vs. Stanford over/under: 145.5 points

Cal State Fullerton vs. Stanford money line: Cardinal -1205, Titans +745

STAN: Stanford has hit the Over in 12 of its last 16 games at home

CSF: 1-0 ATS this season after covering (+18.5) against Grand Canyon

Why Stanford can cover

Junior guard Oziyah Sellers transferred from USC and gives the Cardinal a smooth scorer. Sellers has a reliable jumper while using his length to be a solid perimeter defender. The California native dropped 24 points, seven rebounds and went 10-of-15 from the field in the season opener. He also knocked down two 3-pointers and snagged two steals.

Senior forward Maxime Raynaud is a skilled playmaker in the frontcourt. Raynaud can knock down perimeter jumpers and owns the awareness to be effective on the boards. He led the team in rebounds (12) with 16 points and six assists in the win over Denver. Last season, he logged 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Cardinal. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Cal State Fullerton can cover

The Titans had four players score in double figures in the season opener. Junior guard Kaleb Brown can score from all three levels on the court. Brown dropped 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in the loss to Grand Canyon. He also shot 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Zion Richardson is another scorer in the backcourt. Richardson can get downhill quickly and has a jumper to space the floor. He had 10 points, four assists and made two threes in the opener. Junior guard Donovan Oday has the shooting touch to hit a jumper and be an additional weapon. Oday had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in his last outing. See who to back at SportsLine.

