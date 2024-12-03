The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will host the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday as part of the 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge. Tennessee is 7-0 overall and 4-0 at home on the season, while Syracuse is 4-2 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. These programs played just over a year ago with the Volunteers scoring a 73-56 win as 12.5-point road favorites over the Orange.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Syracuse odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Tennessee picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse spread: Tennessee -18.5

Tennessee vs. Syracuse over/under: 143.5 points

Tennessee vs. Syracuse money line: Tennessee -2857, Syracuse +1263

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is coming off a 78-35 win over UT Martin on Wednesday. The Volunteers, ranked No. 1 in the NET, have made a habit of dominating this season, having won all seven of their contests by 15 points or more this season. Felix Okpara led the charge by dropping a double-double on 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Zakai Zeigler almost recorded a double-double of his own on 11 points and nine assists. Tennessee finished the game with 22 assists on 30 made field goals. The Volunteers are now 6-1 against the spread on the season.

Why Syracuse can cover

Meanwhile Syracuse bounced back after back-to-back losses to Texas and Texas Tech as the Orange walked away with an 82-72 win over Cornell on Wednesday. Donnie Freeman finished with a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds while Elijah Moore went 7-for-12 from the floor en route to 19 points to go along with seven rebounds.

The Orange narrowly failed to cover the 10.5-point spread against Cornell, but did cover comfortably as double-digit underdogs in both of their tournament losses to Texas and Texas Tech. JJ Starling had a 3-for-17 shooting night in the win over Cornell but he's averaging 19.8 points per game this season and is shooting 46.8% from the floor.

