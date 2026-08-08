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Ole Miss • #5 • G

Hobert Grayson IV

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Last Game

Sat, Mar 14 |
ESPN
@ Arkansas Razorbacks (28-9)
  • Bridgestone Arena
90
Final / OT
93
Game Recap

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
FLA
 16-2 27-8
ARK
 13-5 28-9
BAMA
 13-5 25-10
VANDY
 11-7 27-9
TENN
 11-7 25-12
TEXAM
 11-7 22-12
UGA
 10-8 22-11
UK
 10-8 22-14
MIZZOU
 10-8 20-13
TEXAS
 9-9 21-15
AUBURN
 7-11 22-16
OKLA
 7-11 21-16
MISSST
 5-13 13-19
MISS
 4-14 15-20
SC
 4-14 13-19
LSU
 3-15 15-17
Full Standings
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    Mississippi: Ole Miss Gets Slight Edge Over Mississippi State

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    Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard challenged Malik Dia

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2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 5.6 1.4 42.9 1.4 0.2

Top Hobert Grayson IV News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-4, 205 lbs
Birthplace: Gonzales, LA
Class: Senior