Cincinnati-Memphis Preview

  • Nov 29, 2019

The 17th-ranked Memphis Tigers have a chance to do something for the first time in program history.

So does No. 18 Cincinnati.

The chance to host the American Athletic Conference championship will be on the line Friday when the Bearcats visit Memphis for the first time since 2015. The winner also has a shot at possibly playing in the Cotton Bowl as the best of the Group of Five leagues this season.

Memphis (10-1, 6-1, No. 18 CFP) can win a third straight West Division title and set up a rematch with Cincinnati, the East Division champ. A loss would leave Memphis hoping Houston beats Navy to clinch the West in a tiebreaker.

Memphis coach Mike Norvell isn't looking that far ahead.

''You can't allow it to,'' Norvell said. ''We have to throw everything we have into this opportunity, so we can discuss that next week. Right now it's all about this one game, this opportunity.''

A 10th straight victory will allow Cincinnati (10-1, 7-0, No. 19 CFP) to host the title game at Nippert Stadium where the Bearcats have won 13 straight.

''There's blood in the water, man,'' Cincinnati senior guard Chris Ferguson said.

Memphis has beaten Cincinnati three straight and four of the last six with the teams sharing the league title with UCF in 2014. The Tigers lost in the title game each of the past two years on the road at UCF, including last season when they blew a 38-21 halftime lead. Memphis is undefeated at home this season.

''We're taking it I think to new heights, and we got an opportunity to do that with something that's never been done here come Friday,'' Norvell said.

Some other things to know about Friday's Cincinnati-Memphis showdown:

POTENTIAL REMATCH

If Memphis and Cincinnati play again next week for a title, it won't be the first time that's happened. Middle Tennessee beat UAB in the regular season finale last year only to lose the rematch and the Conference USA title. In 2017, Fresno State took the first game only to see Boise State win the Mountain West Conference championship. Stanford won in UCLA in 2012 before winning the Pac-12 title on its home field.

CLOSE CALLS

Cincinnati hasn't lost since being routed by Ohio State in September, and the Bearcats are the only AAC team undefeated in league play. That doesn't mean it's been easy for the Bearcats. They had to rally from 12 points down in the fourth quarter to beat East Carolina 46-43 on a late field goal. They rallied from 10 down in the second half to win at South Florida on another last-second field goal.

They edged Temple 15-13 last week needing to block an extra point returned for 2 points that wound up the winning margin. Coach Luke Fickell says that's a mark of the AAC's strength.

''We've kind of gone through the ups and downs,'' Fickell said. ''I think emotionally, it's taken a little bit of a toll. But again, these guys find a way to endure. Whether or not it's the prettiest thing in the world, we find a way to win.''

RUNNING TIME

Both teams are really good at running the ball: Cincinnati ranks 34th in the nation averaging 197.3 yards per game and Memphis at 35 with 196.2 yards per game. Michael Warren II leads Cincinnati with 939 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, while Memphis now has plenty of options with senior running back Patrick Taylor back from an injury that kept him out most of the season.

Taylor ran for 95 yards and three TDs last week as Memphis routed South Florida 49-10. Kenneth Gainwell ranks ninth nationally with 1,294 yards rushing with his seventh 100-yard rushing game in last week's win.

ACHING QB

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ritter has been limited by an injured throwing shoulder the past two games. He threw for just 78 yards against South Florida, then managed only 62 yards passing with an interception despite playing the whole game against Temple. Fickell said Ridder couldn't practice early last week.

SLOWING WHITE

Memphis quarterback Brady White has 30 TD passes this season and is completing 67.1 percent of his passes. He has the Tigers averaging 292 yards passing, which is 20th in the nation. Cincinnati comes in ranked 69th against the pass, allowing 231.5 yards a game.

---

AP Sports Writer Joe Kay in Cincinnati contributed.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

No Text

MEMP Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:21 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MEMP 10
(1:25 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 10
(1:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 10
(1:33 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 10
(2:09 - 2nd) 3-B.White to CIN 10 for no gain (92-C.Brooks).
+54 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 36
(2:35 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to CIN 10 for 54 yards (6-P.Young).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 36
(2:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(2:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 36 for 11 yards (12-A.Gardner5-D.Forrest).
Kickoff
(2:54 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 7-C.Claybrooks.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:54 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 3
(2:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 9 - MEMP 9
(3:19 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant to MEM 3 for 6 yards (41-S.Blake).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 22
(3:44 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to MEM 9 for 13 yards (25-A.Hall).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 28
(4:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 4-T.Geddis. 4-T.Geddis pushed ob at MEM 22 for 6 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 33
(4:54 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 28 for 5 yards (55-B.Huff).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - MEMP 45
(5:23 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to MEM 33 for 12 yards (35-T.Hart).
+7 YD
2 & 18 - MEMP 48
(6:05 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren to MEM 45 for 7 yards (41-S.Blake).
Penalty
2 & 13 - MEMP 47
(6:24 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 47. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 44
(6:56 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 47 for -3 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
+19 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 37
(7:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to MEM 44 for 19 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 37
(7:26 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Geddis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 37
(7:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for no gain (15-Q.Johnson).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 28
(8:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for 9 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 29
(8:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 28 for -1 yard (90-J.Tate).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 20
(9:25 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 4-T.Geddis. 4-T.Geddis to CIN 29 for 9 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).

MEMP Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - MEMP 47
(9:30 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 47 yards from CIN 47 to CIN End Zone. touchback.

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 6:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 42
(9:38 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 34 yards from CIN 42 out of bounds at the CIN 8. Team penalty on MEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 42. No Play.
Sack
3 & 6 - CINCY 41
(10:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at CIN 42 for -1 yard (6-P.Young).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 45
(11:01 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 41 for 4 yards (99-M.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(11:07 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36
(11:36 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 45 for 19 yards (12-A.Gardner).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 32
(12:07 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 36 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder5-D.Forrest).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(12:36 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 32 for 7 yards (90-J.Taylor).
Kickoff
(12:36 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 7-C.Claybrooks.

MEMP Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:36 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 4
(12:40 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 3
(13:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 4 for -1 yard (93-D.Hawkins55-B.Huff).
-1 YD
1 & 2 - MEMP 2
(14:01 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 3 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
Penalty
2 & 7 - MEMP 14
(14:05 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris. Penalty on MEM 12-L.Thomas Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MEM 14. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 17
(14:34 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 14 for 3 yards (55-B.Huff).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to MEM 17 for 11 yards (12-L.Thomas).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(0:10 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant to MEM 28 for -1 yard (13-J.Clemons).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 39
(0:33 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 27 for 12 yards (12-L.Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 47
(0:55 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 39 for 8 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 49
(1:22 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 47 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens10-M.Joseph).
+29 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 20
(1:47 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris runs ob at CIN 49 for 29 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 15
(2:29 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 20 for 5 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 15
(2:35 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
Kickoff
(2:41 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from MEM 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 15 for 14 yards (40-T.Pickens).

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (13 plays, 85 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CINCY 16
(2:46 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CINCY 16
(2:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CINCY 16
(2:58 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 18
(3:12 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 16 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 20
(3:45 - 1st) 3-B.White to CIN 18 for 2 yards (99-M.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 22
(4:02 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 20 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
Penalty
2 & 8 - CINCY 27
(4:17 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 90-J.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29
(4:50 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to CIN 27 for 2 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+44 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27
(5:08 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to CIN 29 for 44 yards (8-J.White).

MEMP Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+44 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(5:08 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to CIN 29 FUMBLES (8-J.White). 12-A.Gardner to CIN 35 for 6 yards.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - MEMP 33
(5:15 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 33. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 27 for 6 yards (21-M.Sanders).
No Gain
3 & 14 - MEMP 33
(5:20 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
Penalty
3 & 9 - MEMP 38
(5:34 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 38. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - MEMP 35
(6:09 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 38 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 37
(6:53 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 35 for -2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MEMP 27
(6:58 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj. Penalty on MEM 32-J.Francis Pass interference 10 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(7:24 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 27 for 2 yards (35-T.Hart).
Kickoff
(7:24 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.

CINCY Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:24 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 9
(7:32 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
-2 YD
1 & 7 - CINCY 7
(8:09 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 9 for -2 yards (93-E.Ponder).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(8:32 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 7 for 32 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+17 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 44
(8:56 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 39 for 17 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(9:18 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 44 for 6 yards (11-B.Wright). Penalty on MEM 86-J.Magnifico Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on CIN 6-P.Young Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 32
(9:49 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 38 for 6 yards (8-J.White).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(10:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 32 for 9 yards (5-D.Forrest).
Kickoff
(10:25 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 23 for 20 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).

MEMP Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 13 - MEMP 13
(10:29 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - MEMP 8
(10:29 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa 25 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on CIN 11-B.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 8. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MEMP 8
(10:33 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 11
(11:10 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 8 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 10
(11:47 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 11 for -1 yard (25-A.Hall).
+13 YD
4 & 2 - MEMP 23
(12:18 - 1st) 82-W.Huber pushed ob at MEM 10 for 13 yards (32-J.Francis).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 27
(12:55 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to MEM 23 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 31
(13:27 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 27 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 31
(13:30 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
+37 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 32
(13:55 - 1st) 3-M.Warren pushed ob at MEM 31 for 37 yards (32-J.Francis).
+14 YD
2 & 16 - MEMP 18
(14:16 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 32 for 14 yards (8-X.Cullens).
Sack
1 & 10 - MEMP 24
(14:43 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 18 for -6 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
Kickoff
(14:48 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 24 for 21 yards (47-C.Cochran).

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
PAT Good
(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 59 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
MEMP
1 Pass
0 Rush
8 YDS
0:00 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:21
36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
MEMP
2 Pass
1 Rush
65 YDS
1:29 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 10 CINCY 10
1:25
36-R.Patterson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 10 CINCY 10
1:29
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
No Gain
2ND & 10 CINCY 10
1:33
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CINCY 10
2:09
3-B.White to CIN 10 for no gain (92-C.Brooks).
+54 YD
2ND & 10 MEMP 36
2:35
3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to CIN 10 for 54 yards (6-P.Young).
No Gain
1ST & 10 MEMP 36
2:39
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 MEMP 25
2:54
3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 36 for 11 yards (12-A.Gardner5-D.Forrest).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:54
97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 7-C.Claybrooks.
CINCY
6 Pass
127 Rush
85 YDS
6:31 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:54
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:25
36-R.Patterson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
65
yds
01:29
pos
17
20
Point After TD 2:54
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 2:58
3-M.Warren runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
85
yds
06:31
pos
16
17
Point After TD 12:36
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 12:40
6-B.Bryant complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
73
yds
02:31
pos
9
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:46
36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
52
yds
02:22
pos
3
17
Point After TD 7:24
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 7:32
3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
03:01
pos
3
13
Field Goal 10:29
31-S.Crosa 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
68
yds
04:19
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:48
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 15:00
97-R.Jones kicks 59 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 9
Rushing 4 5
Passing 7 4
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 6-9 1-4
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 223 226
Total Plays 40 26
Avg Gain 5.6 8.7
Net Yards Rushing 99 81
Rush Attempts 22 13
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 6.2
Net Yards Passing 124 145
Comp. - Att. 13-18 7-13
Yards Per Pass 6.9 11.2
Penalties - Yards 4-20 3-27
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 1-47.0
Return Yards 35 120
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-35 2-114
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Cincinnati 10-1 314--17
18 Memphis 10-1 173--20
Liberty Bowl Memorial Memphis, Tennessee
 124 PASS YDS 145
99 RUSH YDS 81
223 TOTAL YDS 226
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 130 1 0 151.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 130 1 0 151.2
B. Bryant 13/18 130 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 69 1
M. Warren II 14 69 1 37
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
G. Doaks 4 18 0 12
W. Huber 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
W. Huber 1 13 0 13
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
B. Bryant 3 -1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
R. Medaris 2 40 0 29
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
J. Deguara 3 34 0 19
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Geddis 2 15 0 9
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Jackson 1 13 0 13
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Pierce 2 13 0 8
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Warren II 1 7 0 7
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Doaks 1 4 0 4
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
L. Taylor 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Forrest 4-1 0.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Ponder 2-0 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Young 2-0 1.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. White 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Gardner 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
S. Crosa 1/1 30 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
J. Smith 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
R. Montgomery 1 14.0 14 0
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Tucker 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 146 1 0 173.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 146 1 0 173.6
B. White 7/13 146 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 46 0
K. Gainwell 5 46 0 32
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
A. Gibson 3 30 0 19
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
P. Taylor Jr. 2 4 0 2
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
B. White 3 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 74 0
D. Coxie 3 74 0 54
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 1
K. Jones 2 53 1 44
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
K. Gainwell 1 17 0 17
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Gibson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Francis 4-0 0.0 0
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Claybrooks 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Q. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
X. Cullens 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Dorceus 3-0 1.0 0
B. Huff 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Huff 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hart 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Blake Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hawkins 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clemons 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Goodson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tate IV 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tate IV 1-0 0.0 0
M. Joseph 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Joseph 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
R. Patterson 2/2 34 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
A. Williams 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 57.0 94 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 57.0 94 0
C. Claybrooks 2 57.0 94 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
T. Samuel 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 CINCY 24 4:19 10 68 FG
7:24 CINCY 25 2:09 6 8 Punt
2:41 CINCY 15 2:31 13 85 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 CINCY 20 6:31 15 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 MEMP 23 3:01 7 77 TD
5:08 MEMP 27 0:00 1 8
5:08 MEMP 27 2:22 8 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 MEMP 25 2:58 6 33 Punt
2:54 MEMP 25 1:29 6 65 FG
