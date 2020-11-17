|
|
|APLST
|CSTCAR
No. 15 Coastal Carolina measures up Appalachian State
If upstart Coastal Carolina is to remain undefeated and on top of the Sun Belt East Division, it must finally take down Appalachian State.
Looking to go 8-0, the No. 15 Chanticleers try to keep the visiting Mountaineers from a sixth straight victory on Saturday in Conway, S.C.
It's been a historic season for Coastal Carolina (7-0, 5-0 in Sun Belt) in its fourth as a full-time FBS program. The Chanticleers have secured their first winning season at that level, and a win here would make them the first Sun Belt team to start 8-0.
Coastal, however, must shake off any rust that might have built up after last weekend's scheduled game with Troy was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Trojans' program. That game was rescheduled for next month.
"It's unfortunate that we (could not play Troy)," coach Jamey Chadwell, who is reportedly to be under consideration for the recently vacant South Carolina head-coaching job, told Coastal Carolina's official website.
"Our team has really worked hard all season long and we (were) ready to play. Now, we turn our attention on (Appalachian State)."
Coastal has been outscored 246-118 while losing its six all-time meetings with Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0), which is one-half game back of the Chanticleers in the East Division. However, Coastal Carolina is allowing just 16.3 points per contest and gave up six over the last two games - all coming during a 23-6 win over South Alabama on Nov. 7 - and has not yielded a touchdown in 10 consecutive quarters.
The Chanticleers also boast perhaps the league's top player in quarterback Grayson McCall (1,393 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, one interception). He threw for 209 yards and ran for 72 against South Alabama in the team's most recent contest.
Appalachian State owns a 183-81 scoring advantage in winning five straight since a 17-7 loss at Marshall on Sept. 19. However, it's uncertain if star quarterback Zac Thomas (1,285 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions; 275 rushing yards) will be available Saturday. He suffered apparent whiplash in last weekend's 17-13 comeback win over Georgia State.
"Zac was back in the building (on Sunday) and looked good," Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark said. "It's going to be day-to-day."
If Thomas is unable to play, senior backup Jacob Huesman, who guided App State to a go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Georgia State, would likely get the start.
"Jacob Huesman has been a backup here his entire career, and he's practiced like a starter every single practice," Clark said.
"He was ready when his number was called."
Thomas went 19-of-23 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during the Mountaineers' 56-37 home win over Coastal Carolina last season. Coastal's CJ Marable (370 rushing yards, five touchdowns) ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in last season's game versus Appalachian State.
The Mountaineers have dropped seven straight games against ranked opponents since their historic 34-32 upset of No. 5 Michigan on Sept. 1, 2007 in Ann Arbor.
--Field Level Media
|
|
C. Peoples
6 RB
178 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, REC
|
|
G. McCall
10 QB
178 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 59 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|13
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|414
|322
|Total Plays
|68
|43
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|209
|144
|Rush Attempts
|44
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|205
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|209
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|16/23
|205
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|27
|178
|1
|50
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|11
|46
|0
|10
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|6
|-15
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|4
|3
|79
|0
|62
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|3
|2
|41
|1
|25
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|5
|5
|40
|0
|13
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|5
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|3/4
|45
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|4
|17.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|10/18
|178
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|5
|65
|0
|48
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|12
|59
|1
|62
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|6
|3
|118
|1
|75
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|4
|2
|30
|0
|22
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|3
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|4
|3
|9
|1
|19
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|9-4
|0.5
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|51
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|3
|42.3
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|2
|13.0
|14
|0
|
W. Gabe II 31 DE
|W. Gabe II
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 8 - APLST 33(7:08 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Spillum at CC 44. 10-A.Spillum to APP 49 for 7 yards (88-H.Pearson14-M.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(7:45 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 33 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(7:59 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to CC 36 for 33 yards (10-A.Spillum). Penalty on CC 15-J.Clark Offside offsetting. Penalty on APP 73-C.Garrison Holding offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 28(8:26 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 31 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(8:57 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 28 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush94-J.Gunter).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(9:07 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to APP 1 FUMBLES (13-K.Smith). 31-N.Hampton touchback.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 28(9:46 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to APP 6 for 22 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(10:23 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to APP 28 for 8 yards (26-N.Ross).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 16(11:00 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to APP 36 for 48 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(11:37 - 4th) 10-G.McCall sacked at CC 16 for -2 yards (99-J.Earle43-H.Paillant).
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 59 yards from APP 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 18 for 12 yards (12-S.Jones34-J.Heilig).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - APLST 27(11:52 - 4th) 91-C.Staton 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 25(12:31 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to CC 27 for -2 yards (52-C.Brewer15-J.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 29(13:12 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CC 25 for 4 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(13:54 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to CC 29 for 3 yards (15-J.Clark52-C.Brewer).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 41(14:20 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to CC 32 for 9 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 20-N.Noel. 20-N.Noel to CC 41 for 9 yards (10-A.Spillum34-T.Gallagher).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 35(0:17 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to CC 50 for 15 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(0:56 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 35 for 1 yard (52-C.Brewer9-T.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 24(1:31 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 34 for 10 yards (26-B.Matts52-C.Brewer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(1:54 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 24 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 38(2:03 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 62 yards from CC 38 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 38(2:09 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39(2:52 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 38 for -1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(3:29 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 39 for 3 yards (13-K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - APLST 44(3:35 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Strong at CC 36. 7-D.Strong to CC 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 44(4:16 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 44 for no gain (52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(4:23 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 39(4:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to APP 44 for 5 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 31(5:38 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 39 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(6:15 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 31 for no gain (29-S.Kelly).
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 61 yards from CC 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 31 for 27 yards (1-S.Bruce).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:21 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 19(6:30 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(7:15 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to APP 19 for -7 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(7:42 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to APP 12 for 14 yards (21-R.Huff).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(7:47 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(7:53 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 41.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 47(8:32 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to APP 41 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 47(8:36 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(9:14 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 47 for 2 yards (99-J.Earle29-B.Harrington).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 44(9:47 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 45 for 1 yard (99-J.Earle).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(10:22 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 44 for 3 yards (52-D.Jackson21-R.Huff).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(10:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 41 for 6 yards (52-D.Jackson99-J.Earle).
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 30 yards from APP 35 out of bounds at the CC 35.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - APLST 20(11:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 21(11:37 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to CC 20 for 1 yard (52-C.Brewer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 24(12:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 21 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly5-T.Geiger).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(12:27 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
|+62 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 14(12:52 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to CC 24 for 62 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 9(13:26 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 14 for 5 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 11(14:07 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 9 for -2 yards (52-C.Brewer23-D.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 63 yards from CC 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 11 for 9 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(14:11 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to APP 1 for 1 yard.
|+62 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 38(14:24 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 33(14:24 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 9-D.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 33(14:30 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(15:00 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 33 for -2 yards (29-B.Harrington3-S.Jolly).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 30 yards from APP 35 out of bounds at the CC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(0:08 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for 7 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 35 yards from APP 35. 31-W.Gabe to CC 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:13 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 34(0:19 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 25 for 9 yards (10-A.Spillum4-K.Gladney).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - APLST 39(0:19 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 9-T.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(0:20 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas spikes the ball at CC 39 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 47(0:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to CC 39 for 8 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 49(0:33 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 47 for 4 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(0:38 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(0:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 49 for 16 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 24(0:54 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 33 for 9 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 16(1:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 24 for 8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 49(1:04 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 35 yards from CC 49 to APP 16 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 42(1:16 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at CC 49 for -9 yards (52-D.Jackson31-N.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(1:57 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to APP 42 for 4 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(2:03 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 47(2:44 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton to APP 46 for 7 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 46(3:15 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 47 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(3:54 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 46 for 7 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 26(4:12 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 39 for 13 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 26(4:12 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 26(4:17 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(4:52 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 26 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton43-H.Paillant).
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 55 yards from APP 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 24 for 14 yards (10-T.Frizzell52-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - APLST 27(5:03 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - APLST 13(5:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at CC 27 for -14 yards (52-C.Brewer94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - APLST 13(6:37 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CC 13 for no gain (43-E.Makonzo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(7:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to CC 13 for 2 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 20(7:32 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CC 15 for 5 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 22(8:12 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 20 for 2 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(8:46 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CC 22 for 4 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 30(9:15 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to CC 26 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(9:48 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to CC 30 for 7 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(10:06 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 37 for 11 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 34(10:27 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to CC 48 for 18 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - APLST 20(10:50 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 34 for 14 yards (29-S.Kelly5-T.Geiger).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(10:50 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 88-H.Pearson False start 5 yards enforced at APP 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 25 - CSTCAR 33(10:57 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 25(11:41 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at APP 30 for -5 yards FUMBLES (9-D.Taylor). 10-G.McCall to APP 33 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 17(12:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at APP 25 for -8 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(13:08 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to APP 17 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(13:48 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to APP 18 for 31 yards (99-J.Earle).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(14:27 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to APP 49 for 2 yards (13-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(15:00 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CC 49 for no gain (52-D.Jackson7-T.Cobb).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 46(0:23 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(1:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 46 for 6 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - CSTCAR 33(1:14 - 1st) 91-C.Staton 50 yards Field Goal is No Good. 14-M.Stokes to CC 40 for 40 yards (51-B.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - APLST 33(1:18 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - APLST 33(1:22 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(2:01 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to CC 33 for -4 yards (43-E.Makonzo52-C.Brewer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 33(2:36 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to CC 29 for 4 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(3:15 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 33 for 6 yards (52-C.Brewer10-A.Spillum).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 48(3:46 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to CC 39 for 9 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(4:24 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 48 for 7 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(4:54 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 45 for 11 yards (29-S.Kelly26-B.Matts).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(5:00 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 30 yards from CC 36 out of bounds at the APP 34.
|-8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 44(5:41 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 36 for -8 yards (52-D.Jackson9-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 44(5:47 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(6:22 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 44 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - APLST 28(6:34 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 36 yards from APP 28 to the CC 36 downed by 12-S.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - APLST 24(7:14 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 28 for 4 yards (9-T.Jackson4-K.Gladney).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - APLST 29(7:31 - 1st) Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon False start 5 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - APLST 20(8:08 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to APP 29 for 9 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(9:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 25 for -5 yards FUMBLES (94-J.Gunter). 16-C.Wells to APP 20 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 27(9:31 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 30 for 3 yards (15-J.Clark29-S.Kelly).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - APLST 14(9:55 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 27 for 13 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 19(10:07 - 1st) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 19. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 13(10:44 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 19 for 6 yards (52-C.Brewer15-J.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 7(11:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 13 for 6 yards (34-T.Gallagher29-S.Kelly).
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 14 for 9 yards (28-S.Watkins). Team penalty on APP Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at APP 14.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(11:29 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:40 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 5-S.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 1(11:50 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - APLST 1(12:00 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 1 for no gain (43-E.Makonzo29-S.Kelly).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - APLST 3(12:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 1 for 2 yards (21-J.Killen15-J.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 6(12:42 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 3 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 7(13:22 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 6 for 1 yard (10-A.Spillum9-T.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(13:57 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to CC 7 for 8 yards (26-B.Matts94-J.Gunter).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 35(14:24 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to CC 15 for 50 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(14:56 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 35 for 5 yards (23-D.Bush29-S.Kelly).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 59 yards from CC 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 30 for 24 yards (32-C.Steele20-M.Shelton).
