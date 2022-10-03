|
|
|NEB
|RUT
Rutgers' underwhelming offense meets Nebraska's last-place defense
The Big Ten Conference slate begins a day earlier this week when Nebraska visits Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J.
The visiting Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) have won all five meetings in the series, most recently a Dec. 18, 2020, victory on the road. That was the last time Nebraska won a game outside of Lincoln, dropping six straight away from home since then.
Nebraska is coming off a 35-21 home win over Indiana, snapping a nine-game skid against FBS opponents. It marked the first victory for interim coach Mickey Joseph, who took over after Scott Frost was fired three games into the season.
"Indiana was one game," Joseph said. "The sign of a good team is who can move forward and get to the next one."
Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) has had a rough start to conference play after going unbeaten before Big Ten competition. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights fell 49-10 at Ohio State after losing 27-10 at home to Iowa the week before.
The Knights have scored only 58 points in four games against FBS competition and are second-worst in the Big Ten in total offense (1,656 yards).
"Some of it's coaching, some of it's playing, some of it's execution," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "We're working on it, though. We're going to be OK."
Nebraska, which is last in the Big Ten in scoring defense (32.6 points per game) and total defense (2,346 yards), held Indiana to 290 yards last week in the first game since Bill Busch took over as defensive coordinator. Rutgers had only 187 yards of offense at Ohio State and is averaging just 267.8 against FBS competition.
Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon is last in the Big Ten in passing yardage at 640 yards, while Nebraska's Casey Thompson is a respectable sixth place with 1,265 yards, just behind Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite.
Despite its early-season woes, Nebraska would take sole possession of the Big Ten's West Division for one night with a victory. The Cornhuskers are currently in a six-way tie for the top spot with its 1-1 conference record. The seventh team, Wisconsin, is 0-2 in league action.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|5
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|13
|81
|Total Plays
|5
|9
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|48
|Rush Attempts
|2
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|9
|33
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|1-1
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|33.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-6
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|9
|PASS YDS
|33
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|48
|
|
|13
|TOTAL YDS
|81
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|2/3
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|1/1
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|4
|19
|0
|6
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 15(8:59 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 10(9:34 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 7(10:18 - 1st) J.Langan rushed to RUT 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEB 40(10:25 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 46 yards to RUT 14 Center-NEB. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NEB 40(10:32 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEB 40(11:05 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 38(11:31 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 34(11:47 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(12:19 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at NEB 34.
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 43 yards from RUT 35 to the NEB 22. C.Kolarevic returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at NEB 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:22 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(12:22 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-T.Robinson Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 21(12:29 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to NEB End Zone for 21 yards. N.Vedral for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - RUT 23(13:14 - 1st) RUT rushed to NEB 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 28(13:16 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT. PENALTY on NEB-G.Nelson Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 33(13:47 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to NEB 28 for 5 yards. S.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 39(14:10 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to NEB 33 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at NEB 33.
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 28(14:38 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 28. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 28. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at RUT 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
