Hosting Rutgers, Minnesota tries to halt three-game slide
Minnesota seeks to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday when the Golden Gophers host Rutgers in a Big Ten conference matchup in Minneapolis.
After a 4-0 start, including three wins against non-threatening nonconference opponents, Minnesota (4-3 overall, 1-3 in Big Ten) has lost three straight conference matchups. The Gophers have been without quarterback Tanner Morgan, who is dealing with a concussion, and could again turn to Athan Kaliakmanis should Morgan not clear protocol.
Morgan has progressed, but it's too early to tell if he would be ready to return.
Kaliakmanis was a coveted recruit and showed flashes of what makes him an exciting piece of the future.
He gave the Minnesota offense a jolt of energy in a 45-17 loss at Penn State last Saturday. Head coach P.J. Fleck said no one is happy about the last three games, but the team can either remain where it is or change.
"I think we have a very confident football team that needs to get back to playing confident," Fleck said. "But that's earned as well."
He added that the Minnesota pass rush has not fared well (nine sacks) and the pass defense has to improve.
On the bright side, running back Mohamed Ibrahim has totaled 796 yards and 10 touchdowns and is averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) picked up a 24-17 win over Indiana at home last Saturday as Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V ran for 101 yards.
Rutgers has a winning record through seven games for the first time since 2014. The program is sixth in the nation in rushing defense (87.4 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (283.9 yards per game).
On special teams, Rutgers leads the Big Ten and is third in the country with four blocked kicks. Offensively, the Scarlet Knights have had 12 players score at least one touchdown.
Fleck and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano worked together in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, when Fleck was on head coach Schiano's staff.
"I knew probably a day into his time (there) that he was going to be a head coach," Schiano said of Fleck.
Rutgers has averaged just 11 points per game in its three losses. The Knights could start Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt or Evan Simon at quarterback against Minnesota.
--Field Level Media
S. Ryan
5 WR
46 ReYds, 4 RECs
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
159 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|19
|Rushing
|0
|12
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|11-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|101
|311
|Total Plays
|32
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|189
|Rush Attempts
|15
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|68
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|6-17
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-49
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.2
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|101
|TOTAL YDS
|311
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|6/17
|68
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|6
|15
|0
|5
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|4
|10
|0
|9
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|7
|4
|46
|0
|18
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dremel 6 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lusardi 37 DB
|J. Lusardi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|51.2
|2
|77
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|14/20
|122
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|36
|159
|3
|28
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|17
|0
|15
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|8
|6
|51
|0
|18
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|5
|4
|29
|0
|21
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|3
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 17 DL
|J. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|4
|39.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(10:19 - 4th) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at RUT 34.
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 28(10:25 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT End Zone for 28 yards. M.Ibrahim for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(11:08 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; A.Lewis at RUT 28.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 19 - RUT 13(11:17 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 33. Intercepted by T.Nubin at RUT 33. Tackled by RUT at RUT 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - RUT 12(11:33 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at RUT 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 22(11:39 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank. PENALTY on RUT-J.Langan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MINN 43(11:49 - 4th) M.Crawford punts 35 yards to RUT 22 Center-MIN. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - MINN 35(12:17 - 4th) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 35. Catch made by M.Ibrahim at MIN 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at MIN 43.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - MINN 35(12:38 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - MINN 34(14:27 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 44(14:27 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 46. PENALTY on MIN-B.Spann-Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 39(15:00 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam; D.Jennings at MIN 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 34(0:40 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(1:33 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at MIN 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 25(1:40 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 44 yards to MIN 31 Center-RUT. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 25(1:53 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for K.Monangai.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 20(2:23 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 20. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20(2:29 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 48(2:38 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 52 yards to RUT End Zone Center-MIN. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MINN 48(2:51 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 43(3:34 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 43. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Young at MIN 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44(4:16 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; T.Powell at MIN 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 42(4:55 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIN 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 33(5:19 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 33. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at MIN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 33(5:50 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 24(6:15 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at MIN 33.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MINN 29(6:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-N.Boe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 21(6:58 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Young; D.Igbinosun at MIN 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(7:32 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at MIN 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - RUT 43(7:42 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 37 yards to MIN 20 Center-RUT. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - RUT 43(7:44 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - RUT 43(8:04 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for M.Alaimo.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - RUT 43(8:04 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 48(8:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(8:47 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 25(9:25 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(9:51 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; C.Lindenberg at RUT 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 46(10:13 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 46 yards to RUT End Zone Center-MIN. Touchback.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - MINN 50(10:36 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to RUT 50. Catch made by D.Jackson at RUT 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 46.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MINN 50(11:00 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 42(11:13 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 36. PENALTY on MIN-C.Filiaga Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(11:49 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; J.Lusardi at RUT 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 44(12:12 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 40(13:00 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 40. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at MIN 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38(13:40 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 40.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - MINN 33(14:20 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens. PENALTY on RUT-S.Loyal Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MINN 33(14:51 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MIN 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - MINN 30(15:00 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at MIN 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on RUT-A.Dean Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 59 yards from RUT 35 to the MIN 6. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 30(0:03 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at MIN 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 26(0:48 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at MIN 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(1:29 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MIN 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 15(1:39 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 63 yards to MIN 22 Center-RUT. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 22. Tackled by C.Izien at MIN 22.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - RUT 20(1:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-R.Longerbeam False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 20(1:46 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at RUT 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 15(1:54 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; C.Lindenberg at RUT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 15(2:01 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Dremel.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 39(2:10 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 24 yards to RUT 15 Center-MIN. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MINN 39(2:17 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 42(2:37 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to RUT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(3:18 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at RUT 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 42.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 45(3:30 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 43 for -2 yards. G.Wimsatt FUMBLES forced by MIN. Fumble RECOVERED by MIN-J.Joyner at RUT 43. Tackled by RUT at RUT 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 36(3:54 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 36(3:56 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - RUT 26(4:25 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by MIN at RUT 33. PENALTY on MIN-T.Smith Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25(5:09 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at RUT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(5:14 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MINN 1(5:18 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. M.Ibrahim for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 4(5:39 - 2nd) M.Brown-Stephens rushed to RUT 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; W.Bailey at RUT 1.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 6(6:41 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; D.Igbinosun at RUT 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 8(7:12 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 6.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 16(8:01 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 23(8:46 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(9:25 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 23.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(9:46 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at RUT 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(10:22 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MINN 32(11:03 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 32. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Young at MIN 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 32(11:46 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at MIN 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 32(11:47 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for C.Geary.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14(12:17 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 14. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at MIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 9(12:34 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 77 yards to MIN 14 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 9(12:56 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - RUT 14(12:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 11(13:53 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to RUT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at RUT 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 8(14:12 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to RUT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at RUT 11.
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Howden; D.LeCaptain at RUT 29. PENALTY on RUT-D.Djabome Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 2(14:32 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. M.Ibrahim for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 5(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 2.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 8(0:16 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Young; D.Igbinosun at RUT 5.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 10(0:57 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at RUT 8.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 17(1:37 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; D.Jennings at RUT 10.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(2:08 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to RUT 31. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at RUT 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at RUT 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 39(2:37 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; C.Braswell at RUT 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - MINN 41(3:24 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to RUT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 46(3:34 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to RUT 43 for yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 43. PENALTY on RUT-C.Izien Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 39(4:20 - 1st) T.Morgan rushed to RUT 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 37(4:58 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 37. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MIN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 37(5:06 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 31(5:45 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Young; M.Melton at MIN 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 29(6:24 - 1st) B.Williams rushed to MIN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; D.Jennings at MIN 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(7:03 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell; D.Igbinosun at MIN 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 14(7:37 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 14. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at MIN 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 11(8:22 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; D.Igbinosun at MIN 14.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 10(8:45 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MIN 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 2(9:14 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 2. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 2. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIN 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 1(9:47 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at MIN 2.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - RUT 36(9:55 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 35 yards to MIN 1 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - RUT 39(10:44 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to MIN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; B.Oliver at MIN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 39(11:09 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 38(11:43 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to MIN 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at MIN 39.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 49(12:04 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 49. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 46(12:41 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at RUT 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(13:11 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at RUT 46.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 26(13:35 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at RUT 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 24(14:19 - 1st) A.Cruickshank rushed to RUT 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; C.Lindenberg at RUT 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at RUT 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
