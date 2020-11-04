|
|CLEM
|ND
No. 1 Clemson short-handed for clash with No. 4 Notre Dame
With star quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined due to COVID-19 and multiple defensive standouts questionable with injuries, there's little doubt that top-ranked Clemson will be short-handed Saturday against No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.
But try selling that to Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly.
"I'll take their fourth Sam linebacker, I'll take their fifth defensive tackle," Kelly said. "I'll take their fourth defensive end. They're in pretty good shape. ... They're going to put out a pretty good product."
It's difficult to refute Kelly's contention, for the most part. It took all of one game for Lawrence's backup -- true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei -- to earn his spot in Clemson lore. In the first start of his career, he passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third last week to lead the Tigers to the greatest come-from-behind victory in the history of Clemson's Death Valley -- a 34-28 decision against Boston College.
Given that, Kelly said that the main goal for the Notre Dame defense is to keep the heat on Lawrence's 6-foot-5, 250-pound replacement.
"The most important thing is to make sure that he's not comfortable back there," Kelly said. "You've got to get a great pass rush, you got to get him to move his feet, you've got to make sure that they don't get in a rhythm."
Clemson enters Saturday's nationally televised showdown at Notre Dame Stadium having won a school-record 27 consecutive games against Atlantic Coast Conference competition dating back to a three-point defeat at Syracuse in 2017. This season, however, the ACC has a different feel with the addition of Notre Dame and the dissolution of divisions.
At regular season's end, the top two teams in the 15-team league will convene in Charlotte, N.C., to decide the ACC champion, meaning this week's game could merely be a prelude to a mid-December rematch.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose team is pursuing a sixth straight ACC title as well as a sixth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff, wouldn't bet against it.
"We're both Top 5 teams," Swinney said. "I would say it could be very likely. Whoever wins it, you don't get to punch your ticket. If you win, you still have more games to play. If you get beat, it doesn't mean you're out. Both teams will fight, scratch and claw, but we'll still have to get ready for the next opponent. Every single week is playoff football when it comes to trying to get to Charlotte."
Both teams are riding high. Clemson is 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the ACC while Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0) has won 12 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.
"Notre Dame is ranked No. 4 for a reason," Swinney said. "Their offensive line is huge. They have experience. They are built to run the football. They are a complete team. Defensively, they are as good as you will see."
While Lawrence's absence doesn't bode well for the Tigers, they may be hurting more on defense. Clemson will definitely be without top linebacker James Skalski, who underwent surgery last week, and top defensive lineman Tyler Davis is questionable as are linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and defensive end Justin Foster.
"We've had a bunch of players out, but you know what? Nobody cares," Swinney said. "So let's put our best foot forward with whoever we've got."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence
|T. Lawrence
|135/191
|1833
|17
|2
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|42/60
|444
|2
|0
|
H. Helms
|H. Helms
|7/9
|75
|2
|0
|
T. Phommachanh
|T. Phommachanh
|5/17
|17
|0
|1
|
W. Spiers
|W. Spiers
|2/3
|13
|0
|0
|
A. Rodgers
|A. Rodgers
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|103
|606
|9
|0
|
D. Rencher
|D. Rencher
|20
|88
|0
|0
|
L. Dixon
|L. Dixon
|28
|87
|0
|0
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|17
|73
|2
|0
|
T. Lawrence
|T. Lawrence
|29
|71
|4
|0
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|16
|69
|0
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|14
|57
|3
|0
|
M. Dukes
|M. Dukes
|8
|55
|0
|0
|
D. Bowman
|D. Bowman
|9
|32
|0
|0
|
T. Phommachanh
|T. Phommachanh
|7
|25
|0
|0
|
B. Spector
|B. Spector
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
W. Spiers
|W. Spiers
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
N. Pinckney
|N. Pinckney
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
H. Helms
|H. Helms
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rodgers
|A. Rodgers
|40
|586
|6
|0
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|29
|434
|2
|0
|
F. Ladson Jr.
|F. Ladson Jr.
|17
|272
|3
|0
|
C. Powell
|C. Powell
|25
|257
|2
|0
|
B. Galloway
|B. Galloway
|16
|184
|2
|0
|
D. Allen
|D. Allen
|9
|174
|3
|0
|
E. Williams
|E. Williams
|11
|135
|0
|0
|
B. Spector
|B. Spector
|12
|84
|0
|0
|
J. Ngata
|J. Ngata
|6
|69
|0
|0
|
A. Ajou
|A. Ajou
|2
|41
|1
|0
|
J. Chalk
|J. Chalk
|4
|35
|1
|0
|
W. Brown
|W. Brown
|3
|27
|0
|0
|
L. Dixon
|L. Dixon
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|4
|21
|1
|0
|
W. Swinney
|W. Swinney
|5
|19
|0
|0
|
D. Swinney
|D. Swinney
|3
|18
|0
|0
|
T. Lawrence
|T. Lawrence
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
J. Lay
|J. Lay
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
M. May
|M. May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Turner
|N. Turner
|0-0
|0
|3
|
J. Phillips
|J. Phillips
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Patterson
|K. Patterson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Jones Jr.
|M. Jones Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Kendrick
|D. Kendrick
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Booth Jr.
|A. Booth Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter
|B. Potter
|10/14
|0
|36/37
|0
|
J. Weitz
|J. Weitz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|
A. Swanson
|A. Swanson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book
|I. Book
|92/150
|1225
|7
|1
|
B. Clark
|B. Clark
|1/3
|7
|0
|0
|
D. Pyne
|D. Pyne
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|105
|600
|7
|0
|
C. Tyree
|C. Tyree
|40
|264
|2
|0
|
C. Flemister
|C. Flemister
|42
|235
|3
|0
|
I. Book
|I. Book
|51
|212
|5
|0
|
J. Bramblett
|J. Bramblett
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
J. McKinley
|J. McKinley
|1
|15
|0
|0
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|5
|15
|0
|0
|
A. Davis
|A. Davis
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
B. Lenzy
|B. Lenzy
|3
|8
|0
|0
|
J. Armstrong
|J. Armstrong
|17
|8
|1
|0
|
D. Pyne
|D. Pyne
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
T. Tremble
|T. Tremble
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
B. Clark
|B. Clark
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McKinley
|J. McKinley
|14
|264
|0
|0
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|12
|180
|0
|0
|
M. Mayer
|M. Mayer
|15
|168
|2
|0
|
B. Skowronek
|B. Skowronek
|5
|143
|2
|0
|
A. Davis
|A. Davis
|12
|129
|1
|0
|
T. Tremble
|T. Tremble
|12
|126
|0
|0
|
B. Lenzy
|B. Lenzy
|6
|63
|1
|0
|
J. Wilkins Jr.
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|5
|47
|1
|0
|
J. Armstrong
|J. Armstrong
|3
|38
|0
|0
|
B. Wright
|B. Wright
|3
|21
|0
|0
|
K. Austin Jr.
|K. Austin Jr.
|1
|18
|0
|0
|
C. Tyree
|C. Tyree
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
C. Flemister
|C. Flemister
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
G. Takacs
|G. Takacs
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
K. Bauman
|K. Bauman
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
L. Keys III
|L. Keys III
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Crawford
|S. Crawford
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. McCloud
|N. McCloud
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Bauer
|B. Bauer
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer
|J. Doerer
|7/9
|0
|25/25
|0
|
D. Goepferich
|D. Goepferich
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
066.5 O/U
-4
Wed 6:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
0
052.5 O/U
+20.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
0
055 O/U
+3
Wed 7:00pm ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
0
052 O/U
+14
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
060 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
040 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC