|
|
|MICH
|IND
No. 23 Michigan brings next test for No. 13 Indiana
Indiana is off to its best start in the Big Ten since 1991.
But IU football coach Tom Allen still believes there is another level that the No. 13 Hoosiers can reach as they head into Saturday's home matchup with No. 23 Michigan.
"It's about us playing our best football," Allen said. "To me that's the focus. We haven't done that yet."
Indiana (2-0) followed up its dramatic overtime win over Penn State in its opener with a methodical 37-21 win at Rutgers on Saturday behind three touchdowns passing and one rushing from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Hoosiers also forced three turnovers for the second straight week, giving IU six takeaways on the season.
"The defense gave us great field position," Penix said. "I feel like it is a team effort. The defense causes turnovers whenever the opponent was backed up, and that gave us a short field. We took advantage of it."
Michigan (1-1) is coming off a disappointing 27-24 loss to rival Michigan State, further putting heat on sixth-year coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have gone 8-13 against Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Wisconsin during Harbaugh's five-plus year tenure.
After an encouraging 49-24 win at Minnesota to start the season, Michigan was unable to generate the same big plays the following week in its home opener.
"I love coaching this team, the current team and the past teams we've had," Harbaugh said. "We forge on. Obviously coming off a tough loss, it was a gut-wrenching loss on Saturday. You can't dwell on it. Just like any time we've had a win here, we've got to move on quickly to the next game."
Harbaugh said the Wolverines are looking to do a better job finishing off drives after scoring just four times on 12 drives against the Spartans. Starting quarterback Joe Milton passed for an even 300 yards, but Michigan finished the game just 7 of 17 on third-down conversations.
"Not enough points per drive," Harbaugh said. "A lot of that was a lot of second and longs, second and 15s, second and 17s too many of those early in the game."
Indiana hasn't defeated Michigan since 1987, although two of the last three meetings in Bloomington have gone to overtime, with the Hoosiers falling 48-41 in double-overtime at Memorial Stadium in 2015 and 27-20 in overtime in 2017.
"We've had opportunities against Michigan the last few years I've been here and haven't been able to finish those opportunities, much like Penn State in the past," Allen said. "I told my team it's not about what I believe ... it's what they believe, how they are going to prepare and how are they are going to perform on game day."
Harbaugh is wary of the problems that Indiana presents on both sides of the football.
"They do a lot of things really well, defensively multiple looks, offensively very good quarterback, very good receivers, really good running back," Harbaugh said. "Very physical team, fired up team, all the things we've seen year in year out from Indiana."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton
|J. Milton
|47/73
|525
|1
|0
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Haskins
|H. Haskins
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins
|H. Haskins
|14
|138
|3
|0
|
J. Milton
|J. Milton
|20
|111
|1
|0
|
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|9
|73
|1
|0
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|10
|39
|2
|0
|
C. Evans
|C. Evans
|8
|29
|1
|0
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|8
|120
|0
|0
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|7
|105
|0
|0
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|9
|75
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|5
|52
|0
|0
|
E. All
|E. All
|5
|46
|0
|0
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|3
|41
|0
|0
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|2
|29
|0
|0
|
B. Mason
|B. Mason
|2
|17
|1
|0
|
M. Sainristil
|M. Sainristil
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
C. Evans
|C. Evans
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|2
|10
|0
|0
|
N. Eubanks
|N. Eubanks
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ross
|J. Ross
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|36/62
|408
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III
|S. Scott III
|41
|138
|2
|0
|
S. James
|S. James
|8
|37
|0
|0
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|10
|2
|2
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor
|W. Philyor
|10
|173
|1
|0
|
T. Fryfogle
|T. Fryfogle
|6
|82
|1
|0
|
P. Hendershot
|P. Hendershot
|8
|47
|2
|0
|
M. Marshall
|M. Marshall
|4
|46
|0
|0
|
J. Swinton
|J. Swinton
|3
|40
|0
|0
|
J. Hewitt
|J. Hewitt
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
S. Scott III
|S. Scott III
|4
|6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. King
|J. King
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. McFadden
|M. McFadden
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell
|C. Campbell
|5/5
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
066.5 O/U
-4
Wed 6:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
0
052.5 O/U
+20.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
0
055 O/U
+3
Wed 7:00pm ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
0
052 O/U
+14
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
060 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
040 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC