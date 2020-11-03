|
|
|MICHST
|IOWA
Spartans a tale of two teams; Hawkeyes up next
Mel Tucker gained a lot of new admirers last weekend.
The new Michigan State coach made history last week as his team surprised archrival Michigan 27-24. He became the first Spartans coach to record his first overall victory against the Wolverines. Tucker and the Spartans (1-1, 1-1) will try to carry that momentum to Iowa in a Big Ten game Saturday.
"I'm proud of that, that Spartan Nation is pleased and excited about our program and our win against the school down the road," Tucker said.
Tucker's first game at the helm was a debacle, a 38-27 home loss to Rutgers in which Michigan State committed seven turnovers. The Spartans didn't have any at Michigan.
It's tough to predict which Spartans group will show up in Iowa. Tucker knows his players can't dwell on those bragging rights.
"We have to move on to the next opponent," he said. "I've been in rivalry games before and won rivalry games. They're major accomplishments and they're important, certainly, for everyone involved ... but at some point, you have to move on to what's next."
Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns at Michigan and found a new favorite target: wide receiver Ricky White. The freshman set a single-game school record with 196 receiving yards.
The Hawkeyes (0-2, 0-2) have lost two close games and got more bad news early this week. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had seven receptions in a 21-20 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, was suspended by head coach Kirk Ferentz after police said the wide receiver failed sobriety tests early Sunday morning after he was pulled over for speeding.
Iowa hasn't lost its first two games since the 2000 season.
"Historically, we have played a lot of close games, so the challenge for us right now is to find a way to get over the hump and make the outcome go a different direction -- in our direction," Ferentz said. "It gets down to being a little more detailed and doing everything collectively a little bit better."
Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras has completed just 53.9 percent of his passes in the first two games. He was picked off three times by the Wildcats as the Hawkeyes managed just three points in the last three quarters.
"Spencer has done a lot of good things," Ferentz said. "You keep in mind this is his first year starting. Unlike most guys in the past that have played here, he didn't have the luxury of being in spring practice, so this is learning on the job."
Ferentz and his staff are doing a lot of learning this week regarding the Spartans and their new coach.
The schools will match up for the first time since 2017. Michigan State won that game 17-10.
"It seems like forever since we played Michigan State, and they have a new coaching staff, so it's a whole new round of research for us as a staff," Ferentz said. "We've got two games from this year to have some idea what they look like and their personality. That's a fresh challenge."
Tucker said he sees the same type of challenge for his group.
"Iowa is a very tough place to play, whether they have fans or not," he said. "They have a physically strong football team. They're going to try to win the line of scrimmage, they have very good skill players on both sides of the ball, and they play relentlessly on special teams."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi
|R. Lombardi
|48/75
|642
|6
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|28
|98
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward
|C. Heyward
|20
|46
|0
|0
|
R. Lombardi
|R. Lombardi
|12
|15
|0
|0
|
J. Nailor
|J. Nailor
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|4
|5
|0
|0
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|10
|3
|0
|0
|
B. Wright
|B. Wright
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White
|R. White
|9
|201
|1
|0
|
J. Nailor
|J. Nailor
|8
|152
|1
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|12
|146
|2
|0
|
M. Dotson
|M. Dotson
|5
|50
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward
|C. Heyward
|7
|40
|2
|0
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|3
|24
|0
|0
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
T. Mosley
|T. Mosley
|1
|11
|0
|0
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin
|M. Coghlin
|4/5
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras
|S. Petras
|48/89
|481
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson
|T. Goodson
|29
|120
|1
|0
|
M. Sargent
|M. Sargent
|15
|91
|1
|0
|
I. Kelly-Martin
|I. Kelly-Martin
|4
|29
|0
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|18
|0
|0
|
S. Petras
|S. Petras
|8
|14
|1
|0
|
M. Pottebaum
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta
|S. LaPorta
|11
|117
|0
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette
|I. Smith-Marsette
|7
|84
|0
|0
|
N. Ragaini
|N. Ragaini
|7
|77
|0
|0
|
T. Goodson
|T. Goodson
|7
|67
|0
|0
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|6
|53
|1
|0
|
T. Tracy Jr.
|T. Tracy Jr.
|4
|52
|0
|0
|
M. Pottebaum
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|17
|0
|0
|
M. Sargent
|M. Sargent
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
I. Kelly-Martin
|I. Kelly-Martin
|2
|5
|0
|0
|
S. Beyer
|S. Beyer
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Wade
|B. Wade
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Koerner
|J. Koerner
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Hankins
|M. Hankins
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
066.5 O/U
-4
Wed 6:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
0
052.5 O/U
+20.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
0
055 O/U
+3
Wed 7:00pm ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
0
052 O/U
+14
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
060 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
040 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC