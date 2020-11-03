|
|
|SMU
|TEMPLE
No. 18 SMU confident ahead of matchup vs. Temple
One of a handful of programs left relatively unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic, No. 18 SMU will travel this week to face a conference opponent on the opposite end of that spectrum.
The Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 American Athletic) will play Temple at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday in Philadelphia. SMU has had just one game postponed this season, its non-conference showdown with rival TCU. Conversely, Temple did not kick off its season until Oct. 10 and played last week in New Orleans with nine members of its two-deep unavailable.
"I think our players are very comfortable with the protocols our league has, that college football has," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. "I think our guys have tons of confidence that every team in our league -- and for that matter every team that we've played this season -- has handled this the right way. And there's no doubt in my mind and in their minds that Temple is following those protocols that whoever is healthy will be there on Saturday."
The matchup with the Owls will challenge SMU in terms of travel. Two of the Mustangs' three previous road games were against in-state competition and the third was in New Orleans at Tulane. The trip to Philadelphia will present obstacles SMU has yet to face this unusual season.
"Our mantra all year has been to go above and beyond what we need to do to keep our players healthy and be able to play games," Dykes said. "We just have had very little issue at all up until this point. That doesn't mean that's the way it's going to go for the last month of the season, but to this point, that's the way it's been. We're still as cautious and more cautious than ever."
Temple (1-3, 1-3) will be without fifth-year senior quarterback Anthony Russo for a second consecutive game this weekend. Russo was sidelined by a shoulder injury in the Owls' 38-3 road loss to Tulane, and while the malady isn't considered structural, Russo is hampered enough that he will be unable to practice in advance of the matchup with the Mustangs.
The Owls averaged 32.3 points per game with Russo under center. Russo made 17 consecutive starts prior to last Saturday and has passed for 868 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
"Could he be ready by Saturday? I think there's an outside opportunity for that physically," Temple coach Rod Carey said. "But certainly he would not have practiced all week and that can't happen. Anthony understands that and he's obviously disappointed, but my first job is to make sure that the team we field out there is safe. I don't think that would be a proper situation to put him in."
Carey will again platoon redshirt sophomores Trad Beatty and Re-al Mitchell at quarterback, with Beatty set to start against SMU. Carey was hopeful that one of his two signal callers would catch fire with Russo sidelined, but that gambit did not manifest. Beatty finished 11-of-18 for 122 yards with an interception against the Green Wave while Mitchell went 5-of-8 for just 23 yards. Tulane sacked Beatty three times while Mitchell paced Temple with 37 rushing yards in the loss.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele
|S. Buechele
|165/248
|2226
|16
|3
|
T. Page
|T. Page
|1/2
|55
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson
|T. Gipson
|3/3
|30
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson
|D. Robinson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|115
|695
|10
|0
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|60
|297
|1
|0
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|38
|197
|2
|0
|
S. Buechele
|S. Buechele
|39
|68
|1
|0
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|12
|49
|1
|0
|
D. Gray
|D. Gray
|3
|30
|2
|0
|
T. Gipson
|T. Gipson
|7
|19
|1
|0
|
K. Granson
|K. Granson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice
|R. Rice
|34
|521
|4
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr.
|R. Roberson Jr.
|22
|474
|5
|0
|
D. Gray
|D. Gray
|23
|342
|4
|0
|
K. Granson
|K. Granson
|24
|336
|2
|0
|
T. Page
|T. Page
|23
|252
|0
|0
|
A. Upshaw
|A. Upshaw
|10
|140
|1
|0
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|15
|128
|0
|0
|
T. Lavine
|T. Lavine
|5
|44
|0
|0
|
K. Burns
|K. Burns
|1
|28
|0
|0
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
T. McDaniel
|T. McDaniel
|4
|11
|0
|0
|
T. McIntyre
|T. McIntyre
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|3
|5
|0
|0
|
M. Dorrity
|M. Dorrity
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
S. Buechele
|S. Buechele
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Denbow
|T. Denbow
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Stephens
|B. Stephens
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Phillips Jr.
|J. Phillips Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Crossley
|B. Crossley
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar
|C. Naggar
|13/16
|0
|32/34
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo
|A. Russo
|92/135
|863
|9
|6
|
T. Beatty
|T. Beatty
|11/18
|122
|0
|1
|
B. Mack
|B. Mack
|1/1
|35
|0
|0
|
R. Mitchell
|R. Mitchell
|5/8
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|78
|308
|1
|0
|
T. Ruley
|T. Ruley
|21
|102
|0
|0
|
R. Mitchell
|R. Mitchell
|7
|37
|0
|0
|
A. Russo
|A. Russo
|21
|22
|2
|0
|
E. Saydee
|E. Saydee
|4
|15
|0
|0
|
J. Barbon
|J. Barbon
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
R. Jones
|R. Jones
|2
|6
|0
|0
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
B. Mack
|B. Mack
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
T. Beatty
|T. Beatty
|8
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jones
|R. Jones
|29
|284
|1
|0
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|31
|266
|5
|0
|
B. Mack
|B. Mack
|19
|227
|3
|0
|
D. Martin-Robinson
|D. Martin-Robinson
|8
|108
|0
|0
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|12
|62
|0
|0
|
J. Barbon
|J. Barbon
|5
|44
|0
|0
|
T. Ruley
|T. Ruley
|2
|28
|0
|0
|
D. Pittman
|D. Pittman
|2
|20
|0
|0
|
R. Stevenson
|R. Stevenson
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Clark
|E. Clark
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Braswell
|C. Braswell
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
066.5 O/U
-4
Wed 6:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
0
052.5 O/U
+20.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
0
055 O/U
+3
Wed 7:00pm ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
0
052 O/U
+14
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
060 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
040 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC