Drive Chart
TXSTSM
SALA

Key Players
B. McBride 2 QB
260 PaYds, PaTD, 2 RuYds
C. Davis 26 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 2 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:59
36-D.Guajardo 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
03:58
pos
0
3
Point After TD 4:07
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:23
26-C.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
16
plays
79
yds
03:53
pos
7
9
Point After TD 13:23
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Field Goal 4:53
43-S.Keller 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
27
yds
02:25
pos
10
10
Touchdown 0:17
5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXST Pass interference declined.
16
plays
78
yds
04:36
pos
10
16
Point After TD 0:12
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:03
5-B.Sturges runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
48
yds
00:42
pos
16
17
Point After TD 7:57
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:06
36-D.Guajardo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
24
yds
03:19
pos
17
20
Field Goal 10:36
43-S.Keller 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
41
yds
03:25
pos
20
20
Touchdown 7:16
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
55
yds
03:20
pos
20
26
Point After TD 7:10
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
Field Goal 1:15
36-D.Guajardo 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
46
yds
03:54
pos
20
30
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 24
Rushing 6 8
Passing 15 12
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 4-13 10-19
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 348 385
Total Plays 66 81
Avg Gain 5.3 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 88 132
Rush Attempts 26 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 2.8
Yards Passing 260 253
Comp. - Att. 28-40 25-34
Yards Per Pass 6.1 6.6
Penalties - Yards 6-52 6-34
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-44.7 3-46.7
Return Yards 4 2
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas State 1-4 737320
South Alabama 1-2 31401330
Hancock Whitney Stadium Mobile, AL
 260 PASS YDS 253
88 RUSH YDS 132
348 TOTAL YDS 385
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. McBride 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 260 1 0 132.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 260 1 0 132.9
B. McBride 28/40 260 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
J. Jeter 5 31 0 22
B. Sturges 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 1
B. Sturges 8 30 1 15
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
C. Hill 7 25 0 7
M. Barbee 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Barbee 1 3 0 3
B. McBride 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 2 0
B. McBride 6 2 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 0
J. Sheread 6 4 72 0 36
J. Lanam 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 1
J. Lanam 5 5 48 1 12
M. Barbee 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
M. Barbee 7 5 45 0 13
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
J. Haydel 4 4 34 0 14
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
C. Hill 4 4 21 0 10
J. Horn 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Horn 2 1 18 0 18
D. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Jackson 4 2 16 0 10
B. Sturges 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Sturges 1 1 4 0 4
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Jeter 2 1 2 0 2
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Graham Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
C. Speights 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Speights 1 0 0 0 0
J. Banks 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Banks 2 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Coleman 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Coleman 1-0 1.0 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Ezidore 1-0 1.0 0
B. Stringer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Stringer 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
S. Keller 2/2 41 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 1
S. O'Kelly 3 44.7 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 24.5 32 0
J. Sheread 4 24.5 32 0
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Jeter 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
J. Haydel 1 4.0 4 0
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 187 1 0 168.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 187 1 0 168.2
D. Trotter 18/22 187 1 0
C. Lovertich 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 66 1 0 132.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 66 1 0 132.0
C. Lovertich 7/12 66 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 113 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 113 1
C. Davis 32 113 1 16
C. Lovertich 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Lovertich 2 8 0 5
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Wilson 2 6 0 4
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
D. Trotter 8 4 0 6
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
T. Avery 2 1 0 4
A. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Phillips 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 9 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 91 1
J. Tolbert 13 9 91 1 18
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
J. Wayne 7 4 46 0 15
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 1
K. Baker 6 5 43 1 15
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
C. Lacy 1 1 28 0 28
T. Tyre 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
T. Tyre 1 1 19 0 19
B. Crum 20 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Crum 2 2 13 0 8
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Sutherland 2 2 11 0 12
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Davis 2 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Littles 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Littles 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
D. Guajardo 3/3 44 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 0
J. Brooks 3 46.7 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 22 0
K. Baker 2 17.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
K. Baker 1 2.0 2 0
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Wayne 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 29 3:58 10 36 Downs
6:53 TXSTSM 35 2:46 8 56 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 TXSTSM 23 1:52 3 3 Punt
7:18 SALA 40 2:25 7 27 FG
0:12 TXSTSM 30 0:06 1 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 TXSTSM 20 3:45 8 39 Punt
8:45 TXSTSM 50 0:42 4 50 TD
6:27 TXSTSM 34 2:46 7 26 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 TXSTSM 35 3:25 7 41 FG
7:10 TXSTSM 25 1:50 3 6 Punt
1:09 TXSTSM 25 1:08 8 42 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 SALA 35 3:58 9 65 FG
4:07 SALA 31 3:53 11 46 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 SALA 21 3:50 7 19 Downs
4:48 SALA 25 4:36 16 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 23 1:17 3 6 Punt
9:37 SALA 3 0:41 3 2 Punt
7:57 SALA 21 1:22 3 5 Punt
3:35 SALA 40 3:19 10 54 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 SALA 25 3:20 11 75 TD
5:09 SALA 28 3:54 9 46 FG

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Downs (10 plays, 36 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 64 yards from SAB 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 29 FUMBLES (5-T.Young). 1-J.Sheread to TXST 29 for no gain.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29
(14:52 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to TXST 39 for 10 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(14:30 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 48 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 48
(13:54 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to SAB 47 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(13:13 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to SAB 41 for 6 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 41
(12:10 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to SAB 43 for -2 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 43
(12:10 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to SAB 37 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(12:10 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges to SAB 33 for 4 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 33
(11:40 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SAB 35 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 35
(11:10 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
No Gain
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 35
(11:02 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.

SALA Jaguars  - FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(10:57 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 44 for 9 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 44
(10:41 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TXST 43 for 13 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(10:24 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 27 for 16 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 27
(9:58 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TXST 20 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 20
(9:27 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to TXST 15 for 5 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15
(9:03 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 3 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - SALA 3
(8:38 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 1 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 1 - SALA 1
(8:10 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 73-H.Merchant Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 1. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 16 - SALA 16
(8:10 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 17 for -1 yard.
+2 YD
3 & 17 - SALA 17
(8:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to TXST 15 for 2 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - SALA 15
(6:59 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - TD (8 plays, 56 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:53 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 62 yards from SAB 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 35 for 32 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(6:53 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to TXST 45 for 10 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45
(6:45 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to SAB 45 for 10 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45
(6:28 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SAB 40 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 40
(6:11 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40
(5:44 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SAB 35 for 5 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(5:41 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to SAB 21 for 14 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21
(5:19 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SAB 13 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 13
(4:59 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SAB 9 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 9
(4:12 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(4:12 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is no good. Penalty on SAB 1-D.Flenord Offside 2 yards enforced at SAB 3. No Play.
PAT Good
(4:07 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars  - Downs (11 plays, 46 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:07 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(4:07 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 31 for 6 yards.
Penalty
2 & 4 - SALA 31
(4:07 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 77-J.Shoemaker False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 31. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 26
(3:43 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for 5 yards.
Penalty
3 & 4 - SALA 31
(3:34 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 75-W.Green False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 31. No Play.
+28 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 26
(3:01 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy to TXST 46 for 28 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(2:15 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to TXST 40 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 40
(1:54 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 37 for 3 yards.
3 & 1 - SALA 0
(1:24 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 32 for 5 yards. Penalty on SAB 66-Brian Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 37. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SALA 37
(1:19 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 37 for no gain. Team penalty on SAB Holding offsetting. Team penalty on TXST Personal Foul offsetting.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 37
(1:19 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to TXST 34 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(0:58 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 27 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - SALA 27
(0:21 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 27
(0:14 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to TXST 23 for 4 yards.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 21 for 2 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 21
(14:44 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to TXST 7 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 7 - SALA 7
(14:17 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 4 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 4
(13:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 1 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 1
(13:23 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
PAT Good
(13:23 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
Kickoff
(13:19 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 58 yards from SAB 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 23 for 16 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(13:08 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride sacked at TXST 13 for -10 yards (12-J.Littles).
+3 YD
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 13
(12:44 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 16 for 3 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 16
(12:20 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 26 for 10 yards.
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 26
(11:27 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 53 yards from TXST 26 to the SAB 21 downed by 12-J.Banks.

SALA Jaguars  - Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21
(11:13 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 24 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 24
(10:43 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 27 FUMBLES (33-B.Stringer). 51-T.Jernigan to SAB 27 for no gain.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 27
(9:58 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 31 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31
(9:14 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 33 for 2 yards.
Sack
2 & 8 - SALA 33
(8:31 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 30 for -3 yards. Penalty on SAB 75-W.Green Holding declined. (7-M.Coleman).
+10 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 30
(8:02 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 40 for 10 yards.
No Gain
4 & 1 - SALA 40
(7:23 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 40 for no gain.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - FG (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(7:18 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(7:09 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Jeter.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(7:04 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride to SAB 32 for 8 yards.
+12 YD
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 32
(6:24 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to SAB 20 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(6:02 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 20 for no gain.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(5:33 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 13 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 13
(5:00 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 13
(4:53 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

SALA Jaguars  - TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:48 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(4:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to SAB 28 for 3 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 28
(4:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 46 for 18 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(3:51 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TXST 41 for 13 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41
(3:29 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 36 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - SALA 36
(3:01 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 36
(2:54 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TXST 28 for 8 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28
(2:41 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 30 for -2 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 12 - SALA 30
(2:10 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to TXST 18 for 12 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(1:52 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to TXST 19 for -1 yard.
+15 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 19
(1:19 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TXST 4 for 15 yards.
Penalty
1 & 4 - SALA 4
(1:11 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Penalty on TXST 7-M.Coleman Facemasking 2 yards enforced at TXST 4. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - SALA 2
(1:04 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 1 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 1 - SALA 1
(0:39 - 2nd) Penalty on SAB 15-K.Baker False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 1. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 6
(0:29 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 6
(0:29 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 6
(0:24 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 11-Z.Childress Holding declined.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 6
(0:24 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to TXST 1 for 5 yards. Team penalty on TXST Holding 0 yards enforced at TXST 1.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 1
(0:17 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXST Pass interference declined.
PAT Good
(0:12 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Halftime (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 57 yards from SAB 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 30 for 22 yards. Team penalty on SAB Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on SAB Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(0:06 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 45 for 15 yards.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 64 yards from TXST 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 23 for 22 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 23
(14:54 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 24 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 24
(14:22 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SALA 29
(13:49 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
Punt
4 & 4 - SALA 29
(13:43 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 29 to the TXST 20 downed by 45-J.Harwell.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(13:31 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 23 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 23
(13:02 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 30 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(12:46 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 30 for no gain.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(12:11 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 43 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(11:45 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to SAB 44 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(11:24 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to SAB 44 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(10:53 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SAB 39 for 5 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 39
(10:25 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride to SAB 41 for -2 yards.
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 41
(9:46 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from SAB 41 Downed at the SAB 3.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 3
(9:37 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 5 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 5
(9:12 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SALA 5
(9:02 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
Punt
4 & 8 - SALA 5
(8:56 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 49 yards from SAB 5. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 50 for 4 yards.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50
(8:45 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SAB 39 for 11 yards.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(8:17 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SAB 3 for 36 yards.
Penalty
1 & 3 - TXSTSM 3
(8:17 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 33-K.Gallmon Facemasking 2 yards enforced at SAB 3. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TXSTSM 1
(8:03 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:03 - 3rd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

SALA Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:57 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 57 yards from TXST 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 21 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 21
(7:53 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 21 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 21
(7:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 21
(7:16 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 26 for 5 yards.
Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 26
(6:35 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 26 to TXST 34 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Downs (7 plays, 26 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34
(6:27 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 38 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 38
(6:04 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
+17 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 38
(5:57 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SAB 45 for 17 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45
(5:27 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SAB 46 for -1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 46
(4:57 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SAB 44 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 44
(4:26 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to SAB 37 for 7 yards.
-3 YD
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 37
(3:41 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride to SAB 40 for -3 yards.

SALA Jaguars  - FG (10 plays, 54 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 40
(3:35 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 43 for 3 yards.
Sack
2 & 7 - SALA 43
(3:55 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 32 for -11 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
+15 YD
3 & 18 - SALA 32
(2:11 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 47 for 15 yards. Penalty on TXST 7-M.Coleman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38
(1:53 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 33 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 33
(1:33 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 30 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - SALA 30
(1:01 - 3rd) 22-A.Phillips to TXST 30 for no gain.
Penalty
4 & 2 - SALA 30
(0:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on TXST 14-T.Spears Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 30. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15
(0:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 18 for -3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 13 - SALA 18
(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+12 YD
3 & 13 - SALA 18
(14:54 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to TXST 6 for 12 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - SALA 6
(14:06 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:01 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 62 yards from SAB 35 out of bounds at the TXST 3.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(14:01 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 43 for 22 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(13:42 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Speights.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(13:37 - 4th) 2-B.McBride scrambles to SAB 38 for 5 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 38
(12:56 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to SAB 28 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(12:25 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 28-J.Jeter. 28-J.Jeter to SAB 26 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 26
(11:56 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 25 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 25
(11:16 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 24 for 1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 24
(10:36 - 4th) 43-S.Keller 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

SALA Jaguars  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:30 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 40 yards from TXST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 15-K.Baker.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(10:30 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 34
(10:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 42 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(9:50 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 45 for 3 yards. Penalty on TXST 55-S.Tupou Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at SAB 45.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 40
(9:28 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to TXST 21 for 19 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21
(9:20 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 17 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 6 - SALA 17
(8:51 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on TXST 4-G.Graham Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 17. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 12
(8:46 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Davis.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 12
(8:41 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 10 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10
(8:17 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 5 for 5 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 5
(7:54 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 8 for -3 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 8
(7:16 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:10 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:10 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(7:10 - 4th) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 29 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29
(6:33 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 34 for 5 yards.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34
(6:04 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 31 for -3 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 31
(5:20 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from TXST 31. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 28 for 2 yards.

SALA Jaguars  - FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28
(5:09 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for 3 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 31
(4:30 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 46 for 15 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(3:49 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 44 for 10 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 44
(3:06 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 38 for 6 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 38
(2:20 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 40 for -2 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 40
(2:16 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TXST 32 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(1:36 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to TXST 28 for 4 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 28
(1:28 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to TXST 31 for -3 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 31
(1:23 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to TXST 26 for 5 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SALA 26
(1:15 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM Bobcats  - Downs (8 plays, 42 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 48 yards from SAB 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 25 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(1:02 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 32 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32
(0:56 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 37 for 5 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(0:50 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 49 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(0:40 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(0:29 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 19-J.Horn. 19-J.Horn to SAB 33 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(0:14 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(0:08 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(0:01 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
