Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSTSM
|SALA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
B. McBride
2 QB
260 PaYds, PaTD, 2 RuYds
|
|
C. Davis
26 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 2 ReYds, REC
Touchdown 13:23
26-C.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
16
plays
79
yds
03:53
pos
7
9
Touchdown 0:17
5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXST Pass interference declined.
16
plays
78
yds
04:36
pos
10
16
Touchdown 7:16
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
55
yds
03:20
pos
20
26
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|348
|385
|Total Plays
|66
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|132
|Rush Attempts
|26
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|260
|253
|Comp. - Att.
|28-40
|25-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|6-34
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|4
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|260
|PASS YDS
|253
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|28/40
|260
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|5
|31
|0
|22
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|8
|30
|1
|15
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|7
|25
|0
|7
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|6
|2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|6
|4
|72
|0
|36
|
J. Lanam 87 TE
|J. Lanam
|5
|5
|48
|1
|12
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|7
|5
|45
|0
|13
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|4
|4
|34
|0
|14
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|4
|4
|21
|0
|10
|
J. Horn 19 WR
|J. Horn
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|4
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Coleman 7 LB
|M. Coleman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 43 K
|S. Keller
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|3
|44.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|4
|24.5
|32
|0
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|18/22
|187
|1
|0
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|7/12
|66
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|32
|113
|1
|16
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|8
|4
|0
|6
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
A. Phillips 22 RB
|A. Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|13
|9
|91
|1
|18
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|7
|4
|46
|0
|15
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|6
|5
|43
|1
|15
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|2
|2
|11
|0
|12
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|3/3
|44
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|3
|46.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|2
|17.5
|22
|0
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (10 plays, 36 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 64 yards from SAB 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 29 FUMBLES (5-T.Young). 1-J.Sheread to TXST 29 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(14:52 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to TXST 39 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(14:30 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 48 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 48(13:54 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to SAB 47 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(13:13 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to SAB 41 for 6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 41(12:10 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to SAB 43 for -2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 43(12:10 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to SAB 37 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(12:10 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges to SAB 33 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 33(11:40 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SAB 35 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 35(11:10 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 35(11:02 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(10:57 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 44 for 9 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 44(10:41 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TXST 43 for 13 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(10:24 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 27 for 16 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(9:58 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TXST 20 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 20(9:27 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to TXST 15 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(9:03 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 3 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - SALA 3(8:38 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 1 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SALA 1(8:10 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 73-H.Merchant Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 1. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - SALA 16(8:10 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 17 for -1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - SALA 17(8:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to TXST 15 for 2 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - SALA 15(6:59 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 56 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 62 yards from SAB 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 35 for 32 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(6:53 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to TXST 45 for 10 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(6:45 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to SAB 45 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(6:28 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SAB 40 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(6:11 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(5:44 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SAB 35 for 5 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(5:41 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to SAB 21 for 14 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(5:19 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SAB 13 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 13(4:59 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SAB 9 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 9(4:12 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(4:12 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is no good. Penalty on SAB 1-D.Flenord Offside 2 yards enforced at SAB 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (11 plays, 46 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(4:07 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 31 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - SALA 31(4:07 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 77-J.Shoemaker False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 31. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 26(3:43 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SALA 31(3:34 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 75-W.Green False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 31. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 26(3:01 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy to TXST 46 for 28 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(2:15 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to TXST 40 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 40(1:54 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 37 for 3 yards.
|
3 & 1 - SALA 0(1:24 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 32 for 5 yards. Penalty on SAB 66-Brian Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SALA 37(1:19 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 37 for no gain. Team penalty on SAB Holding offsetting. Team penalty on TXST Personal Foul offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 37(1:19 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to TXST 34 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(0:58 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TXST 27 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SALA 27(0:21 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 27(0:14 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to TXST 23 for 4 yards.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 21 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 21(14:44 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to TXST 7 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - SALA 7(14:17 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 4 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 4(13:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 1 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 1(13:23 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 58 yards from SAB 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 23 for 16 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(13:08 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride sacked at TXST 13 for -10 yards (12-J.Littles).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 13(12:44 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 16 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 16(12:20 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 26 for 10 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 26(11:27 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 53 yards from TXST 26 to the SAB 21 downed by 12-J.Banks.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(11:13 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 24 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 24(10:43 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 27 FUMBLES (33-B.Stringer). 51-T.Jernigan to SAB 27 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 27(9:58 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 31 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(9:14 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 33 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - SALA 33(8:31 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 30 for -3 yards. Penalty on SAB 75-W.Green Holding declined. (7-M.Coleman).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - SALA 30(8:02 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 40 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SALA 40(7:23 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 40 for no gain.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(7:18 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(7:09 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Jeter.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(7:04 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride to SAB 32 for 8 yards.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 32(6:24 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to SAB 20 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(6:02 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 20 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(5:33 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 13 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 13(5:00 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 13(4:53 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(4:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to SAB 28 for 3 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 28(4:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 46 for 18 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(3:51 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TXST 41 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(3:29 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 36 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SALA 36(3:01 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 36(2:54 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TXST 28 for 8 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 28(2:41 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 30 for -2 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - SALA 30(2:10 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to TXST 18 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 18(1:52 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to TXST 19 for -1 yard.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 19(1:19 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TXST 4 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - SALA 4(1:11 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Penalty on TXST 7-M.Coleman Facemasking 2 yards enforced at TXST 4. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - SALA 2(1:04 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 1 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SALA 1(0:39 - 2nd) Penalty on SAB 15-K.Baker False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 1. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 6(0:29 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SALA 6(0:29 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 6(0:24 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 11-Z.Childress Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 6(0:24 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to TXST 1 for 5 yards. Team penalty on TXST Holding 0 yards enforced at TXST 1.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 1(0:17 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on TXST Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Halftime (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 57 yards from SAB 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 30 for 22 yards. Team penalty on SAB Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on SAB Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(0:06 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 45 for 15 yards.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 64 yards from TXST 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 23 for 22 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 23(14:54 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 24 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 24(14:22 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 29(13:49 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 29(13:43 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 29 to the TXST 20 downed by 45-J.Harwell.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(13:31 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 23 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 23(13:02 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 30 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(12:46 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 30 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(12:11 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 43 for 13 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(11:45 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to SAB 44 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(11:24 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to SAB 44 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(10:53 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SAB 39 for 5 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 39(10:25 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride to SAB 41 for -2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 41(9:46 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from SAB 41 Downed at the SAB 3.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 3(9:37 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 5 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SALA 5(9:12 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 5(9:02 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SALA 5(8:56 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 49 yards from SAB 5. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 50 for 4 yards.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(8:45 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SAB 39 for 11 yards.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(8:17 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SAB 3 for 36 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - TXSTSM 3(8:17 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 33-K.Gallmon Facemasking 2 yards enforced at SAB 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXSTSM 1(8:03 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 3rd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 57 yards from TXST 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 21 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(7:53 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 21 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 21(7:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 21(7:16 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 26 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SALA 26(6:35 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 26 to TXST 34 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (7 plays, 26 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(6:27 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 38 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 38(6:04 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 38(5:57 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SAB 45 for 17 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(5:27 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SAB 46 for -1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 46(4:57 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SAB 44 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 44(4:26 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to SAB 37 for 7 yards.
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 37(3:41 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride to SAB 40 for -3 yards.
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (10 plays, 54 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(3:35 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 43 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - SALA 43(3:55 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 32 for -11 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 18 - SALA 32(2:11 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 47 for 15 yards. Penalty on TXST 7-M.Coleman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 47.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(1:53 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 33 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 33(1:33 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 30 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SALA 30(1:01 - 3rd) 22-A.Phillips to TXST 30 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - SALA 30(0:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on TXST 14-T.Spears Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 30. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(0:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TXST 18 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SALA 18(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - SALA 18(14:54 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to TXST 6 for 12 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SALA 6(14:06 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 62 yards from SAB 35 out of bounds at the TXST 3.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(14:01 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 43 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(13:42 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Speights.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(13:37 - 4th) 2-B.McBride scrambles to SAB 38 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 38(12:56 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 87-J.Lanam. 87-J.Lanam to SAB 28 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(12:25 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 28-J.Jeter. 28-J.Jeter to SAB 26 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 26(11:56 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 25 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 25(11:16 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter to SAB 24 for 1 yard.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 24(10:36 - 4th) 43-S.Keller 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 40 yards from TXST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 15-K.Baker.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(10:30 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 34(10:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 42 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(9:50 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 45 for 3 yards. Penalty on TXST 55-S.Tupou Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at SAB 45.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(9:28 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to TXST 21 for 19 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(9:20 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 17 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SALA 17(8:51 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on TXST 4-G.Graham Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SALA 12(8:46 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 12(8:41 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 10 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 10(8:17 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 5 for 5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 5(7:54 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 8 for -3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 8(7:16 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(7:10 - 4th) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 29 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(6:33 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 34 for 5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(6:04 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 31 for -3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 31(5:20 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from TXST 31. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 28 for 2 yards.
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 28(5:09 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for 3 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 31(4:30 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 46 for 15 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(3:49 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 44 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(3:06 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 38 for 6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 38(2:20 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TXST 40 for -2 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 40(2:16 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TXST 32 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 32(1:36 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to TXST 28 for 4 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 28(1:28 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to TXST 31 for -3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 31(1:23 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to TXST 26 for 5 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SALA 26(1:15 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (8 plays, 42 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 48 yards from SAB 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 25 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(1:02 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 32 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(0:56 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 37 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(0:50 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 49 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(0:40 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(0:29 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 19-J.Horn. 19-J.Horn to SAB 33 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(0:14 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(0:08 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(0:01 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
-
LVILLE
5ND
7
12
4th 11:47 NBC
-
MISS
ARK
0
20
2nd 0:20 SECN
-
EKY
TROY
17
21
2nd 0:29 ESP3
-
DUKE
NCST
17
7
2nd 0:58
-
UCF
MEMP
20
7
2nd 4:26 ABC
-
21TXAM
MISSST
14
0
2nd 8:40 ESPN
-
UMASS
GAS
0
21
2nd 6:40 ESP2
-
UVA
WAKE
10
17
2nd 9:59 ACCN
-
NTEXAS
MTSU
0
0
1st 15:00
-
CSTCAR
23LALAF
30
27
Final ESPN
-
GAST
ARKST
52
59
Final ESPN
-
18SMU
TULANE
37
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
15BYU
HOU
43
26
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
20
30
Final ESPU
-
LIB
CUSE
38
21
Final
-
13AUBURN
SC
22
30
Final ESPN
-
UK
14TENN
34
7
Final SECN
-
NAVY
ECU
27
23
Final ESP+
-
1CLEM
GATECH
73
7
Final ABC
-
PITT
7MIAMI
19
31
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
37
39
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
17
38
Final FOX
-
WKY
UAB
14
37
Final
-
ARMY
TXSA
28
16
Final CBSSN
-
MRSHL
LATECH
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
8UNC
FSU
0
064.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ABC
-
BC
19VATECH
0
062 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
3UGA
2BAMA
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
11CINCY
TULSA
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
17LSU
4FLA
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
10OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD ABC
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD SECN
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU