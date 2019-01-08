Coaches Poll top 25: Oklahoma, Notre Dame round out top five in final college football rankings
The Sooners and Irish finished strong in the final Coaches Poll
The college football season came to a close on Monday night in Santa Clara, California, with Clemson sending a stern message to the college football world that they're to be accepted among the elite with their 44-16 drubbing of Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Following such an emphatic win, it's no surprise the Tigers are sitting firmly atop the final college football rankings of the season.
Clemson topped the final Coaches Poll that was released on Tuesday, and just as with its position in the final AP Top 25, the Tigers were voted the unanimous top team in the country. Dabo Swinney's team was followed at the top by the Crimson Tide, with Ohio State taking the No. 3 ranking after its victory over Washington in the Rose Bowl to send Urban Meyer off into the sunset with a win.
The two teams who felt the wrath of Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals round out the top five of the final rankings, with Oklahoma coming in at No. 4 and Notre Dame finishing up its 12-1 campaign as the No. 5 team in the nation according to the coaches.
Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:
- Clemson (64 first-place votes)
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- LSU
- Georgia
- Texas
- Washington State
- Kentucky
- UCF
- Washington
- Michigan
- Syracuse
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Fresno State
- Northwestern
- Army
- Utah State
- West Virginia
- Cincinnati
- Boise State
- Mississippi State
