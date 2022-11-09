The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.

Not all is lost for the Volunteers, though. Sliding into the No. 5 spot, Tennessee still has a chance to make the four-team field given the strength of its victories to this point along with it having the best loss in the country. Reminder: All but one team ranked No. 1 in a season's initial CFP Rankings ultimately reached the playoff (Mississippi State, 2014).

Unbeaten teams round out the rest of the top four with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU taking the next three spots in order. However, even if the Buckeyes and Wolverines get through the next two weeks unscathed, one undefeated will fall on Nov. 26 when the Big Ten rivals meet. The Horned Frogs landed in the top four for the second time in program history (2014).

Despite a 46-point loss to new No. 1 Georgia in Week 1, Oregon is ahead of USC and UCLA as the top-ranked Pac-12 team with the league looking to bust into the CFP for the first time since 2016. LSU is notably the highest-ranked two-loss team at No. 7. The Bayou Bengals have an inside track on meeting the Dawgs in the SEC Championship Game, and should LSU win out, it will have a case to become the first two-loss team to earn a CFP bid.

Playoff stalwarts Alabama and Clemson fell notably following respective losses to LSU and Notre Dame last week. It's the first time in the history of the CFP Rankings that neither program is among the six highest-ranked teams in a top 25 release.

The Crimson Tide dropped three spots to No. 9, effectively taking them out of playoff consideration with two losses, while the Tigers dropped six spots to No. 10. One-loss Clemson still has an opportunity to jump back into the four-team field, however, given a potential meeting with North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game could provide a late ratings boost. But it may need some help to get there.

