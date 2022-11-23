With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.

USC, with its lone blemish a single-point defeat at Utah on Oct. 15, picked up the biggest victory among CFP contenders with a 48-45 win at UCLA. The Trojans' rise to No. 6 was aided by a shocking upset suffered by Tennessee, which was routed 63-38 at South Carolina.

Despite its improved ranking, USC still sits behind two-loss No. 5 LSU. Both teams will compete in their respective conference championship games in two weeks, but the Trojans could potentially jump the Tigers in the penultimate rankings next week as USC hosts No. 15 Notre Dame, while LSU visits unranked Texas A&M. A quality ranked victory may be enough for the CFP Selection Committee to make the switch.

With the Volunteers now basically eliminated from the playoff, they will become just the second team ranked No. 1 in a season's initial CFP Rankings that will fail to reach the four-team field (Mississippi State, 2014). Meanwhile, the Tigers still have a chance to become the first two-loss team to earn a CFP bid in the event's history.

Consecutive victories of 25+ points have given one-loss Clemson new life, though it still sits behind a pair of two-loss SEC teams (LSU, Alabama) and one-loss USC. Clemson's potential strength of schedule took a hit with North Carolina suffering a second loss ahead of an ACC Championship Game meeting, but it nevertheless has a path to a seventh CFP appearance in the last eight seasons. Should it ultimately make the field, it would be the lowest-ranked team at this juncture to do so.

Let's take a look at the entire CFP Rankings top 25 below with analysis to come from bowls expert Jerry Palm.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 22

