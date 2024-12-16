The 2024 Frisco Bowl will take place on Tuesday and it will pit the No. 25 Memphis Tigers against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Memphis reached the 10-win mark for a second season in a row under Ryan Silverfield and will be looking for a third bowl win in a row. Meanwhile, WVU is coming off a 6-6 season and recently replaced Neal Brown with former Mountaineers great Rich Rodriguez as head coach, so the program will be in a bit of flux.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Memphis is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. West Virginia odds, while the over/under is 59 points.

Here are several college football betting lines for the WVU vs. Memphis game:

Memphis vs. West Virginia spread: Memphis -4.5

Memphis vs. West Virginia over/under: 59 points

Memphis vs. West Virginia money line: Memphis -201, WVU +165

Memphis vs. West Virginia streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers have surged into the top 25 nationally thanks to a dynamic offensive unit and an opportunistic defense. Quarterback Seth Henigan threw for 3,208 yards and 23 touchdowns with only six interceptions on the season and his backfield mate Mario Anderson was one of the most productive in the country. He rushed for 1,290 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 46 receptions for 290 yards and two more scores.

Meanwhile, the Tigers forced 24 turnovers defensively over their 12 games with seven forced turnovers over UAB and Tulane to close out the season. Chandler Martin was a big part of the disruptiveness of that unit, leading the team in tackles (95), tackles for loss (15), sacks (7.0) and fumble recoveries (4). Memphis covered the spread by 19 points or more in its final two victories. See which team to pick here.

Why West Virginia can cover

After six seasons at the helm in Morgantown, Brown was relieved of his duties following the regular season and Chad Scott will serve as the interim before Rodriguez takes over. You can expect Scott to continue to lean heavily on the three-headed rushing attack that Brown implemented.

Quarterback Garrett Greene, Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson all rushed for at least 600 yards and five touchdowns this season. All three players remain with the program and are expected to suit up on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers went 4-1 in games where they rushed for at least 200 yards this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Memphis vs. West Virginia picks

