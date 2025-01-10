Notre Dame outlasted Penn State in a 27-24 thriller to reach the program's first national championship game since 2012 in the Orange Bowl. Thanks to the 12-team College Football Playoff format, the Fighting Irish officially became the first team to win multiple bowl games in the same season.

The Fighting Irish captured victories in the Orange Bowl and the Sugar Bowl, the latter of which came in a 23-10 decision against 2-seed Georgia. Additionally, the program became the first to ever win a home playoff game in the College Football Playoff when they beat Indiana in the debut matchup of the 12-team field.

In the fourth quarter, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse hauled in a 54-yard touchdown reception that tied the game. Penn State had a final opportunity in the waning moments, but Christian Gray picked off Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar to set up a game-winning 41-yard field goal by Mitch Jeter. The win was the 13th straight for Notre Dame since they lost to Northern Illinois in Week 2.

Of course, the expanded College Football Playoff is creating a variety of new opportunities for success. Historically, teams were only eligible to play in one bowl game. Even when the playoff brought four teams into the championship picture, only the semifinal games were played at bowl sites. In the 12-team field, both quarterfinal and semifinal games are at bowls that were historically part of the New Year's Six.

Now, Notre Dame is set to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The opponent will be the winner of the Cotton Bowl between 5-seed Texas and 8-seed Ohio State, which will be played on Friday.