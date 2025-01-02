Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith needed barely more than one quarter to set a new career high in receiving yards as part of a record-setting performance in the Buckeyes' 41-21 Rose Bowl victory over Oregon on Wednesday. The freshman phenom finished with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns and was lethal early as the (8) Buckeyes took a commanding 34-0 lead on the top-seeded Ducks.
In addition to his own career-high, Smith set an Ohio State school record for most receiving yards in a game by a freshman. He also set a new Big Ten record for most touchdown catches by a freshman as he increased his tally to 14 for the season.
It was just the latest in a series of memorable showings for the former five-star prospect, who needed only nine games to pass Cris Carter's school record for most receptions by a freshman. Smith entered the Rose Bowl with 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns and wasted no time adding to those figures.
Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard found Smith for a 45-yard touchdown 51 seconds into the game. Later in the first quarter, the duo connected on plays of 29 and 32 yards. Smith then put Ohio State ahead 24-0 with 10:28 remaining in the first half by hauling in a 43-yard touchdown as he found himself wide open deep down the field.
JEREMIAH SMITH TD 🔥— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2025
OHIO STATE SCORES ON THEIR OPENING DRIVE‼️ pic.twitter.com/UC7BQAzReT
Smith isn't the first Ohio State receiver to put together a memorable individual performance in the Rose Bowl in recent years. Jaxon Smith-Njigba capped his sophomore season with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 48-45 win over Utah in 2022. Marvin Harrison Jr. also hauled in three touchdown grabs in that game to cap his freshman campaign.
JEREMIAH SMITH IS UNREAL‼️— ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2025
HE FINDS THE END ZONE AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N8J1f9giQF
Smith's performance made him just the fifth player in College Football Playoff history with 175 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns in a game. He is the first to do it since Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith did it for Alabama in 2020.