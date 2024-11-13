A midweek MACtion showdown has the Ohio Bobcats (6-3, 4-1 MAC) hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4, 2-3 MAC) on Wednesday night. The Bobcats are coming off a 41-0 win over Kent State on Nov. 6 and they are involved in a four-way tie atop the MAC standings. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off one of the most exciting college football endings of the season, however, they ended on the wrong side of it. Eastern Michigan completed a 36-yard Hail Mary as time expired in its last contest but opted to go for a 2-point conversion for the victory. The pass fell incomplete and Eastern Michigan lost to Toledo, 29-28, on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. Ohio is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 points.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Ohio -10.5

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 50.5 points

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Ohio -413, Eastern Michigan +313

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Although Eastern Michigan is coming off a loss, the Eagles showed they can score in a hurry. Eastern Michigan put together an eight-play, 82-yard drive in exactly one minute when Cole Snyder found Terry Lockett Jr. in the end zone for the 36-yard score as time expired. The Eagles were aggressive with the 2-point conversion attempt and were one play away from having six wins and improving to 3-2 in conference play.

Eastern Michigan controlled the majority of the contest, including leading 19-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Toledo outscored Eastern Michigan, 22-9, in the final period. The Eagles allowed too many late big plays, including a pair of 25-yard touchdown passes and a 78-yard touchdown pass, so if Eastern Michigan can correct the late defensive lapses, the Eagles can stay with Ohio and cover the spread and even win the game.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio is coming off back-to-back dominant MAC victories, defeating Kent State, 42-0, on a Wednesday night MACtion contest last week. The week before, the Bobcats defeated Buffalo, 47-16. Senior wide receiver Coleman Owen, in his sixth college season, has been near unguardable as he's playing like someone with a significant edge in experience over some of the others he's going against. He has at least 130 yards in three of nine games this season, including in his first game at Ohio against Syracuse when he had 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown to show a quick rapport with Parker Navarro.

Navarro, a senior, is a dual-threat quarterback who has more than 300 combined passing and rushing yards in three of five MAC games this year. He wasn't asked to do much in their most recent 41-0 win over Kent State, but the game before, he threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards against Buffalo. He also had a season-high 176 rushing yards against Central Michigan this season, showcasing multiple ways of creating offense.

