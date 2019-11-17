Oklahoma vs. Baylor score: Sooners dominate second half for largest comeback in program history

The Big 12 Championship Game race hit a pivotal stretch in Week 12 as the top two teams in the standings, No. 13 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma, battled for first place. For one half, the undefeated Bears looked like the team to beat in the conference. But as we know with the Sooners, nothing's ever really out of reach. From a 28-3 second-quarter deficit, Oklahoma outscored Baylor 31-3, including 24-0 in the second half, to survive and advance 34-31. The 25-point comeback marked the largest in program history.

All of this was done without the help of top wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed the game for medical reasons. Once again, quarterback Jalen Hurts was the cornerstone of the offense. He accounted for 411 of the Sooners' 525 total yards, contributing on 69 of the team's 95 plays. Hurts has led comebacks in the past, most notably in last year's SEC Championship Game against Georgia. This time, though, it really did feel like he had to do almost all of the work.

That was due in large part to Baylor's defense disrupting Hurts for a majority of the game. The Bears were particularly good up front with four sacks and four quarterback hurries. But as the night wore on and Oklahoma's offense started to find its rhythm, Baylor's defense quickly showed signs of exhaustion. By the final quarter, Oklahoma's comeback appeared inevitable.

Conversely, the Sooners defense did an outstanding job of staying off the field in the final 30 minutes. After getting blown off the ball in the first half, they allowed just two first downs in the second half (minus penalties) -- both on the final drive of the game. Baylor ran just 16 plays in the second half.

The win is a huge boost for Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff race, but just as importantly for now, it places this team atop the Big 12 standings with the conference title game just three weeks away. Could it be a rematch with the Bears?

