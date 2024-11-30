The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) will try to avoid their third consecutive road loss when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5) on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee has lost to Arkansas and Georgia in its last two road games, putting the Vols in what is likely a must-win position regarding the College Football Playoff. Vanderbilt has already secured its bowl eligibility, but it has lost three of its last four games following a remarkable stretch in October. The Commodores have won three games as double-digit underdogs this season, and they covered the spread in last week's loss at LSU. Tennessee's second-leading rusher, DeSean Bishop, is set to return this game after going out with an undisclosed injury on Nov. 2.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is 48.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt spread: Tennessee -10.5

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 48.5 points

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt money line: Tennessee -431, Vanderbilt +328

Why Vanderbilt can cover

While Tennessee has historically dominated this head-to-head series, Vanderbilt has picked up multiple outright wins in the last decade, and it has covered the spread in nine of the last 12 meetings. The Commodores are also amid their best season in recent history, winning four games as at least 8-point underdogs. Their biggest win of the campaign came as 23-point home underdogs against then-No. 1 Alabama in early October, marking their first win over a top-ranked team in school history.

Senior quarterback Diego Pavia has been giving opponents issues throughout the season, racking up 2,029 passing yards, 671 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns. He also led Vanderbilt to wins over Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Auburn while covering the spread against LSU last week. Tennessee has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games, and Vanderbilt has covered at a 9-3 clip in its last 12 games dating back to last season.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has won five of its last six games to get within one win of a likely College Football Playoff appearance, with its lone loss during that stretch coming at then-No. 12 Georgia two weeks ago. The Vols bounced back with a 56-0 win over UTEP last week, as freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed 17 of 23 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Sampson chipped in 77 rushing yards and a touchdown to help Tennessee cover the 41.5-point spread.

Sampson has rushed for 1,309 yards and a school-record 22 touchdowns this season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Senior wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. has 22 receptions for a team-high 529 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while senior Bru McCoy has 35 catches for 432 yards. The Vols have won five straight meetings between these teams, including a 56-0 win in Nashville two years ago.

