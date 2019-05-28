Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat vs. lefty

Pederson isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pederson will head to the bench with the lefty Steven Matz expected to toe the rubber for the opposition. Chris Taylor gets the nod in left field and is batting fifth as a result.

