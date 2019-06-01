Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Scores twice Friday

Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Pederson scored on Max Muncy's two-run blast in the third inning, and then sent one of his own out of the yard in the fifth inning. Pederson has three homers in his last five games, going 9-for-19 with four RBI and six runs scored during the hot stretch. The outfielder is hitting .274/.375/.662 over 51 games this season.