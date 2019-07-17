Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Gets breather

Realmuto is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers.

Realmuto will head to the bench for Wednesday's night game with the Phillies slated to play an afternoon contest Thursday. The backstop has started the past four games behind the dish, going 3-for-14 (.214) with a home run and two RBI during that stretch. In his absence, Andrew Knapp is starting at catcher and hitting eighth Wednesday.

