Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Heads to bench
Crawford is not starting Sunday against the White Sox.
Crawford started Friday and Saturday after returning from an 11-game absence due to a hamstring injury, going 0-for-8 with a pair of walks. Donnie Walton starts at shortstop Sunday.
