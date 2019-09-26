Play

Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting vs. southpaw

Pederson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pederson is 4-for-7 with three home runs and four RBI over the past two games, but he'll head to the bench with a lefty in Joey Lucchesi starting for the Padres. Kris Negron is starting in right field and hitting eighth in this one.

